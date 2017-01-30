Tesla: Autonomous Driving - Separating The Tech From The Hype

There are several articles here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere covering fundamental analysis on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Almost universally, they come to the conclusion that Tesla is overvalued, has too much execution risk and should be avoided or sold short. If you listen to the bull case though, you are buying into the chance to be part of the next big revolution in sustainable energy and transport. This admittedly sounds very appealing to a lot of people, including myself. The question then, becomes whether there is meaningful technological revolution behind it or is it mostly just hype. As with all things in life, the truth is somewhere in between. I am going to cover one such potential revolution Tesla is playing a big part in, namely Autonomous driving. While Machine Learning is not my primary field of study, it is a field I am very interested in and have been following for a while now. Let's try to separate the tech from hype in Tesla's Autonomous driving efforts.

Claim 1: Tesla has proprietary A.I. technology that gives them an advantage in developing Autonomous cars

At a very high level, Tesla is using an Artificial Neural Network (ANN) to solve the problem of Autonomous driving. There are several reasons why researchers prefer this approach. The primary reason though, is because it is prohibitively complex to build a sophisticated model of "the theory of driving" using a traditional rule-based approach, which can handle all the scenarios a typical human driver has to deal with while driving a car. In general, any traditional solution does not work well for problems that have a large number of edge cases like this one. However Tesla is by no means the first company to try this approach. Researchers have been working on it for decades. One of the first projects in this field was the Autonomous Land Vehicle In a Neural Network ((ALVINN)) project at CMU which began in the 1980s. You can see some of the results of this project in its later years here.

To be clear, the approach the researchers used at CMU is different from what is being used today. ALVINN used an approach that is sometimes called "behavior cloning," where raw input data from sensors is used to mimic user behavior from the learning data sets. In contrast, today's state of the art systems used by Tesla, Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Mobileye (NYSE: MBLY), to name a few, uses a combination of computer vision, sensor fusion, precise localization, path planning etc., and relies on independent modules specialized to perform tasks such as lane detection, car detection and so on. The outputs of these independent modules are combined to form the worldview of the car based on which driving decisions are made. The key point here is that there is nothing fundamentally unique or different in the approach Tesla is taking. Can Tesla make strides to advance the state of the art? Sure. But they most certainly don't have any significant proprietary advantage in this field.

Note: I also believe there has been some confusion recently on the approach Tesla is taking using NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) hardware because NVIDIA published a paper about using their GPU's to achieve a "behavior cloning" solution. The paper is available here. While this indeed is one approach (note this is also similar to the ALVINN project at CMU), Tesla does not seem to be using such an approach based on their video demo of Tesla Vision seen here. Notice how the system identifies and classifies individual objects in the view. This indicates a more mediated modular approach, similar to Google/Mobileye rather than a raw image input system described in the Nvidia paper.

Claim 2: Tesla has a big advantage because of the large number of cars on the road that can run in shadow mode

There are a couple of issues with this claim. The first is to do with how much we actually use our cars. A few years back, Paul Barter tried to estimate what percentage of time cars are parked/unused and came up with 95%. The actual number itself is not that important but, what is important, is that it is fairly high. We simply don't drive our cars most of the time. This means that a relatively small number of test vehicles making their rounds throughout the day may be able to gather more data than customer cars over a given period of time.

The second issue has to do with the nature of the data being collected. Because Tesla's Autopilot primarily relies on computer vision, people seem to jump to the conclusion that Tesla is collecting high definition video of people driving their local streets to train their Deep Neural Network (DNN). This is almost certainly not the case. Even ignoring the usefulness of collecting very similar datasets from multiple customers, the bandwidth costs themselves will make this prohibitively expensive. What is much more likely is that Tesla is collecting low resolution location/mapping data (such as location of street signs/driving lanes etc), which they can merge with what the camera sees to improve the world view the vehicle perceives. Tesla's Shadow mode is useful in identifying when the autopilot produces a significantly different output to the human counterpart at a given location. This can help the system ignore certain "false positive" obstacles that they say the "car detection" module may be seeing in a given location (an overhead road sign for example), and improve the overall performance of the system. However, this is not actually improving the "car detection" module itself to eliminate these false positives.

Claim 3: Tesla is the only company with production cars sporting hardware capable of fully autonomous driving

This is where I believe things get a little dicey and Tesla is skating on thin ice. Let's be very clear about this. Tesla claims that all their production cars now have hardware capable of fully autonomous driving. Till they actually produce a solution, this is just a claim. The reason I am skeptical here is because Tesla's claim requires them to achieve full autonomy primarily based on computer vision with minimal redundancy using other sensors. I have not seen a single research paper to date that indicates this is practical. The burden of proof here is on Tesla. If any readers are aware of research that indicates this is practical, I would love to hear from you. To be clear, I am not referring to systems such as Traffic Aware Cruise Control (TACC), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) or Autosteer functionality on highways that are also available on Tesla cars with version 1.0 of their autopilot hardware. These I believe are very feasible using the hardware currently available on the cars. There is however a monumental leap from this level of autonomy to fully autonomous vehicles that can chauffeur you around from point to point as described on Tesla's website below.

The reason that most solutions attempting full autonomy rely on a large number of sensors, is to add redundancy that reinforces the vehicle's worldview. While there has been significant progress made in the field of image recognition with the advent of Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), claiming computer vision will be sufficient to achieve full autonomy let alone charging customers for the feature at this stage is reckless.

Conclusion

There are several fundamental reasons to be bearish on Tesla's financials. However if you are a bull, you are willing to ignore these because of the potential to revolutionize multiple industries and the windfall that will result from it. This makes it important to evaluate Tesla's claims to see if there is real substance behind them or if it is mostly hype. I do not know much about electric cars and am not in a position to evaluate how this industry with evolve over the next few years. However, I do have a background in CS and have an understanding of how these autonomous driving systems work. In this respect, I can tell you Tesla has no apparent significant advantage/lead over the rest of the field.

An equity position in Tesla is in many ways like buying a lottery ticket. There is the promise of a jackpot if the company succeeds in achieving its goal. Unfortunately though, just like the lottery, the probability of winning is very low and I believe you are way overpaying for your ticket at today's prices.