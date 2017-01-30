Will GM's Record-High Discounts On Chevy Bolt And Volt Pressure Tesla?

A week ago I published an article that talked about the possibility that the Chevrolet (NYSE:GM) Bolt may outsell the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model S in the U.S. in the month of January 2017, despite being delivered only in two states thus far: California and Oregon - here.

Furthermore, I pointed out that the Chevrolet Bolt seems to be reasonably well stocked across a decent representative sample of the more coastal/urban Chevrolet dealers on the West Coast - with some dealers having close to 100 Bolts on hand. One dealer was advertising the Bolt at $1,500 below MSRP and another dealer $1,000 below MSRP.

Based on that, I estimated that General Motors could be able to deliver close to 2,000 units of the Bolt in these two states in January, possibly exceeding the Tesla Model S in all of the U.S.

One week later, there are two developments that have come to my attention that, when taken together, cause me to revise downward my estimate of 2,000 Bolts sold in January. My new estimate is a range of 1,200 to 1,500. GM should be able to hit a number greater than 2,000 per month starting in February when availability opens up in additional geographies on the East Coast such as Maryland, but January may be out of reach for the 2,000 mark.

Bolt and Volt are partial substitutes

For electric vehicle (EV) purists who are aware, concerned with or otherwise totally religiously committed to one form of plug-in car or another, the Chevrolet Volt does not compete with the Chevrolet Bolt. One car - the Bolt EV -- has an all-electric range of 238 miles, whereas the other - the Volt - has an all-electric range of 53 miles after which a gasoline engine kicks in, providing a range 420 miles in total.

However, for most normal people the Bolt and the Volt are indeed very close substitutes. Many people drive the Volt on battery-electric power over 90% of the time, some over 99%. Maybe they have a sub-53 mile commute, or maybe they charge both at work and at home every day, rarely consuming more than a few drops of gasoline once every week or two.

I have spent quality time driving both the Volt and Bolt and could tell you everything about how the Bolt has a much more spacious rear seat and how it's easier to get in and out, but the reality is this: The Volt and Bolt are "close enough" substitutes for most potential consumers.

And that's where the pricing comes in.

If General Motors - or its dealers - want to steer people in the direction of the Volt instead of the Bolt, or vice versa, they can. And that's where I noticed something in the California dealer pricing in the last few days. Two things appear to be happening:

The pricing on the Bolt has fallen yet again.

In my article from a week ago, I showed that Bolt pricing had fallen to $1,500 below MSRP. One week later (advertised on Saturday), I'm seeing Bolt pricing hitting $2,000 below MSRP. Here is one example from Greenwood Chevrolet in Hollister: here.

Keep in mind that pricing can change at any time, but at least as advertised when this article is written, it's $2,000 below MSRP. That takes the base price of a Bolt, including delivery charge, from $37,495 to $35,495.

From $35,495, subtract the Federal tax credit of $7,500 and the California state rebate of $2,500 for those eligible, and the Bolt can be yours for a mere $25,495. Plus sales tax, of course.

2. The pricing on the Volt has fallen exceptionally low.

I am now seeing the Chevrolet Volt advertised at $8,088 below MSRP. This is a picture from this weekend's San Jose Mercury News: here.

You can see how the pricing breaks down. The base price of a Volt is $34,095. Subtract his plethora of GM and dealer discounts:

Dealer off MSRP: $4,088

Select market customer cash: $1,000

Chevy select bonus tag: $1,000

Chevy super bonus tag: $1,000

TOTAL OFF MSRP: $8,088

That means $34,095 minus $8,088, or $26,007. Then subtract the $7,500 Federal tax credit and $1,500 California state rebate for those eligible, and the net price would appear to be $17,007.

Volt vs Bolt: Skewing demand from Bolt to Volt?

So what do we have here? It appears that the Volt can be had for $17,007 whereas the Bolt can be had for $25,495. That means a Volt is close to one third less, and it comes with two powertrain systems instead of one. Is it reasonable to suggest that sales may be skewed in the Volt's favor if you're being offered it for a third less than the Bolt? I think it seems most reasonable.

One more factor: Dealer availability

After I wrote the article a week ago, more checks seem to clarify that approximately 90% of Chevrolet dealers in these two states have applied to be carrying the Bolt. So, not 100% - not yet anyway. While 90% is a high number, it stands to reason that there is a marginal impact compared to 100% coverage.

By the way, Chevrolet has approximately 3,000 dealers nation wide. 40% of them have applied to carry the Bolt, which would be available to all of them by approximately the end of September this year. 40% of 3,000 is 1,200, so that's how many dealers will be selling the Bolt by then, at a minimum. If each dealer sells seven units per month, that would mean 84,000 per year - precisely what I anticipated in my article from last week in terms of total global Bolt sales (including the Opel-badged version that will be exported to Europe).

To summarize: Expectations for Bolt sales in January

The combined effect of 90% dealer coverage in California and Oregon (as opposed to 100%) and the exceptionally low Volt pricing that seems to be on the table right now, causes me to reduce the Bolt sales estimate for January from 2,000 units to somewhere in the 1,200 to 1,500 range. That would be up more than double from 579 units in December.

So where does that leave the comparison with Tesla Model S?

In my article from a week ago, I had suggested that Chevrolet's Volt sales would see a reduction as it was cannibalized by the Bolt. Still, in total the Volt and Bolt would have a shot at out-selling the Tesla Model S.

That may still happen, but the Volt sales may exceed the Bolt in January -- not the other way around. It would not surprise me if, thanks to these far larger Volt discounts, Volt sales exceed the Bolt by 2x. That would suggest perhaps 1,350 Bolt sales and 2,700 Volt sales for a total near the 4,000 mark.

How will this relate to Tesla Model S sales for January? It's impossible to say, of course, but Model S had been averaging 2,500 per month for 2016. Will Tesla be able to keep up 2017 sales compared to 2016 or will Model S continue to decline? We will find out on February 1 as to won the Gold Medal in the GM vs Tesla plug-in car race.

Stock impact: Still some upside for GM vs. Tesla

Whether my 1,200 to 1,500 estimate for the Bolt turns out to be good or not, it's clear that it's helping GM's overall when combined with the Volt in the comparison against the Tesla Model S. There are some people who are now looking at GM in terms of not just one - but two - solid alternatives to a Tesla Model S, and it's eating into U.S. Model S sales compared to what would otherwise have been the case.

For all of those of you who are of the opinion that Tesla is fantastic, but have not yet driven the Chevrolet Bolt, I recommend you take a test drive. I will be sharing my impressions of the Chevrolet Bolt EV in the coming days or weeks.