Daktronics Well Positioned To Benefit From Increasing Global Infrastructure Spending

Daktronics Inc.(NASDAQ:DAKT)

Daktronics, a global leader in electronic display systems, is well positioned to benefit in uptick in domestic spending spurred by improving economic growth and likely infrastructure stimulus programs initiated by the Trump Administration. The company is also benefiting from increasing global growth in demand for digital video display systems as digital communications become more prevalent. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a $14.00 price target.

52-Week Range $5.92 - $10.81 Total Debt 0 Shares Outstanding 44.0 million Debt/Equity NM Insider/Institutional 18% / 51% ROE (LTM) 4.7% Public Float 36.7 million Book Value/Share $4.60 Market Capitalization $450 million Daily Volume 250k

FYE Apr FY 2016A FY 2017E FY 2018E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Jul $0.09A $0.13A $0.16E Q2 Oct $0.07A $0.20A $0.20E Q3 Jan $(0.04)A $(0.02)E $(0.01)E Q4 Apr $(0.07)A $0.11E $0.16E Year* $0.05A $0.42E $0.51E P/E Ratio 220.9x 24.4x 20.2x Change -90.1% 806.0% 20.7%

FYE Apr FY 2016A FY 2017E FY 2018E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Jul $150.2A $157.2A - $165.0E - Q2 Oct $157.7A $170.0A - $183.6E - Q3 Jan $123.8A $130.0E - $136.5E - Q4 Apr $138.5A $152.3E - $167.5E - Year* $570.2A $609.5E - $652.6E - Change (7.4)% 6.9% - 7.1% -

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Investment highlights

Daktronics, Inc. :

Daktronics, Inc. is the world's leading supplier of electronic scoreboards, large electronic display systems, and digital messaging solutions for use in sports, transportation, and communications.

The company is a market leader in electronic digital display systems and products which are rapidly becoming more prevalent in various eclectic outdoor and indoor venues as an important source of revenue generation and event augmentation. As this trend continues, the company should continue to experience superior top line and bottom line growth.

The improving political climate for increased infrastructure spending should prove to be a boon to Daktronics key verticals in transportations systems and Highway digital display products. An improving domestic economy will provide better budgets for public venues such as high schools, colleges and community centers to upgrade or initiate digital display systems as a new additional source of revenue. The Company's products are used to display static images which change at regular intervals. Daktronics is a proven technological innovator with systems that include many features unique to the outdoor advertising market, such as our patented mounting system, self-adjusting brightness, improved energy consumption, and enhanced network security. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and$14.00 price target.

PRIMARY RISKS

A cyclical economic slowdown or significant recession may reduce incremental spending by key clients in the commercial and live events segments. Daktronics is a smaller player in a competitive industries and may face larger competitors with deeper resources to compete and bid on larger scale live event and transportation industry projects.

INVESTMENT THESIS

Daktronics Inc., the industry leader, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. As the world becomes increasingly digital in its communications, DAKT is a beneficiary of these trends as the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of video systems and related software, through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation, as well as controllers; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, DAKT's dynamic message signs, including LED displays for road management, mass transit, and aviation applications; digit and directional displays for use in parking facilities; and audio systems for outdoor sports venues. In addition, the company offers static and digital billboards used to display static images, which change at regular intervals for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry; Visiconn system, a software application for controlling content and playback loops for digital billboard applications; and street furniture comprising advertising light boxes for static, scrolling, and digital OOH campaigns. Further, it provides digit and price displays, such as outdoor time and temperature displays, as well as Fuelight digit displays for the petroleum industry; and dynamic messaging systems for retailers, convenience stores, and other businesses, as well as maintenance and professional services related to its products. DAKT should be a significant beneficiary of an increase in public and private spending on its products due an improving economy and increased governmental fiscal expenditures on public infrastructure projects. Additionally, DAKT will benefit from continued commercial and infrastructure development in emerging global economies over the longer term.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Daktronics, Inc. is a world-leading supplier of electronic scoreboards, large electronic display systems, digital messaging solutions, software and services for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. The company serves its customers by providing the highest quality standard display products as well as custom-designed and integrated systems and offers a complete line of products, from small scoreboards and electronic displays to large multi-million dollar video display systems as well as related control, timing, and sound systems. Daktronics is recognized as a technical leader with the capabilities to design, market, manufacture, install and service complete integrated systems displaying real-time data, graphics, animation and video.

The company was founded in 1968 by Drs. Aelred Kurtenbach and Duane Sander, professors of electrical engineering at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, and begin its life as developer and manufacturer of voting systems for state legislatures.

The company is organized into five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. These segments had the following impact on sales in FY 2016.

FY16 Net Sales by segment:

Commercial 26%

Live Events 36%

High School Park and Recreation 12%

Transportation 9%

International 17%

COMMERCIAL

source: Daktronics annual 2016 report

Long-term growth drivers include increased market adoption, expanding National Accounts, increased demand for Spectacular events used to entertain and advertise in unique locations, as well as continued adoption of video as an effective advertising medium for both outdoor and indoor networks. The Company enjoys recurring revenue from product replacement cycles, generally 7-10 years. Also, increased use for architectural lighting is a growth driver.

LIVE EVENTS

Demand Drivers here include increased spending at facilities to enhance event experience for attendees, driving higher revenue from advertising and thus providing a competitive advantage and helping to outperform other facilities. DAKT products can lower total costs and drive expansion in the marketplace. Increasing adoption of high definition product offerings is another driver of growth.

source: Daktronics 2016 annual report

High School Park and Recreation (HSPR)

Growth Drivers are larger and more sophisticated displays in sports venues, revenue generation from local advertising, greater use of video as a communication medium. This segment also benefits from new construction and replacement cycles.

source: Daktronics 2016 annual report

TRANSPORTATION

Long-term growth drivers are transportation management, driven by increasing traffic demands on constrained infrastructure. Additional drivers are governmental funding and investment in infrastructure projects, demand for Infographic communication and advertising needs.

source: Daktronics 2016 annual report

INTERNATIONAL

Main products in this segment focus on commercial video systems, sports video systems, digital billboard (OOH), architectural lighting and transportation systems. DAKT's international reach includes worldwide sales & service offices and international manufacturing facilities. Specific initiatives include: China-architectural lighting and video displays for the Asian market, street furniture for Third Party/Out of Home Advertising in Belgium, and transportation products in Ireland. Growth opportunities include third party advertising and Out of Home Advertising, Live Events facilities and sports, European and Middle East transportation systems and increased geographical coverage.

source: Daktronic 2016 annual report

Company Background

DAKT has focused over the years, on products that have evolved significantly from scoreboards and matrix displays with related software applications to complex, integrated visual display systems which include full color video with text and graphics displays located on a local or remote network that are tied together through sophisticated control systems. In the mid-1990's, as light emitting diodes ("LEDs") became available in red, blue and green colors with outdoor brightness, DAKT pioneered the development of full color LED video displays capable of replicating trillions of colors, thereby producing large format video systems with enhanced color, brightness, energy efficiency and lifetime. From this foundation of developing scoring and graphics display systems, DAKT has added video capabilities so all of its customers' large format display needs could be met in a complete, integrated system. This has proven to be a key factor in Daktronics becoming a leader in large electronic displays.

Description of Business

DAKT is truly a one-stop shop, engaging in a full range of activities, namely, marketing and sales, engineering and product development, manufacturing, technical contracting, professional services and customer service and support.

Marketing and Sales: The Company's sales force is comprised of direct sales staff and resellers located throughout the world supporting all customer types in both sales and service. A direct sales force is used for large integrated display systems sales in professional sports, colleges and universities, and commercial spectacular projects. The direct sales force is also levered to sell third-party advertising and transportation applications. Resellers are contracted outside North America for large integrated system sales where DAKT lacks a sales force with the majority of the products sales comprised of standard catalog products. These resellers are supported through direct mail advertising, trade journal advertising, product and installation training, trade show exhibitions and accessibility to direct regional sales or service teams.

Engineering and Product Development: DAKT invests in continuing product innovation and development in order to remain the industry leader. The company commits 5% of revenue annually to research and development activities and is able to apply these engineering resources throughout its business to anticipate and respond rapidly to system needs in the marketplace. DAKT employs engineers and technicians in the areas of mechanical and electrical design; applications engineering; software design; quality design; and customer and product support. Product managers are assigned to each product family to assist the sales staff in training and implementing product improvements.

Manufacturing: A majority of the company's products are manufactured in the United States, specifically in South Dakota and Minnesota. DAKT also has manufacturing facilities in China, Belgium, and Ireland.

A key strategy of DAKT is to increase standardization and commonality of parts and manufacturing processes across product lines through product platform. This helps to manage costs and improve long term operating margins. DAKT performs nearly all manufacturing and testing functions in house to improve response time and maximize cost effectiveness. Products are made in focused factories and product cells. Given the seasonal nature of DAKT's business, these capabilities allow the company to better manage inventories and smooth out demand and reduce costs at various business units.

Technical Contracting: DAKT will serve as a technical contractor for larger display system installations requiring custom designs and innovative product solutions. The purchase of display systems typically involves competitive proposals. In some cases, DAKT will serve as a contractor and may retain subcontractors for electrical, steel and installation labor. These relationships with many subcontractors throughout the United States and the world, provides the company a significant advantage bidding and delivering on these projects.

Professional Services: DAKT's professional services are essential to continued market penetration and growth. Professional services include event support, content creation, product maintenance, marketing assistance, training on hardware and software, control room design, and continuing technical support for operators.

Customer Service and Support: The Company offers limited warranties on its products, ranging from one to 10 years, against failure due to defective parts or workmanship. In addition, DAKT offers service agreements of various scopes. To offer best-in-class service, the company provides helpdesk access, parts repair and replacement, display monitoring and on-site support. The technical help desk has experienced technicians who are on-call 24 hours a day to support events and sites.

Products and Technologies

The two principal components of DAKT's systems are the display and the controller, which manages the operation of the display. DAKT will produce displays varying in complexity, size and resolution. The variances of a display depend on the size of the viewing area, the distance from the viewer to the display, and the amount and type of information to be displayed. The controller is comprised of computer hardware and software products designed to compile information provided by the operator and other integrated sources to display information, graphics or animation on the displays. DAKT will customize products according to the design specifications of the customer and the conditions of the environment.

The Company's products are comprised of the following product families, all of which include control systems and software:

• Video displays • Scoreboards and timing systems • Message displays • ITS (intelligent transportation systems) dynamic message signs • Space availability displays • Audio systems • Advertising displays • Digit and price displays • Digital messaging systems

Business Risks

Customer Concentration risk:

While Daktronics has a large and diverse worldwide customer base, ranging from local main street business owners to the owners and operators of premier professional sports arenas. The loss of one or more customers could have an adverse effect. While DAKT is not economically dependent on any single customer, within the Commercial business unit digital billboard niche, two major customers account for more than 50 percent of sales.

Raw Materials:

Materials used in the production of our video display systems are sourced from around the world. The Company sources some of its materials from a limited number of suppliers due to the proprietary nature of the materials. The loss of a key supplier or a defect in the supplied material could have an adverse impact on our business and operations. The sourcing group works to implement strategies to mitigate these risks. Periodically, the Company enters into pricing agreements or purchasing contracts under which it agrees to purchase a minimum amount of product in exchange for guaranteed price terms over the length of the contract, which generally does not exceed one year.

Intellectual Property:

The Company owns or holds licenses to use numerous patents, copyrights, and trademarks on a global basis. DAKT's policy is to protect its competitive position by filing U.S. and international patent applications to protect technology and improvements that it considers important to the development of its business. This will allow it to pursue infringement claims against competitors for patent violations. The Company also relies on nondisclosure agreements with its employees and agents to protect its intellectual property. Despite these intellectual property protections, there can be no assurance a competitor will not be able to copy the functions or features of its products.

Seasonality:

The Company's net sales and profitability historically have fluctuated due to the impact of large project orders, such as display systems for professional sports facilities, colleges and universities, and spectacular projects in the commercial area, as well as the seasonality of the sports market. Large project orders can include a number of displays, controllers, and subcontracted structure builds, each of which can occur on varied schedules according to the customer's needs. Net sales and gross profit percentages also have fluctuated due to other seasonal factors, including the impact of holidays, which primarily affects our third quarter.

Gross margins on large custom and large standard orders tend to fluctuate more than on small standard orders. Large product orders involving competitive bidding and substantial subcontract work for product installation generally have lower gross margins. Although the Company follows the percentage of completion method of recognizing revenues for large custom orders, it nevertheless has experienced fluctuations in operating results and expects its future results of operations will be subject to similar fluctuations.

Additional Risks:

Video systems comprise a large concentration of Daktronics business with standard systems and services comprising the remaining portion. Large video systems projects may include general contracting with lower margin, but add gross profit dollar volumes that may be lost if bid piecemeal. Customer delivery schedules and sports seasons can cause a wide variance in quarterly results. The third fiscal quarter includes two major holidays and thus represents a sequential decline in revenues and earnings.

MANAGEMENT

Reece A. Kurtenbach is the Chief Executive Officer for Daktronics, Inc. and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Previously, Mr. Kurtenbach served as Executive Vice President for Live Events and International, and provided corporate oversight for the company's design and development engineering.

After graduation, Kurtenbach started working at Daktronics. He also worked for a few years at two other technical companies, and then returned to Daktronics in 1991 to work as an Applications Engineer on large display projects. In 1994, he became manager of a design group, leading the development of Daktronics' first full color LED video display product. Since then, Daktronics has become a leader in the technology of large screen LED video displays, and the acknowledged world leader in sales in this product category.

Sheila M. Anderson serves as Daktronics' chief financial officer. Anderson holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn., and a master's degree in business administration from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, S.D. She became a certified public accountant in 1996. Anderson joined Daktronics in 2002 as a project accountant. Her accounting experience prior to joining the company includes a senior accountant role at Dakota Minnesota and Eastern Railroad, as well as responsibility for accounting and auditing functions at two public accounting firms. In 2006, Ms. Anderson became the corporate controller for Daktronics, assuming responsibility for the company's internal and external financial reporting, as well as supervision of the company's accounting functions. She was named CFO in September 2012.

Insider Ownership

# Name Relationship / Title Total Holdings 1 MORGAN JAMES B Director 1,431,131 2 GATZKE CARLA S Officer 679,418 3 KURTENBACH REECE A Chief Executive Officer 337,768 4 KURTENBACH MATTHEW JOHN Officer 243,075 5 WIEMANN BRADLEY T Officer 128,597 6 MULLIGAN JOHN L Director 80,648 7 FRAME NANCY D Director 53,272 8 DUTCHER ROBERT G Director 33,191 9 ANDERSON BYRON J Director 18,423 10 ANDERSON SHEILA MAE Chief Financial Officer 12,296 11 FRIEL JOHN PATRICK Director 8,525 12 MCDERMOTT (KEVIN PATRICK) Director 4,721

Management's Discussion of Fiscal Q2 2017:

Sales for the second quarter increased approximately 7.8% from $158 million to $170 million. The increase was due to timing of production of orders in buildable backlog and customer schedules. Demand in the High School Park and Recreation business unit has been very strong this year and contributed $4 million of the sales increase this quarter. Transportation buildable backlog and deliveries were also strong and this unit had increased revenue in the quarter. These are the two highest profit margin segments. Commercial business unit sales were relatively flat, with the decrease in billboard niche sales offset by sales related to the ADFLOW business.

Gross profit improved to 26.1% for the quarter, as compared to 22.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Gross margin levels were favorably impacted by lower warranty costs as a percentage of sales, lower underlying production costs, and a sales mix and volume of business. Total warranty cost as a percentage of sales was 2.7% for this quarter as compared to 4.2% for the same quarter last year.

Overall, DAKT's effective tax rate was 30.5% as compared to 43.5% last year same quarter. The decrease in effective tax rate is primarily due to the reinstatement of the US research and development tax credit that happened late last year. Management forecasts a forward-looking effective annual tax rate to be approximately 30% to 32% with the R&D credit reinstatement put into place this past year.

The Company reported positive free cash flow of $10.5 million for the quarter as compared to negative free cash flow last year of $19.4 million. The Company has a strong balance sheet with no debt and $52 million in cash. This serves as a buffer against economic downturns and could provide the means to make significant acquisitions if management chooses to do so. Moreover, as of October 29, 2016, the Company carried a reserve of $30 million, or 5% of annual sales, against expected warranty liabilities.

Daktronics adjusted its dividend policy recently from a fixed to a variable approach, to preserve cash during downturns. The Company has moved from a quarterly dividend of $0.10 to $0.06 per share, but may declare special dividends based on a quarterly review.

EPS GUIDANCE AND ESTIMATES

OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2017

Looking ahead, the fiscal third quarter is historically a lighter quarter for sales and profits, due to the seasonality of the business in sports and due to the decline of outdoor construction during the winter months. The third quarter also has two major US holidays, reducing the number of workdays available.

DAKT enters Q3 quarter with $142 million backlog. Based on the projects scheduled currently, sales are expected to be similar to slightly down, with improved gross profit as compared to last year's third quarter, which had higher warranty costs. The majority of this backlog is expected to be realized in sales over the next 12 to 18 months. Management anticipates operating expenses in dollars to be up as compared to third quarter of fiscal 2017 for the increased ADFLOW costs and increased design and development costs.

Modest revenue growth is expected. International is mixed ad macroeconomic trends tepid, yet strong level of activity for out of Home demand. Live Events demand is flattish, similar to prior years. In commercial, while macroeconomic conditions can impact timing, there is strong spectacular demand, while OOH experiences similar, flattish demand levels. Transportation has opportunity for growth with increased project funding and higher mass transit advertising. This is one of highest profit margin segments at 33.9% in 2017. HSPR is showing continued interest in larger video systems. This is the highest profit margin segment at 34.3% in 2016.

The company had higher sales and lower warranty costs, which contributed to the improvement in income as compared to last year. It continues to see the digital marketplace expand through technology adoption and replacement cycles. There has been a discernable pickup of quoting and order bookings in many areas this year. Orders have improved on a year-to-date basis in Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and International segments. In the Commercial segment there has seen a pickup in bookings in the spectacular niche that focuses on larger projects for prominent areas like Times Square, Las Vegas, and other city center or entertainment areas.

Commercial also added volume due to the acquisition of the ADFLOW organization late in the last fiscal year and increased demand in on-premise business. The billboard segment of commercial was relatively flat for orders on a year-to-date basis. In the second quarter, there was a modest uptick in multi-display orders year over year. High School Park and Recreation continued with strong order bookings through the second quarter as schools adapt to larger video applications and larger-sized transactions for both sporting and communication display systems.

The digital marketplace continues to grow. However, Live Events are flat with last year's level. High School Park and Recreation started the year off well, and it appears they could grow at a nice pace. Transportation has room to grow with the demand picture. There appears to be stability in federal funding, resulting in increased success in winning procurement projects and other infrastructure road projects.

VALUATION

We use discounted cash flow valuation as our primary tool as the lack of proper comparables renders P/E multiples and other similar analyses difficult. We incorporate our forecasts through FY:18 and apply a 4% growth rate to EBIT after FY:18. With an after-tax weighted average cost of capital of 7.5%, our DCF model, derives a price target of $14.06 over the next 12 months.

Thus, we rate the shares a BUY.