Lonestar Resources Has Some Encouraging Initial Results

The hedging position has improved, but the company is leveraged enough that production should probably be 100% hedged to ensure adequate returns until the breakeven is lower.

Cash flow needs to increase along with profits for the market to improve its view of the stock. Operational improvements alone are not sufficient.

The former CEO of Range Resources is now the new chairman and he brings a wealth of experience with him.

At least one area potentially could have prospective wells where the IRR exceeds 90% and the wells pay back in about 14 months.

The last time Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ:LONE) was reviewed, the company had just raised a lot of money from a stock sale. While the dilution and the relatively low pricing of the sale left a sour taste in the mouth of some shareholders, such a relatively large capital raise takes time and negotiations. Lining up the institutional and other large buyers inevitably depressed the stock price before the sale could go forward. But management had followed a very aggressive strategy that was just not working as expected. Finances were becoming too constricted for the company to properly function.

So the capital raise was necessary, complete with the lower stock price and the dilution. Now drilling has resumed and management has some encouraging results.

Source: Lonestar January 2017, Production Update Press Release

The real challenge, though, will be the impact on the rates of return and payback. These wells appear to be performing much better than previous wells. So the involvement of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is definitely a plus. But the company still has debt to pay even though it is now a lot less leveraged. The credit line will be decreased if cash flow does not increase sufficiently to service the remaining debt.

Source: Lonestar Resources January 2017, Corporate Presentation

These two regions appear to have the best potential return and will be the focus of the capital budget for the year. The returns at current pricing are attractive but should oil prices decrease below the table summaries shown above, the returns could become marginal or worse.

To cover this possibility of lower commodity pricing, the company has increased its hedging position to more than half of the projected production. While that is a start, any company with more debt than equity should probably be hedging all the production to assure reasonable profitability. The financial leverage is enough of a gamble. So there is no need to pile on more variables and the accompanying risk than the financial leverage. Clarity and more certainty need to be the priority in order to ensure that the financial leverage works to the advantage of shareholders.

Source: Lonestar Resources January 2017, Corporate Presentation

As shown above, some of the operational improvements should materially impact projected returns by lease area. In particular the first slide shows returns that rivals the returns obtained in the Permian. These kinds of exceptional results will play a large part in lowering the breakeven of the company. Even though debt has been reduced, and some fairly expensive debt retired, this company has a fair amount of debt for the current production level.

The fairly high amount of gas and natural gas liquids produced also crimp profits. So some high rate of return wells are needed. While that help appears to be on the way, the market is going to be watching the future cash flow and the earnings for confirmation. The eastern group of leases currently has some fairly marginal returns, so that area will be de-emphasized while these exceptional return areas will have more of the capital budget allocated to them.

Source: Lonestar Resources January 2017, Corporate Presentation

As shown in the first slide, the finances are in much better shape than they were. This company was well on its way to becoming a memory before the stock sale. The company is now in a position to make small acquisitions and there is now room for the capital budget shown in the second slide.

The management is unusually deep for a company of this size, and the new Chairman Of The Board was CEO of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). This continues the tradition of a very top heavy management for the company size. Once operations show materially improved results, an aggressive growth plan may be on the agenda to make use of that management experience. The aggressive financial leveraging did not work because the commodity price bottom took too long to appear. Finances were severely strained in the process. The company is still relatively leveraged and its acreage may not be the best "core acreage." But there are companies reporting far worse operational results out there.

The challenge is to take the results obtained and forge a profitable combination with growth in the future. Management has obtained its second chance without resorting to bankruptcy. But if results fail to show in the bottom line, there could be more dilutive stock offerings in the future. Most investors may want to watch from the sidelines until a track record of solid operational improvements and increasing cash flow is established. Speculators may invest on the idea that the very experienced management may provide above-average returns from the current stock price.

