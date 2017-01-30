Buy Under Armour For Kevin Plank's Vision, Not As A Takeover Target

The last hope of every Under Armour’s public shareholder to receive a 30-40% takeover premium is virtually gone with the dual-class share structure in place.

Since early 2016, Under Armour started trading three different classes of shares differing only in voting rights. Class A share (NYSE: UAA) has one vote per share, Class B share (NYSE: UA-B) has 10 votes per share, and Class C class share (NYSE: UA-C) (NYSE:UA) has no voting right.

The official justification for a dual-class share structure is "to ensure the long-term company growth based on the vision of the founder not to be affected by the market's short-term earnings driven pressure." It is often industry specific, more in communication, technology, special retail, and in IPOs, as these companies require visionary founders, including News Corp. (NYSE: NWSA), The New York Times (NYSE: NYT), and The Washington Post. You may remember the founding families of these companies, the Murdochs, Sulzbergers, and Grahams who use dual class structures to keep control within their families. Other examples include Google's Larry Page and Sergey Brin (NASDAQ: GOOG), Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg (NASDAQ: FB), and Starbucks' Gordon Bowker, Zev Siegl, and Jerry Baldwin (NYSE: SBUX).

Of course, who can forget Redstone family for Viacom?

Actually, the intended purpose of the dual-class shares is to separate the control from the ownership of the company. Due to the 10-to-1 voting right per share, Ford family (NYSE: F) owning 4% equity of Ford has 40% of the voting power of the company. Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, owning the entire 35 million UA-B shares or 6.5% of Under Armor equity, has 65% of controlling voting interest.

Controversial Corporate Control

On a more basic level, there is a fundamental conflict between the corporate governance and dual-class share structure. CEOs of public companies, founders or not, should be governed and evaluated by the Board of Directors who represent by the public capital market. The dual-class share structure allows the founders to circumvent the public capital monitoring. The most recent example is the power struggle between the CEO Shari Redstone and other members of the management team, which have since been booted from Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB). Naturally, the dual-class share structure is an obvious defense for takeover bids, hostile or not, from inside or not.

No More Takeover Threats

To individual shareholders with no intention to manage the company, there is little value assigned to the voting power. On the other hand, institutional investors or activists investors who want to take the company to the direction different from founders' vision will be willing to pay a premium for the voting rights. All shareholders will pay less if they see agency cost incurred.

As UA shares have priced in both the value of control and the agency cost associated with dual-class share structure, non-voting shares usually traded at a discount of the voting shares. The discount usually varies over time depending on market pricing of the controlling values and agency cost. Viacom A shares (voting) have traded at a premium between 10%-15%, reached at 30% during the recent internal fight. For the last 6 months, UA-C shares have been traded at 20%-30% discount to the UAA shares (see graph below).

The higher-than-usual UA discount may reflect shareholders' concern that the recently devised dual-class structure may have been a precursor for Plank's defense of potential takeover bids, as UA stock has significantly underperformed by 40% in last 12 months. Plank with majority control will not have to about takeover threat and have more time to align depressed stock values with improving company fundamental.

Fundamentally and Forward Speaking

Probably the only remaining exciting news for Under Armour (NYSE: UA) is the secure of what it considers "prime retail location" by leasing 53,000 square feet. of the FAO Schwarz building in Manhattan, the most visited tourist site on Park Ave. Under Armour claimed that the legendary store will be the biggest "show room" in town.

On the other hand, UA is experiencing one challenge after another. In the most recent quarter, the Company reported earnings of $.01per share versus consensus estimates of $.03 per share, down 72% from 2Q15. The miss was attributed to the bankruptcy and liquidation of The Sports Authority, costing $.03 per share. As a result, the stock price fell 5.12%. Investors were also concerned about the company's falling margins. The company lowered full year guidance in response to the Sports Authority bankruptcy and the uncertainty ahead.

Domestically, Under Armour's deal with Kohl's does not include any of its premier apparel or products, only lower-margin, discounted items. This is a heavily saturated market and is being done at a time when consumer trends are shifting towards ecommerce.

Internationally, while Under Armour is looking to compete its presence in international markets and increase direct-to-consumer sales to drive growth, Nike (NYSE: NIKE) still commands a sizeable market share. Over the last year alone, Nike has outperformed UA by 40% (see graph above).

The industry that Under Armour is in is not anywhere better. Consumer Apparel Industry has seen a decrease in consumer spending and an increase in operating costs throughout 2015 and 2016. The shift in consumer preferences to on-demand customized products continue to put significant pressures on pricing practices and margins. Trump Administration's pulling out of the negotiation international trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the African Growth and Opportunity Act will force manufacturers to reexamine their supply chains and transition to new source countries for inputs. Major changes to supply infrastructure are always initially costly and can be difficult to implement. Many apparel makers have relatively high exposures to foreign currencies. As monetary policy tightens and the dollar remains strong, increased volatility in the currency markets is likely.

Under Armour's foreign currency exposure will continue to pressure profitability from international operations throughout the rest of 2016 and 2017. With rising LIBOR and the Fed funds rate, interest payments to their revolving credit facility will also increase. Sales growth will slow to the low 20% range and profit margins will continue to decrease. On the economic headwind, Dollar has reached to a 15-year high and there seems no relief in sight.

Along with the other 11 major multinational CEOs' meeting with Trump in January 23, 2017, Plank sought help from White House to combat China's long-term practice of "knockoffs" on American products. China is Under Armour's next-generation growth target. Furthermore, Trump's strong claims on international trades may easily turn into a full-scale global trade war which Under Armour does not see any upside from it.

Long or Short

In early 2016, Plank stunned the street by delaying 2015's $800 million operating profit target till 2018, citing "to invest the money in the company in the moves of moving in footwear and the connected fitness space with these mobile fitness app acquisitions." Ironically, Plank has instituted two changes, in the same year, in dual-class share structure to preserve his controlling interest, while sold over $240 million of his holding.

As if this is not bad enough, heavy insider selling shows executives are betting against the stock. During 2016, 82% of insider activity has been open market sales. On August 24, 2016, Karl-Heinz Maurath, Chief Revenue Officer, liquidated 70% of his holdings. In April, James Hardy, Executive VP of International Operations, sold 32,500 shares worth $1.5 million.

These insiders' sale hardly gave the Under Armour shareholders, especially the non-voting C shares, any vote of confidence. Recently, the company fought off a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of its shareholders. The lawsuit was filed to halt the creation of Class C non-voting stock. It is not surprising that Under Armour is the most heavily shorted stock in the S&P 500 with a short interest ratio of 11.37 (days to cover). It is not surprising we should see a short-term UA price bounce from short covering.

The long side of the story is that Under Armour is still the same economic entity which generates the same cash flow for all UA Class A, B, and C shareholders. If investors buy in Under Armour for Kevin Plank's visions, it is not a bad deal to buy at a 20% discount.

The short side is that Under Armour's north of 38 PE has already reflected exceptional growth. But its shrinking margins and depressed earnings from currency exposure will cause a precipitous decline in stock prices. Most of all, the last hope of every Under Armour's public shareholder to receive a 30-40% takeover premium is virtually gone after the dual-class share structure in place.

