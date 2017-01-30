Chevron In Review After A Harrowing 2016

LNG developments a key part of Chevron's upstream growth forecast of 4% - 9% for 2017, aided by an improving Gorgon story and the successful ramp-up in Angola.

Permian Basin division to see increasing amounts of love, in the form of capex, over the coming years with a major update due out in March 2017.

That's a wrap on 2016 for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) as it exits out the turbulent year on a mixed note. For a company as large as Chevron Corporation its quarterly updates offer up a ton of information, but here are several of the key takeaways.

Financial updates

Cutting down its operating expenses played a big role in helping Chevron Corporation adjust to the new environment. Last year, the firm's operating expenses came in at $25 billion which was $2.5 billion less than in 2015. Effectively freeing up a couple billion dollars every year. The company commented that there is room to push that even lower.

On the downside, poor downstream performance (largely attributed to shrinking margins and the turnaround activity required after running at full tilt for a long time) and weak realizations weighed heavy on Chevron's cash flow generation. From Q3 to Q4, even though upstream realizations improved resulting in much stronger performance, weak downstream results sent Chevron's quarterly cash flow from $5.3 billion to $3.9 billion.

For all of 2016, Chevron generated just $12.8 billion in cash flow (includes $550 million in negative working capital effects) versus $22.4 billion in capital expenditures (includes $3.8 billion in affiliate spending) and $8 billion in dividends. As you can see most of that was generated during the second half of the year.

Chevron's balance sheet took a hit as its cash & cash equivalent pile moved lower (from end of 2015 to end of 2016) by $4.3 billion to $7 billion while its debt load increased by $7.5 billion to $46.1 billion. $2.8 billion in divestitures helped bridge the remaining cash flow gap, which ($4.3 billion + $7.5 billion + $2.8 billion = $14.6 billion) was very onerous.

Going forward, Chevron's cash flow situation should look brighter for a few reasons. Capex, including affiliate spending, is guided to move down to $19.8 billion this year ($4.7 billion from affiliates) and there is room for additional savings on the operating expense front.

A combination of rising energy prices (which are stronger on average in Q1 2017 YTD than Q4 2016), the winding down of heavy maintenance activity at its downstream division, continued spending reductions, and projected production growth should push Chevron's net operating cash flow over $20 billion in 2017. This depends heavily on where energy prices go, but so far the trajectory is favorable.

Management is aiming to be "cash balanced" this year, which comes with some caveats. Recent M&A activity points towards its 2016 - 2017 divestiture program raising towards the upper end of its $5 billion - $10 billion forecast. That implies at least $5 billion in gross proceeds in 2017, which indicates a higher crude pricing environment is needed for organic cash flow neutrality.

LNG

Chevron's management team didn't devote a lot of time to the Angola LNG complex in Central Africa, but when the subject was brought up the sentiment was favorable. Management noted that the development was "operating well and the successful Agbami and TCL maintenance shutdowns are behind us." With "stable" production rates the Angola LNG complex can finally start generating consistent cash flow streams.

In regard to the Gorgon LNG project, which has been a major headache for Chevron over the past several years, things may be looking up. After learning from the many, many hiccups at the first LNG train, Chevron was able to apply a better strategy when bringing the second train online. Now the complex is producing over 200,000 BOE/d gross to service LNG exporting operations along with 130 MMcf/d of natural gas output for domestic customers.

What that means is the first two trains are operating near peak capacity, which is a very positive development. Management noted that the third train is set to become operational in early-Q2 2017, which would act as a powerful growth catalyst when factoring in the impact of all three trains on Chevron's upstream production.

Investors should keep in mind that while the Jansz-lo Field in Australia is up and running, the Gorgon Field has yet to come online. Both fields will supply the Gorgon project with natural gas and should enable the development to sport nonexistent decline rates for a couple of decades. In order to operate all three trains at peak capacity, the Gorgon Field needs to come online.

Pivoting to the Wheatstone LNG project, which is also in Australia, Chevron has done a better job moving that development closer to completion but there are some things to keep in mind. Originally, the Wheatstone complex was supposed to come online in 2016, but that has been pushed back a few times to mid-2017.

Six to eight months after the first Wheatstone LNG train comes online the second train should be up and running. It seems that the delays the Gorgon project had to deal with are also being felt at the Wheatstone development, but without such massive cost overruns.

The ramp/start-up of the Gorgon and Wheatstone developments is a big part of Chevron's plan to boost its upstream production in 2017 by 4% - 9% versus 2016 levels. That is equal to 105,000 BOE/d - 236,000 BOE/d in output growth, which will more than compensate for the planned decline from asset sales forecasted to come in around 50,000 BOE/d - 100,000 BOE/d this year.

Chevron's production base shrank from 2.622 million BOE/d in 2015 to 2.594 million BOE/d, but that doesn't show the whole picture. When including the impact of external events (in particular the shutting down of the Wafra Field in the Partitioned Neutral Zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait back in May 2015) and asset sales, Chevron's production base would have grown by 32,000 BOE/d.

Permian

With capex rolling off from the completion of its major developments under construction, Chevron has been plowing more cash into developing its unconventional position. Primarily its extensive footprint in the Permian Basin, which stretches from Texas into New Mexico and is largely considered a contender for best unconventional play in the world.

As of its Q4 report Chevron was running ten company-operated rigs across its position along with five non-operated rigs that was being run by its partners. This includes Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) in Culberson County, TX, which is generating stellar drilling returns in the current pricing environment. Full disclosure: I'm a shareholder of Cimarex Energy Co.

Every eight weeks Chevron wants to add another company-operated rig to its operations, which would imply exiting 2017 with around 16 rigs. Long term, Chevron sees that growing to ~20 rigs depending on where energy prices go. Chevron is allocating $2 billion to developing its Permian position this year, but management noted that "could easily see another $1 billion there."

Chevron seemed very optimistic about its Permian ambitions, and noted that unconventional production could represent a quarter of its production base by the middle of the next decade. That may not seem like much, until you factor in the sheer size of its upstream output.

Management repeatedly brought up how Chevron was going to issue out a massive Permian update in March during its annual analyst meeting event, and was relatively light on operational updates. The biggest update put out was that Chevron, without spending any money on acquisitions, added 500 million BOE to its Permian resource base in 2016 through a combination of organic activity and by analyzing offset producers.

Final thoughts

Chevron Corporation isn't out of the woods yet but there are reasons to be optimistic going forward. The bleeding of cash is beginning to clot, with cash flow neutrality becoming increasingly obtainable this year on a quarterly basis. If the high level of compliance (80%+) is maintained in regards to the crude supply reduction agreement, Brent could see $60 within a few months which would see Chevron Corporation's cash flow shortfall dissipate in its entirety.

While that's happening, the Permian Basin, LNG developments, and the massive expansion in Kazakhstan will drive Chevron Corporation's production streams higher through the middle of the next decade. Keep in mind, however, that if crude prices start to head south Chevron Corporation's balance sheet will continue to take heavy losses.

Q4 was a mixed bag, so all eyes are back on OPEC and the major updates due out in March to see what happens next for Chevron Corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.