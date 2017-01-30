The Inherited IRA - It's Going To Get Really Complicated!!

The times' - they are a changin'. And this is one that is not necessarily for the better. When the IRA was formed, it was designed to be the additional supplement to a pension from a company along with Social Security to keep one's standard of living the same through their retirement years as their working years. As decades passed, companies reduced their obligation to long time employees by putting all the onus on the employee himself to be ready for retirement. I see very few articles on Seeking Alpha about retirement strategy, but Earl Setser just published a good one found here. Financial Dave has published articles as well, like this one. But this article is not about a historical perspective - it's about what will be happening moving forward with your IRA after your death.

The Death of the STRETCH IRA - kind of

The IRA was put in place for you as an employee to enjoy during you and your spouse's lifetime. It was not designed to minimize taxes for any other inheritors by stretching it over their lifetimes. Although there is no technical definition in the IRS playbook, what exactly is meant by a Stretch IRA? It means that someone other than a spouse or charity takes the minimum distribution over the inheritor's lifetime, letting the balance in the IRA compound over years, if not decades, and minimizing taxes in the process. If the inheritor was 45 years old and inherited a $1 million dollar IRA, they can stretch the tax consequences over nearly 40 years when done correctly. If the inheritor was a 4 year old, the IRA could be stretched over nearly 80 years!! This could result in millions of dollars passed rather efficiently from one generation to the next.

But Senate Bill 3471 was passed by the Finance Committee 26-0. Although it is not written into law yet, it will be coming, possibly as early as this year with anyone dying in 2017 not being grandfathered into the previous laws. Although these are currently proposals, it is important to understand what the future may look like versus reading the 8000th article on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) or Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). For deeper understanding, Jim Lange of paytaxeslater.com is a fabulous resource and a respected leader in the field. If you want to know what's going on, frequent his website to get updates. I'll do this in a Q and A format.

-What is going to happen to my inherited IRA, Roth IRA, 401(k), 403(b)?(Note: I will just say IRA moving forward, but this will effect all of these retirement plans.)

For anyone who is inheriting your IRA, every dollar past the first $450,000 "exemption" (indexed to inflation for future years), must be emptied within 5 years of inheritance. So, if you are to inherit a $1.45 million dollar IRA, the first $450,000 can be stretched over the inheritor's lifetime by current IRS rules but the next $1 million dollars in the IRA will need to be emptied over the next 5 years and taxes on that one million dollars will need to be paid.

- Is there anyone who will be exempt from this new law?

Yes. The exemptions from having to take immediate disbursements are a spouse and a charity. A charity does not have a Social Security number so there are no tax consequences to the charity for emptying the IRA immediately. A spouse can roll the IRA into their own IRA without any tax consequences. That will not change.

-*** Is this the same thing as the estate tax exemption?***

Unequivocally, NO!! The current estate tax exemption is nearly $5.5 million dollars per person. Let's say a retired couple has $10 million dollars in assets between houses, cars, and IRAs. If the husband passes and everything goes to the wife, there are no tax consequences. When the wife passes and two children (John and Susie) inherit the $10 million, there are still no estate tax consequences because the husband/father's exemption rolled with the estate to the wife/mother ($11 million dollars in exemptions).

This is where things get sticky. The IRA "exemption" DOES NOT rollover. Once the husband/father passed and rolled everything in the IRA over to his wife/mother, that $450,000 exemption vanished. So, if the accumulated IRA when mother passed was $4.45 million dollars, John and Susie will not have to pay anything in estate taxes, but WILL have to empty $4 million dollars from the IRA over the next 5 years, not $3.55 million ($450,000 x 2), and they can't stretch the $4.45 million over their respective lifetimes. This will create enormous tax consequences on the inheritors to have to pay disbursements on $800,000 per year for the next 5 years!!

-Let's say the IRA was $900,000 at mother's death and it was split evenly between John and Susie. Can it be decided by mother or by John and Susie who gets what part of the exemption?

No. The exemption will be split evenly between inheritors. In the above scenario, John and Susie will each inherit a $450,000 IRA. Each person will be able to stretch half of their IRA ($225,000) and the remaining half of the $225,000 will need to be emptied from the IRA over the next 5 years.

-In a new scenario, mother and father pass and have an only child, Cathy. Cathy inherits $1.35 million dollars in retirement plans - $450,000 each in an IRA, a 403(b) and a Roth IRA. Can Cathy decide where the $450,000 exemption goes?

No. The exemption will be split evenly among the 3 accounts. So the first $150,000 in each account can be stretched, but the next $300,000 will need to be emptied over the next 5 years. In the above scenario, $300,000 will be emptied from the Roth IRA without tax consequences, but Cathy will be paying taxes on $600,000 over the next 5 years from the 403 and the IRA.

-So with the above scenario, there is no tax on the Roth IRA?

No. Disbursements from a Roth IRA at any time are not subject to tax. However, by not having the extra protection of capital gains being exempt from tax, the value over time is less efficient than a traditional taxable account or an IRA.

-What if father passes away with a $1.35 million IRA and leaves $900,000 to mother and $450,000 to Cathy?

This is the "optimal" scenario. Mother is exempt because the money is being passed to a spouse. Cathy is exempt from emptying the IRA within 5 years because the first $450,000 is exempt. She can stretch this $450,000 over her lifetime by current IRS guidelines and minimize her tax consequences.

-What if mother passes away with the $900,000 IRA and leaves $450,000 to a charity and Cathy receives $450,000? Is the exemption split between the 2 parties?

This again is the "optimal" scenario. Because the charity is not a person, Cathy receives the entire $450,000 exemption for her use. The charity can empty the entire IRA with no tax consequence. Cathy can stretch mother's $450,000 IRA over her lifetime by current IRS guidelines and minimize her tax consequences.

- Why is the government doing this?

Simple answer: They need the money.

- Are there efficient ways to avoid this for my inheritors?

Please remember, I am not a tax advisor; I'm not your tax advisor; I don't even work in the finance industry, but I enjoy looking at tax strategies. Here are some ideas:

Enjoy the money for yourself - You worked for it. You earned it. Now go enjoy it. Make conversions to Roth IRAs. Conversions are not Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs). You pay the taxes on the year you convert the money, but could prevent long term tax consequences to you and your inheritors. Use a Charitable Remainder Trust (CRUT). Your IRA needs to be of a substantial value to make the added expense worth it, but it can be like an annuity for your inheritors above and beyond the stretch IRA. Use Life Insurance. The death benefit is income tax-free and can be outside of your estate when done right. My hunch is that this will become a very popular strategy once people really understand what is going to happen and the consequences this law will create.

I know this article is not a be all, end all and that this change is not law yet. But each year, Congress has gotten closer to passing the death of the Stretch IRA and this has been the greatest push yet. Although some scenarios may not come out exactly as written into law, this should get you thinking about future scenarios. Share this with friends and family to have them understand what will be happening soon.

One final ask: I mentioned Roth conversions as a second efficient option. After my own minor frustration with a conversion, I am in talks with some companies about creating software that would optimize this concept. I would like to know if this is something people would find of value. Either put in the comments or just PM me and let me know if you happen to be in the financial industry. I would be happy to talk further about what it would do and how it could be useful to financial advisors, accountants, and DIYers.