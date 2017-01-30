Microsoft - How High Is High?

Microsoft - The force is with them

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) reported the results of its fiscal Q2 Thursday evening. I will review the headline numbers and guidance just for completeness but readers can find them in lots of places and with attractive graphics to boot.

This article is, to be sure, yet another article about Microsoft and its outlook in the wake of the quarterly results. There are more than a few others both on this site and available from brokerage sources. But the article is really an attempt to clear up some misapprehensions that seem to remain in the discussion about the shares if not about the company. I think that MSFT shares are one of the better holdings in the IT space and that both growth and margin prospects continued to be underrepresented by the consensus.

Yes, the shares are at a new high and yes, there are those who think the market is frothy. But valuation is in the eyes of the beholder and these shares have a place in many growth portfolios - well other than those investors looking for volatility and hyper growth.

There are those who acknowledge that the company is doing well and that it has a bright future - but still don't care for the shares. There are fewer of those doubting Thomas's around - Citi has raised its rating on the name today and Wells did so in advance of the quarterly report. Many analysts raised price targets either a lot or a little.

But there remain a few significant misapprehensions on the part of some investors that ought to be addressed if they weren't already done so by the quarterly numbers released on Thursday. I realize that I have written more than a few articles on Microsoft since my first one back in April. Since that time, the shares have risen by 19% compared to a 17% increase in the IGV. Given that estimates are higher today than they were 10 months ago, I would maintain that far from being overpriced, the shares are actually on sale and that is even in the wake of a bit of share price appreciation on Friday.

I wrote an article less than a month ago, on the company as something of a prequel to earnings, fortunately on the right side of the debate. That being said, shares are up less than 5% since the article appeared even after their appreciation Friday, while the IGV has increased by 5% as well. The evidence in terms of recent share price movement simply doesn't suggest that the shares are overvalued or have little room for relative appreciation. If readers believe the market to be overvalued they shouldn't buy equities; if readers are building a conservative growth stock portfolio, MSFT deserves inclusion, in my opinion.

Readers will no doubt have a choice of many articles to read and brokerage reports to review on this name. Hopefully, this article will explore a few different themes in the wake of earnings.

The numbers that Microsoft reported and its forward guidance

Microsoft has reported its result several different ways for a few quarters now. This quarter was perhaps a bit more complicated than most in that the results were reported with and without the inclusion of LinkedIn for a stub period. The most comprehensive numbers are that revenues reached $26 billion and grew by 2%, 4% in constant currency. That result includes a contribution of $228 million from LinkedIn. EPS for the period was $.83, non-GAAP, up from $.75 in the year earlier period. LinkedIn was $.01 dilutive in the period. Operating income climbed more rapidly than revenues and was up by 8% as reported and up by 11% in constant currency.

In terms of some key sub-headline numbers, Azure, the company's cloud service saw revenue grow by 93% with usage more than doubling compared to the year earlier period. Dynamics, including both on-prem and cloud revenues grew by 7%, 9% in constant currency. Office 365 continues to grow quite rapidly with commercial revenues rising by 47% and Office consumer growing by 22%. Search advertising revenue grew by 10% and the company exited the feature phone business entirely in November.

Server products and cloud services revenues grew by 12%, mainly a function of what Microsoft defines as annuity growth. All of these were solid numbers and many exceeded what appears to have been the prior consensus.

The company is now forecasting revenues for its fiscal Q3 of $23.5 billion, at the midpoint compared to the prior consensus of $22.6 billion. The guidance now being provided includes approximately $950 million of LinkedIn revenue in Q3. The prior revenue consensus had been $23.6 billion.

The company did not explicitly forecast EPS for Q3 because of the impact of the LinkedIn merger - it forecast pro-forma pre-tax income. That number is more or less in line with the prior consensus, including the impact of operating losses from LinkedIn, which are expected to be about $200 million for the quarter.

While the impact of LinkedIn muddies the water to some degree, the net of what Microsoft's guidance implies, is that growth is accelerating and operating expenses are better controlled than had been previously expected.

Azure, Dynamics, Cannibalization and Commoditization - some significant misapprehensions

As mentioned above, Azure revenues grew by 95% last quarter in constant currency and the net of Dynamics revenues grew by 9% in constant currency. There is some concern on the part of commentators and investors that Azure's growth cannot continue at elevated rates and indeed Azure revenues grew only 95% last quarter compared to 121% in the prior quarter. Other concerns exist that there is or will be a price war in web services.

Disproving negatives as most folks know is not really feasible. Many people think that web services are all fungible just like a ton of red winter wheat or a barrel of light crude oil. The fact is that web services turn out, on closer examination, to be quite differentiated and are rarely bought on the basis of price alone, other than the bare metal offering. For those users whose use cases focus on big data, in particular, bare metal offerings can be a reasonable path for using the cloud.

This is simply not the market in which Microsoft is active. Microsoft's cloud offerings have literally hundreds of different features and many users choose to use the MSFT cloud and its data base SQL Server. Unlike Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft has focused its cloud strategy on creating a hybrid offering that seems to be have found a rather significant niche.

There are offerings that Microsoft has which are called Azure Functions. That is really a way that users can consume Azure at a very economical rate. But it isn't the same as a commodity and Microsoft has done an excellent job of differentiating Azure and is likely to continue to do so.

One of the key trends of the past year or more is the desire of many users to buy all of their software needs from a single vendor. This is a trend that has substantially benefited Microsoft because of its very wide set of solutions that have been optimized for the cloud including Dynamics, Office 365, SQL Server, Power BI and Azure Iot. While the percentage growth of Dynamics was modest last quarter, in fact Microsoft, unlike Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL), has been able to migrate is user base from buying on-prem solutions to buying cloud-based solutions that include, of course, Azure and create positive financial momentum.

Does Microsoft have the broadest-based suite of cloud solutions that are designed to work together? I do not know how one might measure that. People are willing to pay a bit extra for Azure because it can come with so many economical solutions as part of an overall package.

Like all significant software vendors these days, Microsoft is focused on creating AI capabilities and it now offers something called an Azure Data Lake. A Data Lake is sort of like a simplified data warehouse that stores raw data in its native state until it is needed and does not use hierarchical, tiered storage. But apparently, while a data lake is not fit for swimming, it is a good place for AI apps to go to find the data they need to provide them with deep intelligence. And no, that tidbit will not help you successfully trade MSFT shares.

This is not the place to focus on how Microsoft's AI compares to the many other AI offerings that are emerging, but the point here is that Azure is a cloud service that comes with a very wide set of applications, both vertical and horizontal and would seem to have only a small chance of turning into a low-margin commodity. I think, indeed, the opposite probability, i.e. Azure and its eco-system turning into a massive, high-margin growth driver for many years to come is a far more plausible scenario.

On Microsoft's conference call, CEO Satya Nadella talked about how Dynamics 365 paid seats had doubled last quarter with most new enterprise customers choosing cloud solutions. That has become, and will remain one of the major financial drivers of the company, and as more analysts accept how the transition is working, it has led to some dramatic ratings changes such as the one made by Citi which on Friday raised its target price for the shares by more than 40% and opined he sees no more downside in the shares. I will leave that bit of egg for the consumption of others.

If you own Microsoft shares, what you are betting on is not the success of Azure in isolation, although that is happening, but the ability that Microsoft has to combine Azure with other solutions and to create a very differentiated set of capabilities. I think the idea that competition is going to lead to a stall in terms of Microsoft's margin aspirations is very far off the mark and is indeed just about opposite to what is actually taking place in the real world.

I think that having the product breadth to offer users what is essentially one stop shopping is something that many customers find very attractive given just how many vendors are vying for mind space. When commentators talk about the commoditization of the cloud, they simply have little understanding of what Microsoft, or so far as that goes, its major rivals, actually sell and how they sell it.

While there is certainly a market for bare metal servers, the preponderance of users buy Azure from Microsoft as part of a broader procurement that includes very specific workloads. Cloud vendors, and specifically Microsoft, offer solutions that convert typical on-prem Oracle databases to their own cloud databases. It has been one of the principle icebergs that the ship of Oracle has encountered, especially given just how much cheaper Azure SQL Server is than Oracle database usage.

Users move to Azure as part of a broad move away from the Oracle eco-system to something that is quite complete and far less costly. I have linked to one of the Microsoft tools above simply as an example, and while readers are likely to suggest that what are called database schemas can be awkward and inadequate in real world usage, the fact is that much of the growth that Microsoft is enjoying is coming from just that kind of competitive displacement.

While I certainly do not have precise figures, one of the issues that has plagued Tableau (NYSE:DATA) is Power BI. Many users want Azure so they have access to Power BI, which has dramatic price/performance advantages compared to other competitors such as Tableau and Qlik in this space. In listening to more than a few Tableau conference calls since the company started to go wrong, I have yet to hear how it can deal with Power BI.

While Azure may look to some investors and commentators as though it were a commodity, the fact is that it is offered with so many additional services that it is difficult to compare it directly with AWS or with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). I do not want to suggest that users do not buy plenty of Azure capacity to use for existing workloads. What I am trying to suggest is that important reasons for buying Azure include its ability to help users migrate to a hybrid cloud and the fact that users are looking for all of the other capabilities they can buy if they have an Azure platform.

The movement of workloads to the cloud is still in very early days and while the percentage growth of Azure may decline as its specific revenues become a significant number, the overall growth of what Microsoft sells as part of the Azure eco-system is likely to achieve faster percentage growth for the foreseeable future. That was one of the more important takeaways of Microsoft's Q2 earnings release to those trying to forecast the success of the company in future periods.

One of the more interesting comments during the conference call was that Microsoft's gross margins for Azure had a material improvement this past quarter. I think quoting CFO Amy Hood might best illustrate what I see happening at MSFT in terms of margins.

"Let me start by saying we really do think about and talk about our cloud as containing all of the components from the IaaS layer to the platform layer to the SaaS layer… And so when I think about the material gross margin improvement we saw in Azure, it continues to the path we've actually been on where we've been discussing, as you continue to see customers ask for us and our help in managing their digital estate, consistently, securely, through one interface, you actually see growth across all components of the cloud. It benefits margins, not just in Azure, but across actually the entirety of the cloud. That two-point year over year increase in the Commercial Cloud gross margin really, even with the massive growth in Azure over the course of the year, certainly implies the improvement we expected."

As it happens, the gross margins on Azure revenue did show a substantial increase. That should continue as MSFT enjoys the same economies of scale that AMZN is starting to enjoy. Again, many observers simply do not get how strong the so-called "virtuous cycle" can be and the just how small marginal costs are to provide Azure service. Microsoft is going to enjoy costs that are falling significantly more rapidly than prices and as it executes on its strategy, it will be able to improve both gross margins and net margins.

I will try to make some more holistic projections a bit later on in this article, but one issue that I think ought to be laid to rest is that the cloud is far more than just Azure, that Azure itself is seeing margins rise and that over time the entire eco-system is going to fuel very profitable growth for Microsoft at rates that are likely to continue to surprise some observers and potential investors.

Just for the record, as part of the guidance that MSFT provided on the call, it essentially raised its target for gross margins in the 2nd half of the year by a noticeable 200 basis points. As the CFO indicated, some of that is and is expected to be the performance of the company's Windows business where the profit on incremental sales is almost 100% but some of it is because Azure and the rest of the Intelligent Cloud offering are seeing leverage at scale that investors having been pining for at this company for years.

The acquisition of LinkedIn - how does MSFT prevent another acquisition disaster?

I think that the major difference between the LinkedIn acquisition and the acquisition disasters of the past is that Microsoft and its management team have conceived of developing a unified product offering utilizing the LinkedIn technology and data. That simply never was the case for Microsoft in its foray into the handset business. There has been some integration of Skype into the overall set of Microsoft capabilities and it is in this shriveled state that it continues to survive.

I don't think it is really necessary to reprise the business tragedies through which Microsoft has passed in trying to expand beyond its core franchise. There are plenty of case studies that might suggest that the former management at Microsoft was asleep on the job. My own favorite story is how Microsoft managed to spend so much and achieve so little with aQuantive is one of the better stories of the last decade, but that is mainly because I was an aQuantive shareholder at the time. The stories are well known and have served as the basis for many tales over the years.

LinkedIn is Microsoft's largest merger and it is obviously a significant element in the company's growth strategy. While it might be possible for Microsoft to be a good investment without contribution from LinkedIn, the task would be infinitely more difficult and more protracted. Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella is a quietly competent executive who very well knows all of the stories and equally well knows that he is betting his future reputation on making LinkedIn work. And frankly, that is comfort enough for me.

Microsoft only owned LinkedIn for 3 weeks last quarter and I really think that the specific numbers do not matter a great deal. That said, one of Microsoft's initial integrations will be to redefine social selling by adding LinkedIn Sales Solutions to Dynamics 365. Management was relatively non-responsive in offering a product road-map beyond the integration of Dynamics 365 and LinkedIn. There are almost certainly going to be further ways to monetize the LinkedIn member base using the many other Microsoft applications, from Azure Data Lake to Dynamics CRM and much else that hasn't even been dreamed of at the moment.

Microsoft management did not choose to make specific projections for LinkedIn during the call and perhaps that is not surprising. The data that was provided suggests that looked at on a total basis, LinkedIn's quarter was essentially consistent with the two prior quarters before the merger. But I think it is fair to say that the purpose of the acquisition was and will remain the creation of revenue synergies. Those are going to show up for a few quarters as they require integration and deliverables.

The bet MSFT has made is significant. There are really no early signs or tea leaves as to how the bet will turn out. I like the strategy and think that it will work in terms of both revenue synergies and margin growth but the results of this past quarter isn't likely to persuade anyone, one way or the other.

The complexities of Microsoft

It would be very nice if Microsoft had a class of stock that just allowed investors to invest in the segments it calls its Intelligent Cloud (IC) and Productivity and Business Processes (PBP). But that isn't the way it goes and the fact is that Microsoft has consciously used the cash flow from More Personal Computing (MPC) to fund its investments in the cloud and in PBP. As mentioned earlier, segment margins in MPC have shown very strong growth this year even though revenues are still declining.

Specifically, MPC's segment operating margins rose to 21% from 15% in the year earlier period, and for the first 6 months of the year, operating margins in the MPC segment are almost 21% compared to 15.5% in the corresponding year earlier period. These are GAAP numbers.

For the most part, analysts use non-GAAP numbers in which Microsoft excludes the impact of revenue deferrals from the shift of the Windows business to annuity sources but that impact has been more or less constant between the 2016 calendar period and results in calendar 2015.

More personal computing is the segment where one finds the revenue from Windows, Bing search and hardware. Even after the disposition of the phones, it is still a relatively sizeable business for Microsoft, about 50% of corporate revenues and probably close to that in terms of non-GAAP profits although Microsoft doesn't report that metric.

I don't claim to have a crystal ball even with regards to things I think I know. When it comes to forecasting the trajectory of PC sales or in evaluating the Surface offerings or the future for Xbox - well my poor brain struggles with trying to understand the business outlook for all of those categories. I have never played a video game in my life despite the entreaty of younger relations at family dinners in the past. If I got an Xbox, I would almost certainly regift it and I probably do the same if someone sent me a Surface Pro 4.

There were some signs of life in the period for MPC and some segments within the grab-bag that is MPC that are doing well. Bing seems to have some decent growth potential. Once upon a time, Microsoft was going to be a digital advertising powerhouse after it bought aQuantive. That isn't happening but the business is growing at double-digit rates.

At the end of the day, however, the revenues in MPC will be more or less driven by PC shipments. If these stabilize, MPC can grow and will improve margins - and if not, well revenues will continue their decline. And the company will continue to pivot resources to the growth parts of the business in order to ensure that they are well funded. I really haven't anything either witty or exclusive to say about the future course of PC sales. There have been many forecasts that have been so wide of the mark that I certainly do not need to add to the fog. The latest trend is a bit better than in the recent past and that is about as far as I can go.

The analyst consensus revenue growth for Microsoft in its fiscal 2018 year (ends 6/30) is 6.8 %. Of that amount, presumably a bit more than 150 bps is the impact of the LinkedIn acquisition. That suggests organic revenue growth of about 5%, which can be done without any contribution from the MPC segment, I believe.

The investment case for Microsoft shares at this point rests pretty much on believing that the combination of Azure in all of its flavors and of the extensive stack of solutions that include all the flavors of Dynamics and of Office 365 that Microsoft has developed for enterprise customers will see accelerated growth in future periods beyond current rates. That is the bet investors are making and the bet that this writer has made in his own portfolio. And if the bet is right, then the valuation as discussed below is quite reasonable.

Microsoft - no stretched valuation here

One concern that many investors have is that the company's appreciation has left it with a valuation that doesn't allow for additional appreciation. As mentioned earlier, in fact, Microsoft shares have appreciated in the same range as has the IGV, which certainly is not suggestive of overvaluation.

I do think that the belief in the overvaluation of the shares is strongly entrenched. I called out the upgrade of the Citi analyst as his belief in Microsoft's overvaluation was both articulately expressed and had lots of currency. While Microsoft's rating on First Call is now a decent 2.1 in the wake of 6 upgrades in the last 3 months, the average price target posted on First Call is only $66, not even 1% higher than last Friday's closing price (That will change when the price target displayed by First call is re-calibrated-but as of last Friday that was the number).

Given how price targets and estimates tend to get set by analysts, I would suggest that the reality is that the current estimates are significantly below both the top line growth rate and the earnings per share that really animate the current set of ratings. But just in the interest of conservatism, I will use the consensus estimates with all of their limitations.

One of Microsoft's more significant limitations in terms of its financial disclosures is how it gives guidance. As mentioned, this is a large company with lots of moving pieces and parts but it does not present a single unified view of its expectations. That has frequently led to some inconsistency in terms of analysts' views of just what the CFO was trying to project.

After Friday's rally, Microsoft shares stand at $65.78. The company has 7.8 billion shares outstanding down almost 3% from the year earlier period. That yields a market capitalization of $613 billion. After paying for LinkedIn, the company has gross cash of $123 billion and net cash of $37 billion, yielding a current enterprise of $576 billion.

Current estimates for revenue for the next 12 months are that revenue will be about $98 billion+. That produces an EV/S of 5.9X - not cheap perhaps unless you take the view as do I that Microsoft is just lifting off a long period of limited revenue growth and should see growth in the mid-to-high single digits in future periods.

It should be noted that there is a purchase accounting adjustment that depresses both reported revenues and earnings because of writing down LinkedIn's deferred revenues. In the grand scheme of things, that is not a huge amount of revenues although it is a bit greater in terms of expected earnings over the next year.

The company has a P/E, again based on the current First Call consensus of $3.12, of 21X. I suppose that depending on one's viewpoint as to the company's earnings growth rate potential, there are some who think that both the EPS and the EV/S are stretched. I think that Microsoft is headed for sustainable top line growth of the mid-to-high single digits in terms of revenue with double-digit growth in EPS. That is a far higher cadence than more than a few of the company's large cap IT peers.

It ought to have substantially greater value metrics than companies that are shrinking or that have not been able to grow. I would also point out that MSFT got lower royalty income than in the past unlike the results of one of its peers, and that it accrued taxes at 22% non-GAAP rate last quarter, compared to a 9% rate for that other comparable.

MSFT does not explicitly forecast cash flow and management's comments on the subject are sparse to say the least. There are many discrete items that make up cash flow from operations for this company including the increase in deferred revenue balances brought on by the swing to annuity-based revenue sources. CFFO grew by 12% last quarter and by 29% through the first 6 months of the year. In both cases, more than all of the growth was a function of increasing deferred revenues and the overall increase in the deferred revenue balance.

Last year, CFFO totaled $33 billion up 12% overall from the prior year despite rather disappointing overall results. I think given the results of the first half of the year, and the company's forecast for both earnings and revenues moving forward, a similar cadence is reasonable to anticipate for the balance of the fiscal year and into fiscal year 2018. So, I think a reasonable estimate for CFFO in calendar year 2017 is about $39.5 billion. The company actually had a decline in capex year on year last quarter, but that is unlikely to mark the start of any trend.

Overall, through 6 months, capex increased by 23%. I will use a 20% estimate for capex growth due to the demands that building data centers to support the Azure growth are likely to cause. That suggests that capex for calendar year 2017 is likely to be around $10.5 billion, leading to a free cash flow estimate of $29 billion and a free cash flow yield of right at 5%. That is an attractive metric for a company whose transition is just now starting to fire on multiple cylinders.

It has, no doubt, been a long time since it was possible to consider MSFT as a growth name and perhaps there are those who continue to be concerned about the company's Windows business and its continual declines. But the other segments of the company's business have overtaken MPC in revenue, and margins have started to show favorable trends as well.

The company recently increased its dividend and its dividend yield is about 2.4%. The company currently has a dividend payout ratio of about 50% with rising free cash flow, and I have every reason to believe that dividends will be increased next fall in the range of 10%.

The simplest way to summarize what I expect to see is that Microsoft going forward is likely to enjoy a string of quarters of over-performance, which would either reduce valuation metrics or more likely lead to a rising share price. I think there is plenty of runway for the company to achieve positive alpha.