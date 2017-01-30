AMD: Another Form Of Trump Insurance

Is Trump A Threat To AMD?

Seeking Alpha contributor and hedge fund manager The Structure Of Price ("TSOP") raised that question about Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) last week, and answered it in the affirmative, as we noted in our article last week (Trump Insurance For AMD). TSOP argued, in part, that Trump's mooted tariffs would hurt AMD more than competitors such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) because AMD gets a greater share of its revenue from the China market and because of its contracts with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) of South Korea (which, like China, has a persistent trade surplus with the U.S.).

TSOP's argument on the effects of President Trump's trade policy in particular generated a lively debate among commenters, including this exchange by readers "G13man" and "ScottyJ":

The rest of the thread is worth reading for more on both sides of that question, but this comment by "Virgillionaire" raised a good point about the hedge we presented in that article:

The collar below is the strategy Virgillionaire was referring to (screen captures below via the Portfolio Armor iOS app):

In the first field above, the 15% cap is what Virgillionaire was alluding to when he wrote "if you want a 15% gain." That cap would limit your upside in AMD to 15% by late July. That's the drawback of this hedge.

The nice thing about this collar is that it would limit your downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 15% over the same time frame while essentially paying you to hedge: as you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost was negative, meaning an investor opening this last week would have collected $550 when doing so. But what if you want to limit your risk in AMD but you don't want to cap your upside?

Another Way To Hedge AMD

If you don't want to cap your upside, you can try hedging with puts. The challenge there is that it's expensive in the case of AMD. For example, if you wanted to hedge against a greater-than-15% decline over the next 6 months as of Friday's close, it would have cost more than 15% of your position value to do so. Because of that, if you used the app, you would have gotten this error message:

But if you were willing to risk a larger drawdown, there were optimal puts available. As of Friday's close, for example, these were the optimal puts to hedge 5,000 shares of AMD against a greater-than-25% decline by late July:

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $4,900, or 9.18% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts; you can often buy puts for less, at some price between the bid and the ask). Does it make sense to spend that much to hedge against a <25% decline over six months? If you've been long AMD for the last year, maybe.

If you're unwilling to risk a decline of more than 25%, this hedge enables you to protect against that while staying fully invested in AMD. Alternatively, you could raise cash by selling 75% of your shares and not hedging, but if AMD keeps climbing over the next six months, you'll be up less than if you had kept all of your shares and paid to hedge.