CHS To Issue $20 Million Additional Dividend Preferred Stock

The dividend preferred is a safe option for dividend investors looking for a minimum yield-to-call of 5.63%.

The issue will be used to pay member equities, which is a normal financial operation for CHS.

Agricultural and energy cooperative CHS intends to issue $20 million in new Class B Series 1 Preferred Stock.

Commodity cooperative CHS intends to issue an additional $20 million in Class B Series 1 Preferred Stock, according to an S-1 regulatory filing.

The company is organized as a cooperative and has issued a number of Preferred share series with varying yield to call dates.

CHSCO represents a safe, minimum 5.63% yield through its six and ¾ years-to-call date.

Company

Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota-based CHS provides a variety of commodity-based resources via its cooperative, which is owned by farmers and ranchers in their member cooperatives throughout the United States.

CHS is the merger of two predecessor companies founded in the early 1930s, Cenex and Harvest States Cooperatives.

The company operates the following segments:

Energy - refining, wholesaling and retailing of petroleum-based products

- refining, wholesaling and retailing of petroleum-based products Ag - sourcing and marketing of grain, soybean, renewable fuels and related

- sourcing and marketing of grain, soybean, renewable fuels and related Nitrogen Production - through its investment in CF Industries Nitrogen

- through its investment in CF Industries Nitrogen Foods - through its investment in Ventura Foods

- through its investment in Ventura Foods Corporate and Other - financing, insurance, hedging and other service activities

Below is a company explainer video about its Ag segment:

(Source: CHS Incorporated YouTube)

As the company states, many of its businesses are "highly seasonal and operating results vary throughout the year."

The management team is headed by CEO and president Carl Casale and CFO and Executive VP Timothy Nye Skidmore.

Market and Competition

CHS primarily sources and markets commodities via its network of producers and buyers which operate in the multitrillion dollar markets of energy, agricultural products.

Major competitors to the company include:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cargill

There are numerous other smaller cooperatives that operate in a similar manner, to connect producers with buyers.

The chart below shows the rise in food prices in recent years versus a 2003 index of 100:

(Source: McKinsey Trends PDF

An increasing trend in demand for food, largely driven by emerging market economies, has resulted in a dramatic increase in food prices since supply has not kept up with demand.

Financials

CHS's recent financial results in the past five fiscal years can be summarized as follows:

Decreasing revenue, from a peak of $44.5 billion in 2013 to $30.3 billion in 2016

Decreasing gross margin, from 4.9% in 2012 to 3.2% in 2016

Uneven CFFO, ranging from a low of $570 million to $2.5 billion

Below are the company's operational results and selected balance sheet data for the past five years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: CHS 10-K PDF)

Revenue

2016: $30.3 billion, 12.4% decrease versus prior

2015: $34.6 billion, 19% decrease versus prior

2014: $42.7 billion, 4% decrease versus prior

2013: $44.5 billion, 9.6% increase versus prior

2012: $40.6 billion

Gross Margin

2016: 3.2%

2015: 4.3%

2014: 4.0%

2013: 4.0%

2012: 4.9%

Cash Flow from Operations

2016: $1.3 billion cash flow from operations

2015: $570 million cash flow

2014: $$1.4 billion cash flow

2013: $2.5 billion cash flow

As of November 30, 2016, the company had $515 million in cash, receivables and inventories of $6.2 billion and total current liabilities of $7.7 billion.

Registration Details

CHS intends to issue $20 million in Class B Series 1 Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:CHSCO), which is currently trading at approximately $28.85.

Dividends, which will be paid at the rate of $1.96875 per share per year, are payable quarterly.

The stock in not redeemable by the company prior to September 26, 2023, on which day or after the company has an option to redeem it for $25 per share plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends, subject to any other senior equities or debt.

The Class B Series 1 stock ranks senior to any patronage refund, patrons' equities, junior to debt and on parity with various other Class B Preferreds. (See S-1 for further details.)

The company statement on the 'use of proceeds' is as follows:

The shares of Class B Series 1 Preferred Stock that are being issued pursuant to this prospectus and the registration statement of which it is a part are being issued to redeem approximately $20,000,000 of our "patrons' equities" that are held in the form of qualified capital equity certificates. There will not be any cash proceeds from the issuance of the Class B Series 1 Preferred Stock. However, by issuing shares of Class B Series 1 Preferred Stock in redemption of patrons' equities we will make available for business purposes cash that otherwise may have been used to redeem those patrons' equities.

Patrons are non-individuals who 'have done business' with CHS in the past five fiscal years and earned qualified equity.

CHS has previously performed this financial operation, most recently in April 2016 when it sold 2.7 million shares of its Class B Cumulative Preferred Stock Series 1.

Commentary

CHS is essentially a cooperative designed to pay dividends to shareholders who provide it capital, and the leftover profits to cooperative members.

The company has issued a number of preferred stock series:

CHSCL

CHSCM

CHSCN

CHSCO

CHSCP

An investor contemplating buying the Class B Series 1 Preferred CHSCO today at $28.85 will be paid $1.96875 per share (6.82% dividend yield) for approximately six and three-quarter years before the company has the option to redeem the share at $25.

A prospective investor who purchased a share today and held it until September 26, 2023, would essentially have a net basis of $15.55 per share.

If the company chose to redeem the share at that time for $25, the investor would have a profit of $9.45, or 38% pre-tax return over six and three-quarter years, for an average annual pre-tax return of 5.63% per year.

The company may not choose to redeem the shares on the first available date, but essentially, they are guaranteeing a minimum rate of return of about 5.63% through the call date.

If there is no redemption, then the annual yield continues at its current 6.82%, assuming you purchase at the current share price of $28.85.

Additionally, although CHS has large gross revenues from the Ag sector, its energy segment provides the majority of their net income through mostly distribution and refining.

CHS as an entity has excellent cash flow, and its preferreds are considered by Preferred Stock Trader as 'very safe,' with 'a very strong 5.5 times coverage in what was a tough year for CHS due to difficult commodity pricing.'

For dividend investors seeking a fairly safe minimum 5.63% yield with 6 ¾ years-to-call period, CHSCO is an excellent option to consider.

