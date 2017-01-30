Apple Likely To Beat Earnings Estimates This Week

Going into the next quarterly earnings announcement for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on January 31, the consensus view seems mixed on both current quarter and next quarter earnings results.

While there's not as likely to be as bad of a supply overhang coming out of the current quarter, the consensus view on iPhone shipments could prove to be somewhat marginally conservative. The supply chain checks didn't point to significant downside for the current quarter in terms of unit shipments, as the unit pricing mix helps bolster expectations on revenue from the iPhone segment.

That being the case, I think investors should hold onto shares going into earnings. I find it unlikely that Apple's guidance will fall below estimates given the conservatism among members of the consensus going into the earnings announcement.

Mixed indications with some upside to consensus estimates

I have yet to establish a unit forecast for the entire year. The demand for iPhone 8 may result in consumers holding back on upgrades in the next couple quarters. There's also the possibility that weakened competitive threats due to Samsung's delay of launching the Galaxy S8 may be supportive of incremental market share gains.

The degree to which Samsung may delay the Galaxy S8 is unclear, but without steep competition in both Q2'16 and Q3'16 there's a distinct possibility that Android defections will be supportive of iPhone unit shipments for the duration of FY'17.

Despite the iPhone mix likely to improve (ASPs among analysts suggest flat pricing) due to unit mix of iPhone 7 Plus, this could be offset by F/X headwinds. Of the research notes I saw, the highest iPhone ASP was $717 (Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley). The lowest ASP figure of the analyst notes I have reviewed was from PiperJaffray analyst Michael Olson at $675. The prior-year iPhone ASP was $690 for the December quarter. Of course, it's difficult to determine whether these estimates are inclusive of an implied 3% f/x headwind given the rally in the USD against major foreign currency pairs.

That being the case, I'm starting to lean in favor of an ASP that's marginally higher than $690. Perhaps, Apple reports better than expected gross margins on higher iPhone 7 Plus mix versus prior year. Of course, Apple's accessory/service revenue would need to offset a 5 ppt decline in Mac/iPad revenue, which would be supportive of earnings results as well.

Consensus estimates going into the quarter

From the sell-side analysts I actively follow, the expectations seem modest. ASPs, unit shipment projections and margins are mostly in-line with the high-end of Apple's outlook for the quarter. But the data on production was much higher than iPhone 6S, which correlates favorably to unit sell-in figures (historically).

Apple could sell more iPhone units than the prior-year given Q1'16 was weak in comparison. In the absolute best-case scenario, Apple sells more units than the iPhone 6 cycle. But, again, I'm not trying to get anyone's hopes up here.

Source: Credit Suisse

From the analysis done by Kulbinder Garcha at Credit Suisse, the production run for iPhone 7/7 Plus was 87 million, or 16% higher than prior year. So, if consensus expectations are hovering at 78 million unit sales for Q4'16, the reported figures could be higher by several million units (realistic) or 10 million units (most optimistic).

However, the consensus revenue/EPS figures don't reflect either ASP or unit shipment figures that are much higher than prior-year. I believe analysts have lowered expectations on earnings/sales going into the quarter, so shares exhibit less volatility coming out of the report.

Basically, even if data points on retail channel/production was positive on net, there were very few analysts willing to offer an estimate higher than Apple's guidance.

Earnings preview commentary from sell-side analysts:

We model 75M iPhones in December and 51M in March, down from 79M and 55M. Our AlphaWise Tracker, which compiles sell-through data using web search analysis, indicates 73.5M iPhone demand in December, after adjusting for Apple's 14-week quarter (Exhibit 3). We now model revenue of $76.6B and GM of 38.5%, resulting in EPS of $3.20. Apple guided for revenue of $76-78B and GM of 38.0-38.5%. - Katy Huberty from Morgan Stanley Our F1Q17 revenue/EPS estimates are $75.6bn/$3.11. We believe that recent data points from the supply chain suggest that overall iPhone shipments remain in line to ahead of expectations, with potential for a stronger mix. We do note however, that recent moves in FX could present a top line and GM headwind of as much as ~300bps to FY17 estimates. - Kulbinder Garcha from Credit Suisse We maintain our OW and $155 PT on AAPL ahead of December quarter results (1/31) due to our expectation for growing anticipation around iPhone X (aka iPhone 8) and a favorable trajectory for services revenue. While many investors are concerned that 1H FY17 iPhone estimates may prove aggressive, we expect near-term results in-line to slightly above consensus expectations. - Michael Olson from PiperJaffray ($77.81 billion revenue and $3.21 EPS for Q1'17) We are generally in-line with Street's estimates for the Dec quarter. We estimate revenue of $77.8bn, slightly above the Street's $77.4mn and at the upper end of the company's $76-78bn range. Our EPS estimate of $3.24 is in line. We are below consensus at iPhone units of 76mn vs the Street's 78mn, but our ASP is above at $693 vs $685. - Steven Milunovich from UBS

Based on the stance of analysts (who are typically known for their Apple commentary), the tone seems somewhat precautionary both in terms of pricing and channel commentary. There's enough positive data points to suggest upside. But, perhaps production units of iPhone 7 aren't as indicative of actual earnings this quarter?

Some have gotten more skeptical (for example Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz) on the iPhone 8 cycle as he anticipated a combination of potential headwinds: China, pricing and elevated expectations to dampen upside to Apple's share price.

Clearly the sell-off following Q1'16 results (prior-year) is preventing anyone from getting too aggressive. I think this is a good sign for investors on net, because it suggests that it wouldn't take much for Apple to report decent enough headline figures to send share prices higher.

Conclusion

This quarter is a bit of a head scratcher. Third-party estimates, channel checks and production checks seem to show conflicting signals. Despite these conflicting indications from various analysts, the clear majority have moved estimates to the high-end of Apple's outlook.

However, none of the analysts I follow closely have moved their stance above Apple's outlook range, which suggests an underlying conservatism among members of the consensus. Given these early indications, I believe there's enough data to support modest upside to sales/earnings when Apple reports earnings next week.

As such, I continue to reiterate my buy recommendation on Apple. It seems unlikely that Apple reports an earnings/sales miss when it reports Q1'17 results.

