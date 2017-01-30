Sprint Shareholders May Be In For A Nasty Shock

Introduction

I have long been a Sprint (NYSE:S) bull, and my faith has been rewarded by the stock tripling over the past nine months. Good news for SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) as well, since they own 80% of it. However, I have recently come to believe that Sprint may soon take a hit, from a mistake of its own making. The purpose of this article is to explain that mistake, and its impact.

A Transitioning Industry

The cellular industry in America has been transitioning away from two-year contracts for some time. T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) lead the way, but by 2015 almost everyone had jettisoned two-year contracts for new customers. Sprint actually offered them longer than anyone else. It jettisoned them with everyone else but then resurrected them when it realized they might offer a differentiation point for customers. But in August even Sprint got rid of them, presumably for good this time.

When AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) undertook similar transitions, they abolished contracts and subsidies for all new customers but diverged on how to treat existing customers on two-year contracts. Those customers, who have had three years to switch to a different plan but haven't done so, presumably like the plans they are on. Presumably they like the subsidized devices that come with contracts, rather than the restrictive contracts themselves. But of course the more generous the subsidies, the bigger a drain the plan is on the carrier.

With that in mind, AT&T abolished subsidized devices for existing customers as well. Verizon, however, still allows existing customers to get a subsidized device by renewing their two-year contract. The question for Sprint was which path to take when they abolished contracts. They went the AT&T route, and that could bring severe strain on subscriber levels.

Subscriber Base

At the end of September quarter, Sprint had 60 million wireless connections in total, 31 million of which were postpaid connections. Of those 31 million, 25.7 million were phone connections, which are most likely to be affected by the end of subsidized upgrades. In other words, there are approximately 5 postpaid phones for every other postpaid device. Of those phones, 67% of the total postpaid base was already off subsidies at the end of the quarter, rising by a steady 3 percentage points per quarter in 2016. That puts 70% of the postpaid base subsidy-free this past quarter.

I have already explored the intricacies of phone subsidies, including their preferential treatment to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone devices. In a nutshell, the loss of subsidies on traditional two-year plans hurts Apple device owners more than Android owners, because Apple devices receive approximately $150 more per device in subsidies than Android devices.

Apple retains its central role in the wireless market. Its US market share was above 40% in fall quarter despite the aging of the iPhone 6S model. Its holiday quarter market share will doubtless be even higher. I am estimating its overall percentage of the customer base to be about 45%.

That puts about 12 million Apple devices in the postpaid phone mix. Only 30% of them were being subsidized, however. Actually it might be more since Apple owners have a higher incentive to keep the subsidy structure that favors them. If we call it 40%, spread evenly over two years, that comes to 200,000 Apple owners getting some very disappointing news about their next iPhone per month, or 600,000 per quarter. Those 600,000 customers have another 120,000 or so non-phone devices with Sprint as well, which they would also take with them if they left. So that's 720,000 postpaid connections at risk per quarter for the next two years.

This is a very significant number in the context of Sprint's postpaid additions. In September quarter Sprint added 344,000 postpaid connections, and that was almost exactly double the level from the prior quarter. At a linear growth rate Sprint was aiming for about 520,000 postpaid net adds in the winter quarter report, before Apple defections.

Family Plans

Not all of these customers will defect to another carrier, of course. But alongside that fact must be laid another: while some Apple owners will stay, some Android owners will leave. Cellular family plans are structured such that most of the cost is concentrated in the first two lines. So when half the family decides to leave, it often makes more sense for the rest of the family to follow than to stay behind.

So on families of four, for example, with two Apple and two Android devices, sometimes the four will stay and the Apple owners will either eat the higher costs or shift to cheaper, non-Apple devices. But in those families where the Apple owners decide to leave, the Android owners will probably follow, since it is cheaper to get two extra lines on the new family plan at another carrier than to keep paying the rates at Sprint.

It took some digging, but I managed to dig up the old Sprint rates as reported by actual customers to provide some evidence and context on this. Most of the remaining subsidized plans date back to Sprint's old Everything Data plans. With the next iteration, Framily, Sprint began phasing out phone subsidies. On Everything Data plans, lines three and up were sold at a 60% discount to the regular price. In other words, the first two lines cost almost twice as much as the next three lines put together.

What's more, at $150 for those first two lines, the price becomes rather uncompetitive with the plans available today at all major carriers. AT&T charges $140 for two unlimited lines with a better network, if you have DIRECTV. T-Mobile offers unlimited data with hotspot - Everything Data charges extra for that - for $120 for two lines. And those are the front-end prices. If they are truly following their family members somewhere, they've already paid those prices, and the marginal cost to add two additional lines to a T-Mobile unlimited plan is only $40 per month. Compared to $150. In fact, without subsidies T-Mobile plans are cheaper than Sprint's Everything Data plans for every possible combination of subscribers, Apple devices, and non-Apple devices. And T-Mobile's network is generally regarded as better.

We assumed that Apple devices accounted for 45% of the postpaid customer base, and we raised the amount of Apple devices in the subsidized field by one-third. So if Apple is 60% of the subsidized devices, those 720,000 postpaid connections per quarter are joined by another 480,000 non-Apple devices who are tied to those family plans. This means an average of 1.2 million postpaid connections per quarter are at risk, each quarter for the next two years, starting with this past quarter.

Accelerated Impact

There is also reason to believe that perhaps, that average will be front-loaded. That is, more subscribers will have left in the just passed winter quarter than expected. There are two reasons for this. First, Apple devices themselves are what we think is prompting this flight, and new Apple devices come out every winter. Apple's unit sales of iPhones are close to twice as high in winter quarter as the other three quarters.

Because customers want new iPhones, two-year contract customers, regardless of when they first signed their contracts, tend over time to concentrate their upgrades in the winter quarter, so they can get their brand new iPhones. If that concentration follows the pattern of Apple sales, at a 2:1 ratio relative to the other quarters, then more like 1.9 million postpaid subs will be at risk in the just passed quarter.

The other factor to consider is that customer behavior is dynamic. Again, its important to remember that many of these subscribers are on family plans, and many of those family plans are staggered. The lines don't all upgrade at the same time. It's possible that many customers don't know that Sprint abolished upgrades back in August. But when they walk into the store and find out, they will realize that even lines that haven't hit their upgrade mark yet might as well leave with the one line that has. There is no upgrade in their future to stick around for. So instead of two Apple lines taking two Android lines out the door with them, many families might see one Apple line take two Android lines and another Apple line - one due to upgrade next winter, say - with them.

Subscriber Count Impact

Altogether, I expect somewhere between 2.5 million and 3 million postpaid connections to have been "at risk" in the winter quarter. Obviously not all of them will defect. But Sprint does not have much margin for error. I am projecting a 520,000 net addition before defections, but that may be conservative. Last year Sprint's winter quarter was its best quarter by far. If we instead take Sprint's number from last year and double it, Sprint is looking at more like 700,000 net additions, before defections.

So even a 15% defection rate can stop growth in net postpaid, which might cause the stock to take a hit. A 25% defection rate can cut net postpaid growth in half from last year, and last quarter. That would definitely cause the stock to take a hit. And a 30% defection rate can halt postpaid growth completely. Anything above that and Sprint might actually report negative postpaid for the quarter.

Conclusion

I am personally comfortable holding Sprint despite these new headwinds, because as I've explained repeatedly I value it for its spectrum, not its subscribers. Those who are valuing it for its subscriber growth, however, should understand that growth is now facing a severe shock. I expect Sprint to have a negative surprise on subscribers on Tuesday, and the market will likely react by, at least for a time, bidding the stock down.

