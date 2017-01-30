Ford Vs. GM - Which Is The Better Investment

This weekend, I reviewed a couple of my perpetually (since the second half of 2014- I am impatient) undervalued (in my opinion) investments- Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM). Both companies trade at low forward PEs and have largely delivered earnings growth over the past few years.

Over the past two years, GM is up about 12%, in line with the S&P 500, while F is down nearly 16%. While GM has a had a nice run, up 18% in the last three months, the stock is still trading at less than 7x forward (or trailing) earnings.

I chuckled when looking back on my notes, I stumbled on an article artfully named, " General Motors Is Trading At A Low Valuation With Positive Operational And Macro Tailwinds" published in January 9, 2014 when the Company's stock was trading at about $36/share. The article included consensus 2016 earnings estimates of $4.62/share. So, GM exceeded 2015 and 2016 expectations and had price appreciation of about $1! (close to zero appreciation on the actual anniversary of the article publication date).

While I cannot do much about the multiple the market assigns to the auto industry, I can validate the investments and attempt to determine which of the two would be a better choice for incremental capital.

Macro View

Both GM and F derive virtually all of their profits from US operations. And both GM and F derive their US profits from truck and SUV sales. The market for larger vehicles, including cross-overs has been expanding as the combination of cheap gas and an intrinsic preference among a large sub-set of the US population for larger vehicles manifests itself. F has a bit of an advantage with a newer pick-up truck while GM, when combining the Chevy and GMC brands, is the volume leader in pickups.

F gained market share in trucks as a percentage of total vehicles sold, while both companies actually lost truck market share (given the expanding truck market). The F150 is due for a mid-cycle refresh in 2018 while the next generation in GM trucks is expected in 2019.

Both firms are struggling in the shrinking car segment, though GM is doing better and actually has a bright spot in its Malibu. The new Bolt, while not expected to make much (if any) money, will serve as a bit of a technological halo for the Company.

The Trump administration appears likely to relax fuel economy standards which would have forced both automakers to sell more fuel efficient cars at less-than-optimal prices to balance the sales of high-margin trucks and SUV's. Medium-to-long term, this bodes well for F and GM and may also allow R&D spending to be either reduced or redeployed for more market-driven innovation.

Protectionist trade policy may be marginally beneficial with respect to US car sales, but are likely to drive retaliation in other markets, including China. GM is particularly exposed in China and a reduction in sales would be materially harmful to the Company. Both companies should benefit from an overall improvement in Europe and South America (realistically both Brazil and Venezuela cannot get much worse).

Both companies rely heavily on financing, whether direct or indirect. A modest increase (1% or less) in interest rates will have a negative, but manageable impact on sales and profits; this impact will be partially offset by savings in future pension costs. A material (2%) increase in interest rates would be a big negative for both companies (in excess of pension savings).

Gasoline prices are expected to remain near current levels which suggests a continuing preference for larger, less fuel efficient vehicles. If OPEC is truly successful in shrinking supply and/or external events cause oil to increase materially (to $65/barrel or more), expect truck and SUV sales to be negatively impacted. Both companies have enjoyed the benefits of low gas prices and similarly would be hurt by higher fuel prices.

The continuing decline in unemployment and recent signs of wage growth bode well for both automakers as the improvements are being received primarily by the lower half (from an earnings perspective) of households. While both firms make huge margins on premium trucks and SUV's, improvements at the lower end of the income spectrum will drive more overall sales as older vehicles are replaced and credit availability (due to wage gains) occurs.

Advantage: None; slight edge to Ford based on performance of US truck in 2016

Management Focus

Both GM, under Mary Barra, and F, under Mark Fields, have astute, capable leaders. GM appears to be bit more market savvy than F (witness the negative PR associated with President Trump's anti-F Tweeting). GM also appears to be a bit more focused on vehicles as they are today (though both automakers have made material investments in autonomous cars, ride sharing, etc.).

Advantage: None; slight edge to GM for being less "PC"

Valuation

Both companies are "cheap" by market and historical standards. The autos traditionally traded for about 8x in a steady state (not coming out of, or going into a recession) market. A recent Barron's article noted GM would likely earn about $3/share in a down market. Both company's estimate's predict a down year. I have looked at F's projections coming out of Q4 earnings and think management is "sandbagging" (" Ford: Did Management Sandbag 2017 Projections?") estimates. Yes, the US market is near steady-state, but both companies can lift unit sales of trucks and SUVs and any improvement in Europe and South America is an unanticipated upside.

However, on both a future (5 year) growth and current valuation perspective, GM continues to be the better "value".

Advantage: GM; though neither company can be considered expensive.

Dividend

Both firms pay very healthy dividends. In past years, F has also paid a one-time "special" dividend. In 2016 the special dividend was $0.25/share and in 2017 (Barron's) will be$0.05/share. The special dividend is a clever way of returning more cash to shareholders without making a perpetual commitment. Including the special dividend, F yields 5.2%. Both companies have room to grow their respective dividends or return value to shareholders in the form of share buybacks.

Advantage: F; both companies sport generous dividends that provide about 50% of an investors target annual average return and are a buffer against continued low valuation

Balance Sheet

In 2006/7 F basically mortgaged everything it owned (including the "blue oval" to secure a$23.5 billion loan. As a result of then CEO Alan Mulally's prudent move, the Company avoided bankruptcy. In a cruel twist of faith, both GM and Chrysler filed, were bailed out by the US government and post-restructuring have stronger balance sheets.

Unfortunately, the legacy of "doing the right thing" leaves F with a weaker balance sheet (though the Company has an investment grade debt rating and, as of December 31, 2016 has$34 billion in cash and marketable securities, ; GM has$24 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of September 30, 2016).

Advantage: GM; a moral victory to F for doing the right think ten years ago

The Winner is . . .

While fierce rivals, both GM and F are essentially strong in the exact same place- US trucks and SUV's. Both will live and die by the US economy, and to a lesser extent gas prices and interest rates. While F pays a higher dividend, GM has a better balance sheet and is cheaper. GM bears more risk due to its China exposure.

At the end of the day, I think GM is a better buy simply on valuation.

Personally

I own both automakers, but overtime have increased my holdings in GM while maintaining my position in F. The inability of the market to adjust valuation, as witnessed by essentially flat performance by GM over the last two years despite blowing away (Q1 2015) earnings forecasts suggests multiple expansion, though desirable and intellectually defensible may not occur. I am comfortable collecting my dividend, but will watch both the economy and the political arena for positive or negative hints that might impact the investments in F and GM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, GM.

