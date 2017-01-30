Bemis: Packaging Up Growing Dividends For 33 Years Straight

Investment Thesis

With the stock market hitting all-time highs, I find myself in search of solid businesses that are recession-resistant. On average, the US economy experiences a recession every seven years, meaning that we are likely to see one in the next several years. In my research, I came across the Bemis Corporation (NYSE:BMS), a name with very little coverage but a whole lot to love when it comes to a recession-resistant business model. The purpose of this article is to determine whether or not BMS is a good buy at this point in time to help give my portfolio a recession-resistant benefit, while also generating dividend income.

Bemis Inc. Corporate Overview

BMS was founded in 1858 and is a leading provider of packaging solutions, with a primary focus on semi-rigid plastic packaging. BMS's focus is to create packaging that meets changing consumer needs, while emphasizing efficiency and reducing waste. In its November investor presentation, the company states that it employs a workforce of over 18,000 people and maintains 61 manufacturing facilities in 12 countries around the world.

BMS has been a Dividend Aristocrat since 2008 and has logged 33 years of annually increasing dividends. BMS has been paying an annual dividend since 1922.

BMS's Strategic Advantage - Client Base

BMS provides packaging solutions to some of the biggest consumer product manufacturers in the world, including:

Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Hershey's (NYSE:HSY)

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

Pepsi (NYSE:PEP)

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

These are just a few of the companies BMS holds as clients, but I specifically used these companies to demonstrate how diverse its client base is. Many of the companies BMS provides product for fall in the consumer staples category of business, meaning that BMS's business is highly resistant to recession and economic downturns.

BMS markets its products as economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable. Economic and social sustainability has been a strong focus of many companies over the last few decades, but it has only been in recent years that companies have started to focus on the impact their product waste has on the environment. Unilever is the most notable company I can think of when it comes to its emphasis on improving its impact on the environment, and their goal is to halve the environmental footprint of the making and use of their products by 2030. With these lofty sustainability goals in mind, it makes BMS an integral business partner for meeting these goals, especially because packaging makes up a significant amount of waste from any product.

BMS's Strategic Advantage - Revenue Growth From New Product Lines

In BMS's November investor presentation, it notes that 15% of existing revenues are from products that have been launched within the last three years.

With packaging solutions constantly changing, I think it is important to see continued growth of these "new" product lines, because innovation that delivers value is what will keep BMS from becoming a dinosaur in the packaging industry. While packaging may not be the sexiest industry to invest in, BMS is constantly evolving its product lines in order to be able to generate meaningful growth.

Share Repurchases and Debt

From 2010 to Q3-2016, BMS has repurchased approximately 17.7 million shares of company stock, which is impressive when we consider that there are only 93.7 millions shares currently outstanding. Using these simple numbers, we can say that BMS's share repurchases amounted to roughly 16% of the company's total outstanding stock during that time. Share repurchases have been slower in 2016 after BMS acquired rival SteriPack. (BMS Quarter and full-year summary indicates that the company purchased an additional 1 million shares for a total of 18.7 million shares since 2010). The following chart from the fundamentals page shows how focused BMS has been on share repurchases.

12/31/2016 12/31/2015 12/31/2014 12/31/2013 12/31/2012 Total Common

Stock 92.7 95.1 98.2 101.9 103.3 **All figures in millions

The number of institutional investors is also worth noting, since nearly 78% of outstanding BMS shares are held by institutions. All of these factors taken into consideration mean the following for BMS:

Management views the company's stock as being undervalued, but they are not afraid to suspend share repurchases so they could acquire SteriPack, an acquisition that will benefit BMS's entry into the medical packaging field.

I have said this in previous articles, but I am a firm believer in the fact that institutions will always have more information than I will, and therefore a high institutional ownership means that the stock likely has catalysts that the market or I may be unaware of.

During this time, BMS's debt has come down by a fair amount, but I am mostly concerned about its debt maturity timeline. The following is from the Funamentals - Annual Balance Sheet page of BMS's website. These numbers are updated as of 04/28/2016, and all figures are in millions.

I like that BMS has minimal debt that will need to be taken care of over the next two years. With very minimal debt in the near future, I expect BMS to be able to maintain an advantageous financial position, resulting in strong liquidity and flexibility for future financial needs. The quick ratio and current ratio further supports my thesis that BMS has a strong financial position. The following numbers are from BMS's Corporate Fundamentals - Ratio Page.

Quick Ratio - This figure represents the number of assets compared to current liabilities, and in this case the company has $1.01 of highly liquid assets for every $1.00 of debt.

Current Ratio - BMS has $1.92 of current assets compared to $1.00 of current liabilities. A company close to $2.00 is considered very strong, but more importantly, a current ratio close to or lower than 1 means that the company may have inventory problems or higher than normal outstanding receivables.

From a debt perspective, BMS has solid operating fundamentals that are attractive for even the most conservative investor.

Dividend Payout History

BMS has been paying dividends every year since 1922, but has been paying an annually increasing dividend every year for the last 33 years. This puts BMS on the coveted list of Dividend Champions, which requires a company pay 25+ years of annually growing dividends to become a member of.

The following illustration is from BMS's Fundamentals Dividend page:

Like most consistent dividend growth stocks, this history of dividend increases isn't what I would call sexy, but the consistency sure is. Couple this with a an equally conservative payout ratio of 43.3% (this number has just been updated and dropped to 39.9% according to www.dividend.com) and we have a stock that is definitely worthy of the most conservative investor's portfolio.

The following chart indicates increased dividends as a percentage (from www.dividend.com).

While the increases are not enormous by any stretch of the imagination, they are still meaningful and consistent.

Future Earnings Estimates

Q4-2016 produced average results, as the company has dealt with currency fluctuations due to the strong dollar. As the global economy begins to regain composure, I expect BMS to see an increased return on sales. Although net sales languished, the company's Q4 and 2016 full-year report indicate that profitability has increased from 14.3% of net sales in 2015 to 15.3% in 2016.

Released today we can see that the company is estimating the following numbers for FY 2017:

Diluted EPS of $2.85 to $3.00 (Growth of 5.95% to 11.52% over 2016) Free Cash Flow of $440 million to $480 million (Growth of .006% to 9.74% over 2016) Capital expenditures of $200 million, down from $208.3 million in 2016.

Major Risks To Future Earnings

From the company's FY 2016 report, they have identified some of the most significant threats to future earnings estimates. A few of the more notable ones include:

Changes in key exchange rates with countries that BMS does business with.

Government regulations, especially those concerning "environmental, health and safety matters, fiscal incentives, and foreign investment."

Changes in the cost of acquiring raw materials and whether or not those costs can be passed on to customers.

While risks are always real, I personally believe that BMS is well-insulated from any significant changes and or threats to its business model. Even when recessions hit, consumers still need consumer discretionary and non-discretionary items to survive. The following graph from www.dividend.com demonstrates this amazing resiliency.

As one of the longest-running dividend-paying stocks, I am confident that BMS will thrive in any type of economic atmosphere. From the illustration above, we can see that BMS experienced minimal impact from the financial crisis, and was able to recover share price quickly after a major sell-off.

Conclusion

Although there are many stocks paying a higher dividend than BMS, BMS has still earned the right to have a meaningful position in any conservative investor's income portfolio. BMS isn't what I would call a screaming buy, but it continues to generate meaningful returns and dividends. BMS may be one of the oldest companies around, but it does an excellent job of adapting to the needs of customers in order to keep its company relevant and cutting edge. I don't expect to see growth coming from US operations, and with this in mind, BMS will need to continue expanding overseas operations that are primed for continued growth, especially from growing economies in the Asia/Pacific region and South America.

