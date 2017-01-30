Is A Short Squeeze On Brazilian Equities Coming?

What does the rebound in Brazilian shares have to do with fears of an overheating Germany? Apparently a lot, since euro's inflationary dynamics enables European banks to provide much needed USD funding to Brazilian corporations. Moreover, the expansion of USD funding to Brazil by global banks based in other regions such as the UK, adds to the bullish sentiment. This resurging USD credit cycle in Brazil is powered by the global reflationary trade, which makes the procurement of dollars easier. The strong real (NYSEARCA:BZF) brings more benefits than damage to the Brazilian economy at this particular point in its business cycle. The boost from easier USD funding is much greater than any setback caused from reduced competitiveness. The anticipation of this positive net effect on the economy fuels the rebound in Brazilian equities and can continue to do so. A more aggressive than expected monetary loosening by the central bank and a solid global commodities rally add more fuel to this bullish mix. All these forces taken together have now become so strong that require the unwinding of short positions on the MSCI Brazil Index (NYSEARCA:EWZ), which were initiated during the last couple of months. This will cut losses from short selling, and will give time to investors to assess how long the reflationary scenario can last.

Macro Forces Cornered the Bears

A confluence of unexpected global developments assisted Brazilian equities to defy the bears and extend their rally beyond early January, breaking important resistances along the way. A generalized weakness of the US dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) against the rest of the world, the acceleration of the global reflationary scenario, and a more aggressive than expected monetary loosening by Brazil's central bank, tilted the balance in favor of equity bulls.

At the core of the bullish behavior of Brazilian equities lies the weaker than expected US dollar. This dollar weakness was the result of macro surprises from markets like Eurozone and the UK. In these markets, surprisingly strong inflationary pressures and economic activity led to the anticipation of a gradual tightening of ultra-accommodative monetary policies. This means that the gap between Fed's monetary tightening and expansionary policies in other systemically important central banks starts to shrink, with the dollar losing support against all currencies, including the real.

However, as discussed in early January, were the downtrend in USDBRL to continue, Brazilian shares would benefit from an expanded USD-denominated credit. The US dollar not only devalued against the real but exhibited a generalized weakness against other reserve currencies as well. This generalized weakness of the greenback, contributed to a drop in USD funding costs, allowing global banks to provide more USD-denominated credit to Brazilian firms.

In fact, global banks provide USD-denominated lending to Brazilian corporates either directly through their subsidiaries or indirectly through domestic Brazilian banks. Also, global banks provide USD hedging services to global investors who wish to invest in USD-denominated Brazilian corporate bonds. In order for both of these channels of foreign currency funding to work, global banks need to procure dollars in the first place. The procurement of dollars is facilitated through the foreign exchange market and more specifically through the use of FX swaps. These are contracts in which global banks agree to exchange their own currency for US dollars, in order to use these dollars to hedge the USD-denominated loans offered to their Brazilian clients. Such clients might be local Brazilian banks, or domestic non-bank firms.

Say, for example, that a Spanish bank operating directly in the local Brazilian market wishes to offer a USD-denominated loan to a domestic Brazilian producer. In order for the bank to provide this loan it will need to hedge its future USD-denominated interest revenues against the risk of USD devaluation versus the euro. In other words, the Spanish bank needs to match its USD revenues with its euro liabilities, since it is based in the Eurozone and its interest costs are priced in euro. In order to achieve this asset-liability match the Spanish bank will need to neutralize its foreign exchange risk between the two involving currencies. This means that this Spanish bank will have to engage in a dollar-to-euro currency swap with a US bank, i.e. agreeing to sell US dollars in exchange for euros at the date at which it will receive the interest payments from the loan to the Brazilian producer, in order to secure a fixed exchange rate. The cheaper the price of this dollar-to-euro currency swap is the easier for the Spanish bank to provide the new USD loan to the Brazilian producer. So, when does this price gets cheaper?

It has been widely documented that when the EURUSD exchange rate goes higher, the cost of the US dollar-to-euro currency swaps decreases. The same inverse relationship holds between the US dollar and the UK pound or the Japanese yen. As the greenback weakens the cost of USD funding against these currencies falls.

Consequently, whenever the US dollar weakens against the other major currencies, global banks find it cheaper to borrow dollars for their own hedging needs. This, in turn, allows them to offer cheaper USD lending to their Brazilian clients. Furthermore, as the real strengthens against the dollar, the Brazilian companies' balance sheet gets stronger. This occurs because USD-denominated liabilities (bank loans or bonds) shrink relative to real-denominated assets (revenues) in these companies. When corporate balance sheets get stronger, global banks are willing to offer more foreign currency lending to domestic Brazilian corporations, since they are deemed more creditworthy.

Overall, the net result of a falling USDBRL coupled with a generally weaker US dollar against the rest of the world is an expansionary USD credit cycle in Brazil. Moreover, Brazil, being the least open economy among BRICS in terms of exports as a percent of GDP, and facing one of its most devastating recessions in decades, needs a strong real. A strengthening real will make its exports less competitive but it will allow for ample dollar lending, which is absolutely needed to jump-start its business cycle, especially in light of a cap in public spending. That said, the net positive effect of a surprisingly strong real is the underlying force which pushed Brazilian equities beyond their medium-term resistance.

Penetrating An Important Resistance

The combination of a downwards trending USDBRL and a retest of the 2016 highs by the MSCI Brazil index led the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF to break its principal resistance to the upside. This resistance was signified by the downward trendline of EWZ characterizing its market over the last six years or so. Such a technical breakout marked the completion of this major downward cycle of EWZ, and should be used as an immediate stop-loss trigger for short positions.

The Brazilian economy remains deeply stigmatized by its fundamental credibility problem in regards to public finances. The turn from a vicious recessionary cycle to a virtuous growth cycle will definitely require a herculean effort by Brazilian policy makers and business people. However, easier USD funding due to a generalized reflationary trade, coupled with a solid commodities rally, and a friendly central bank, offer an unexpected boon to this economy. Moreover, the reflationary tide is so strong that it poses the risk of a short squeeze, should it extend further. Such strong global forces need always to be respected making a stop-loss move on short equity positions imperative. Brazil gets another chance to stand on its feet. Let's see if it can really grab the bull by the horns this time.

