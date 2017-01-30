Twitter: Identity Crisis

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) wants to be a social media and tech company. However, in truth, it's a media company that sells advertising. Yet, it's not great at it. Twitter's attempt to figure out what its users want continues to fail, despite asking users outright what they want. Twitter, despite its stronghold in the micro-blogging network and strong cultural following, still can't convince more users to give the platform a "chance," or stick with it. Part of the issue is that trolls are keeping potential users at bay, including potential buyers. The key being that simply adding an edit button for tweets or a bookmark feature won't be enough to ensure that users stick with Twitter long at all. And not long enough to convince advertisers to give Twitter a chance.

The stock has fallen on hard times, from $69 in 2014 all the way down to below $17 a share. But shares are up over 20% from the 52-week low of below $14 a share - Donald Trump and his Presidential election has made Twitter great again, for now. But what happens when Trump gets too busy?

Twitter shares remain in the mid-teens only because of the potential buyout. A buyout that becomes less and less likely. At least until Twitter finds a better solution for its troll issue. Meanwhile, layoffs haven't been enough to reassure shareholders. Management has even grew impatient, as we've seen a mass exodus among the top ranks, from COO Tony Bain to its CTO and its Twitter China chief.

Trump has helped bring on a new wave of fateful followers. But for Twitter, navigating Donald Trump is tricky. In part, Twitter helped make Trump popular. But navigating 2017 will be even trickier, especially for Jack Dorsey, who has to fill a number of top leadership positions and figure out how to convince advertisers that there's value in the platform.

In the end, Twitter needs a lot to make it a worthwhile turnaround. To start, new management and a committed board of directors. CEO Jack Dorsey is still running two public companies and seems to be doing better at his counterpart, Square (NYSE:SQ). Jack is now faced with filling some key positions at Twitter and a shrinking pool of people willing to take on the task of working in the Twitter C-suite. Again, Twitter is a bit overvalued, as it's not a full-blown tech company in uber-growth mode any longer. Instead, it's somewhere between a platform connecting people and a media company. That puts it somewhere between Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and the New York Times (NYSE:NYT), which means it should trade at 3x sales and not 4.8x. Thus, Twitter is worth roughly $10.50 a share.

That doesn't mean Twitter has become completely irrelevant. It's still a well-known brand name and tweets have the ability to break news. But the best bet is that an activist investor steps up in 2017 to help shake up the CEO position at Twitter. One positive sign would be Jack Dorsey showing continued transparency early on in this new year. But the thesis remains, change the CEO, change the story.