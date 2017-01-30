Macau: Lessons From Las Vegas Sands Miss, Wynn Resorts Beat And Raise

The miss appears to be company-specific and at least in part due to market share losses. It may still be too early to look for value in LVS.

After the market close on 1/25/17, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) announced earnings that missed consensus expectations. We warned earlier this month in our in-depth report on Macau that LVS may miss elevated expectations for its Macau segment, and that is indeed what happened. According to Bloomberg reports, consensus expected Macau segment EBITDA of $630 million. Reported EBITDA came in at $610 million, and LVS's "Hold-Normalized EBITDA" came in at $566 million.

As we discuss in more detail below, we believe that LVS's weaker than expected results are more likely due to company-specific issues than due to a renewed slowing in Macau. In particular, the company appears to have lost significant share in the VIP segment in the quarter. As we explain in detail below, we are also concerned that recent lower hold percentages in the mass segment may persist longer than expected. In light of these issues, we reiterate our call to stay on the sidelines in LVS, despite the recent drop in share price (to $53.32 at the time of this writing).

Conversely, we explained in the same Macau report that we thought that the market had become too bearish on Wynn Resort's (NASDAQ:WYNN) business, and that a buying opportunity existed in WYNN stock. And indeed the day after LVS's report, WYNN announced results that should go a long way to restoring investor confidence in the idea of a "Wynn Premium," and in WYNN stock. WYNN delivered a cash flow beat in Macau, and released month-to-date figures for January 2017 that imply a significant further acceleration in business. To illustrate the magnitude of the beat, the company was responsible for 58% of VIP market growth in Macau in Q4'16 (with the other 42% split between the remaining 5 operators).

Although our expectations for WYNN were ahead of consensus, even we were surprised how rapidly results are improving despite continued construction disruption at and around the Wynn Palace property. In light of the faster than expected ramp-up in cash flows, we see significant room for positive analyst estimate and price target revisions in WYNN, as well as for analyst rating upgrades. As a result we strongly reiterate our bullish call in spite of the recent share price rally (with the stock at $103.08 at the time of this writing).

Recent press reports and market data as well as commentary from LVS and WYNN suggest solid trends in Macau broadly in January, which adds an additional positive catalyst to our thesis on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM). We also reiterate our bullish outlook on MGM stock.

What happened in LVS's latest quarter?

LVS's miss came down to 2 issues this quarter - a significant loss of market share in the VIP business, and a decline in the hold percentage in the mass business.

The VIP share loss received relatively little discussion on the earnings call. While this is somewhat understandable, given LVS's mass market focus, the numbers were quite a bit worse than our below-consensus expectations. To put this in context, per the DICJ market-wide VIP revenues in Macau were up 12.7% Y/Y in Q4'16. LVS's VIP revenues were up only 3.7% Y/Y in the quarter, despite inclusion of Parisian. On a same store basis (i.e. excluding Parisian), VIP revenues were down 23.8% Y/Y.

This was the case despite higher than normal VIP hold (3.33% versus 3.16% last year). On a volume basis, LVS's VIP drop was actually down 1.9% Y/Y including Parisian, and down 21.1% on a same store basis. So even with a new casino online, LVS had lower VIP volumes than last year in a market that is growing significantly. Yes, even in the face of LVS's staunch mass market focus, it is rather shocking.

Following WYNN's Q4'16 earnings, it is clear that WYNN was the dominant share winner in VIP in the quarter, as we will discuss in more detail below. Based on our own observations during the quarter and LVS management's comments on the earnings call, we suspect that the second biggest share winner was likely Galaxy (OTCPK:GXYEF). We note that Galaxy Phase II (which includes the property's most luxurious room product) and Wynn Palace are still in different stages of their ramp-up. Moreover new competition in VIP is still coming on line later this year (MGM Cotai) and next year (Lisboa Palace), which may exact further pressure on LVS's VIP market share.

The second issue in the quarter, a decline in mass hold percentage from recent levels, received extensive discussion on the earnings call. This is at least in part due to confusion around what the proper Street-comparable EBITDA number for Q4'16 actually was. LVS management highlighted that their "Hold-Normalized EBITDA" only adjusts for VIP hold (which was higher than normal), but not for mass hold (which was lower than in recent quarters). While we agree with management that the "Hold-Normalized EBITDA" may be an overly conservative assessment of this quarter's performance, we worry that a full recovery in the mass hold percentage to Pre-Parisian levels may take some time. As a result, we think the base line quarterly earnings power in Macau may be closer to the "Hold-Normalized EBITDA" of $566 million than the reported EBITDA of $610 million.

The reason for our belief is an apparent mismatch in hotel and casino product at key Cotai properties. According to LVS management, premium mass demand at Parisian is strong, but the company does not currently have enough premium room product available at the property to satisfy this demand. As a result, the company is undertaking a project to increase the number of suites at the property, just a few months after opening.

In the meantime, management suggested that many of its premium customers are staying at Sands Cotai Central ("SCC") instead, but are playing at Parisian. In that context, management acknowledged for the first time that cannibalization may be occurring within its portfolio of properties (a worrying sign in its own right). Indeed, SCC was the weakest property in LVS's Macau portfolio in the quarter.

We are concerned that all the extra time customers spend walking between properties may act to mildly depress mass hold percentages in coming quarters, much as in Q4'16. The single biggest determinant of the expected mass hold percentage for any casino game is the average length of play. If an unusually high percentage of players at Parisian are staying at other properties, this may affect their average length of play. SCC in particular is quite a long walk from Parisian. And as we touched on in our prior report, the average length of stay in Macau is quite short, even for overnight guests. So is it possible that this effect could depress the average length of play at Parisian by 10%? If so, it would explain a 2 point drop in mass hold percentage from 21% to 19%.

While this will be mitigated when LVS opens its air conditioned bridge connecting SCC with Parisian (targeted for Q4'16, per the earnings call), and when more suite product becomes available at Parisian, we think that it is safer to assume that mass hold percentages may be biased lower than Pre-Parisian run rates for at least a few quarters.

In summary, it looks like LVS may be subject to two at least somewhat persistent headwinds for at least a few quarters - share loss in VIP and a mildly depressed hold percentage in mass. While these may in time be mitigated, or offset by overall market growth, we fear that analyst estimates for LVS's Macau segment are currently too high.

We continue to believe, as we have stated before, that the best course of action in LVS is simply to stay on the sidelines for the time being. We remain big fans of LVS in the long run, the short-term issues notwithstanding. First, the announcement on the earnings call that LVS is in discussions to sell 49% of its Singapore mall as soon as April 2017 for as much as $3.5 billion represents a significant potential value creation event. In our estimation, the value created through a mall sale could roughly offset the negative impact of Macau EBITDA estimate reductions in analyst price targets. Secondly, we still believe all the positive macro drivers for Macau in the long run, and LVS will undoubtedly win its fair share of the benefits. Thirdly, upside optionality from development in Japan (and possibly Korea) is a real bullish catalyst. Finally, we give a lot of credit to LVS management for promptly addressing their issues. If our assertions above are correct, then the suite project at Parisian and the construction of a connector bridge between Parisian and SCC are probably the most value-added projects the company could currently undertake in Macau.

All that said, we know from experience that gaming stocks whose earnings estimates are declining can have a tough time, especially when there are un-answered questions about the degree and sustainability of estimate reductions. Put differently, this is the first quarter where we saw signs of share loss at LVS, and until the market gets comfortable that share will stabilize, LVS shareholders could be in for a bumpy ride.

WYNN beat estimates and was the dominant share gainer in Macau in Q4'16

WYNN on the other hand delivered a significant upside surprise in its Macau segment in Q4'16, as Wynn Palace revenues ramped up faster than expected, and its Wynn Macau property on the Peninsula saw lesser than expected cannibalization from new properties. Per Bloomberg reporting the consensus for the quarter was $212 million of property EBITDA for WYNN's Macau segment, while actual results came in at $226 million. According to management, the number would have been $6 million higher when adjusting for low hold in the quarter.

Moreover, Steve Wynn's opening comments on the earnings call suggest that the ramp further accelerated this year, stating that thus far in January, Wynn Macau had earned $1.4 million in property EBITDA per day, while Wynn Palace had earned $1.6 million in EBITDA per day. If sustained, this would imply $270 million in property EBITDA for Q1'17, far ahead of any estimate we have seen. Note that these numbers represent the normally seasonally slow period ahead of Chinese New Year. We hesitate to extrapolate cash flows from only a few weeks, especially for VIP-driven operations that can be subject to large hold variations. Nonetheless, we believe it is difficult to argue that anything but a substantial ramp-up in business is occurring at WYNN's properties.

The main driver of upside was significant growth in WYNN's VIP business, up 80% from the prior year. This growth represented 58% of the entire Macau market's growth in the VIP segment. In fact all this growth came just from Wynn Palace, as Wynn Macau on the Peninsula saw a 2% drop in VIP win this quarter. So Wynn Palace by itself represented 59% of the market growth in VIP.

That leaves the 34 properties run by the other 5 Macau operators to split 42% of the VIP market growth in Q4'16. As we hinted above, we suspect that the largest portion of this remaining growth occurred at Galaxy. We believe that the hotel product at Galaxy Phase II (Ritz Carlton and JW Marriott) is among the best in the market, and both LVS's comments about Parisian and WYNN's comments about Palace reinforce our strongly held belief in how important premium hotel product is to attracting premium customers.

We also note that WYNN's better than expected results come as the property is still "fighting with one hand tied behind its back," as construction disruption in and around the property remains an issue for the mass business. As we explained in the comments section of our Macau report in response to a reader question, we were not optimistic about the short-term prospects for increased pedestrian access to Wynn Palace. WYNN management confirmed our suspicions on the call, by suggesting that the monorail-related construction disruption in front of the property would last until mid-year 2017 (not until early 2017, as they had previously suggested on the Q3'16 call). We also note that the recently announced delay in MGM Cotai's opening to H2'17 extends another source of disruption.

That said, all this news is already in the numbers. Wynn is beating expectations, and will in our opinion continue to do so in 2017, even without the benefit of full pedestrian access. If anything, this extends the runway for growth and market share gains into 2018, when Wynn Palace will finally be competing unencumbered. We point out another positive tidbit from the call here, namely that Steve Wynn indicated a desire to connect Palace to its future neighbors MGM Cotai and Lisboa Palace via air conditioned bridges, emulating the successful efforts pioneered by LVS to create a network effect between properties. We believe that LVS's success in Macau to date strongly indicates that this would be a win / win arrangement for all parties involved, and could create an exceedingly powerful cluster of properties come 2018 / 2019.

We finally note that Wynn Macau results also came in better than expected, with a same store EBITDA decline of only 7% Y/Y, despite a decline in table count of 40% (due to a shift in tables to Wynn Palace). Notably, Wynn Macau EBITDA declined less than the reported same store EBITDA for LVS's properties, which were down 12% Y/Y on a 19% decline in table count (due to a shift in tables to Parisian).

All of this paints a clear picture of WYNN gaining share, and establishing a "Wynn Premium" in Macau. Recall that this is WYNN management's term for its ability to deliver greater revenue and EBITDA share than that implied by the number of hotel rooms or gaming devices. In fact, on the earnings call management displayed confidence in meeting or exceeding their 2016 analyst day cash flow guidance range (then issued for 2017), albeit delayed to a later date due to the construction disruption at Wynn Palace. Although analyst estimates have risen post Q4'16 results, they are still nowhere near the analyst day numbers, even for 2018.

Pessimism on WYNN is also reflected in current analyst ratings and consensus price targets. Per Bloomberg, there are currently 6 Buy, 14 Hold, and 1 Sell ratings on WYNN stock, and the consensus price target is $104.06, less than $1 above the current share price. Our own updated base case 1 year price target on WYNN is currently $131. We see ample room for both analyst rating and price target upgrades.

In light of all this, we can only conclude one thing - that it is time to strongly reiterate our bullish call on WYNN. In reading some of the early comments on the quarter on Seeking Alpha, we noticed many questions about whether WYNN stock will retrace some or all of its post-earnings gain. While this is always possible, we doubt that investors will get another opportunity to buy the stock much lower, barring a thesis-changing negative event (e.g. a yet unseen regulatory crackdown in China) or a major market-wide correction.

Broader Macau trends remain solid

While our discussion above has been largely company-specific, we also want to mention that multiple recent reports on trends in Macau have been broadly positive. January appears to have been off to a strong start, especially on the VIP side (no doubt in significant part due to the continued success at WYNN).

Moreover, press reports suggest that hotel demand for Chinese New Year has been exceptionally strong, with most properties sold out. We note that while sell-outs are not uncommon during Chinese New Year, trends seem notably stronger than they were during Golden Week last October. Moreover, the sell-outs are occurring in spite of the significant new capacity added in the last year.

Furthermore, according to a recent SA News post, local tourism officials indicate a double-digit gain in traffic this year for Chinese New Year, while JPMorgan's checks suggest high junket bookings. Finally, both LVS and WYNN made positive comments about the Macau market in January on their respective earnings calls, providing further evidence of ongoing strength in the market.

As a result we also reiterate our bullish call on MGM. While Macau accounts for a minority of MGM's cash flows and valuation, the stock has tended to be quite correlated to overall Macau sentiment. Thus the ongoing improvement in Macau fundamentals is just one of a number of positive catalysts for the stock.

We will have more to say about MGM's outlook for its Q4'16 results in an upcoming post. For the moment we note only that while we still expect same store declines at MGM Macau for the quarter (similar to the same store declines at LVS and WYNN following the openings of Parisian and Wynn Palace), the better than expected results at the neighboring Wynn Macau property are a mildly positive data point for MGM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGM, WYNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.