Clorox - Buy The Dip

Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) stock price has underperformed the market and its peers in the past year. This is attributed to the company's investment in research and development, higher advertising costs, lowering of guidance, macro-economic factors, increased competition, and the lower-than-expected tax benefits. It will report on Friday and analysts are expecting an EPS of $1.22 and revenues of $1.35 billion. The stock price is currently trading at $120 near its 52-week low.

In this article, I will highlight the reasons why I believe the company can move higher. I will also highlight a few catalysts that are likely to take the share price in this direction. The chart below shows the company's performance in the past one year compared with the S&P consumer staples index (SPMDCS), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJA), and the S&P 500 index (SPX).

Company Overview

Clorox is one of the largest manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products in the world. In FY 2016, the company's net sales were $5.8 billion. CLX has a market capitalization of $15.5 billion and an enterprise value of $17.58 billion. The company has about 8,000 employees worldwide. It's products include some of the best known cleaning and bleaching products such as Clorox bleach, Pine-Sol, and Fresh Step among others. These products are sold in the following categories: cleaning, household, lifestyle, and international which includes products sold outside the United States.

Its products are sold in supermarkets, online channels, medical supply distributors, and other retail outlets. Clorox is one of the dividend aristocrats having increased its dividend annually for more than 25 years. Simply Safe Dividends has given the company a dividend score of 97 which means that its dividend is totally safe.

CLX operates in a very competitive environment where it competes with fellow multinationals and local brands. Some of the leading competitors are: Unilever (NYSE: UL), Proctor and Gamble (NYSE: PG), Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Kimberly-Clarks (NYSE: KMB) among others. Most of the company's sales are in the United States with the cleaning products taking the bigger share.

The upside case

In terms of valuation, Clorox is currently trading at a relatively higher premium compared to some of its competitors. It has a trailing PE ratio of 24 while Ecolab (NYSE: ECL), KMB, and P&G have 33.72, 22, and 23.13 respectively. The industrial average is 20.4. It's forward PE ratio is 21.18 while the ratio of ECL, KMB, and P&G are 24.75, 17.84, and 20.95. While this might discourage many investors from investing in the company, the current PE is actually lower than its 3-year median of 25.7.

The consumer staple category is highly affected by the macro-economic activities. People in a strong and stable economy tend to buy more products. As seen in the figure below, most of CLX products are sold in the United States with the international segment accounting for less than 20%.

Many analysts and institutions believe that the United States economy will improve this year fueled by the policies of the new administration. OECD and leading financial institutions have issued positive outlook about the economy. In addition, recent economic data show that the US economy is recovering well after the financial crisis. The unemployment rate has fallen to a low of 4.9% with hundreds of thousands of jobs being created every month. Further, the Small Business Optimism Index released by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is at the highest level since 2004 as seen below.

As mentioned, almost 80% of the company's revenues comes from the United States. The competing brands such as PG and UL have operations in all corners of the world which presents them with more challenges than CLX. For instance, currency fluctuations and volatility affect companies operating in many countries especially in periods of dollar strength. In addition, the global brands are affected by various economic and political factors. Consider the statement below from Jon Moeller, the CFO of Proctor and Gamble.

Economic crises in Egypt and Nigeria are dramatically impacting category size; market contractions in Russia, Argentina, and Turkey pose real challenges and we've had to manage the market impacts of politically-related currency devaluation in places like the UK and Mexico.

Clorox's international operations, 9% of sales come from Latin America, 3% from Canada, 2% from New Zealand and 3% from rest of the world. As shown below, currency and economic fluctuations can have significant implications to a company. As mentioned, for Clorox, the international revenue account for less than a quarter of the total revenue.

Another reason for a potential upside is its recent acquisition of Renew Life for $290M (2.5x sales). In 2015, the company had total sales of $115 million. Renew Life is a health and wellness company focused on herbal cleansers, digestive enzymes, and probiotics. The transaction helped the company enter the attractive digestive health segment which is expected to experience a 15% growth. This category also helps Clorox strengthen its leading household category.

Final Thoughts

For long-term and dividend investors, Clorox is one of the best companies to own. The company has created market leading products and solutions that help millions of customers every day. While it operates in a competitive industry where startups like The Honest Company are entering, the name recognition and the quality of products gives the company an edge. In addition, the company has invested and created relationships in the digital space. It's digital sales through companies like Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) and Staples (NYSE: SPLS) have doubled since 2013. For dividend investors, the table below shows the reason you should buy CLX near its 52-week low.

