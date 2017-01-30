CBS Radio: Cutting Through The Static

Following a write down of $484M after Q4 2015 CBS (NYSE:CBS) announced intentions to spin off its struggling CBS Radio (Pending:CBSR) division. On March 15, 2016 CBS formally announced plans to sell or swap out CBS Radio and unlock additional value for shareholders. Over the summer we saw CBS Radio (to be listed on NYSE as CBSR) announce plans for an IPO and release an S1 filing followed three amendments to that filing since. It seems to be a fairly complex transaction being underwritten by a ridiculous number (25) of banks.

Sounds familiar

We've seen CBS do something extremely similar when it spun off CBS Outdoor, now known as Outfront (CBSO), back in 2014. CBS Outdoor was a substantial part of CBS contributing roughly 10% of revenues at the time of the spinoff. CBS Outdoor sold 17% of the company in an IPO (during one of the hottest IPO markets) and then offered CBS Outdoor shares to CBS shareholders for 80% of their value in CBS shares. CBS Outdoor then promptly issued a small dividend, changed its name to Outfront, and became a REIT.

With few relevant synergies, Outfront successfully spun off from CBS with the only sign of the previous ownership being the $1.6B in debt on the balance sheet from pre-filing 2014 raises.

Next up: CBSR

It doesn't take advanced industry knowledge to realize there are secular risks in the radio business, and CBS Radio's S1 graciously acknowledges those risks which include declining industry revenues and difficulty in differentiating between competitors which affects both advertising dollars and talent retention. Sports broadcasting, the safeguard of the broadcasting world is also changing as well. These are all normal industry relevant risks you anticipate seeing in the S1 of one of the largest radio broadcasting names in the world. Then you have the risk factors unique to this transaction:

"We will be controlled by CBS prior to the Separation. CBS's interests in our business may conflict with our interests or the interests of our other stockholders"

"We may not realize the expected benefits from the Separation"

"We cannot assure our stockholders that adequate sources of funding will be available to us on favorable terms or at all"

These concerns are atypical in a S1 filing and come namely as a result of the financing which CBS Radio recently underwent. CBS Radio raised $1.4B in debt in October via term loan, $400m bonds, and a $250M revolving credit line they have now drawn $20M on. The proceeds of this raise (less $10M) went directly to their parent. While a clever maneuver by CBS this doesn't set up CBS Radio for success.

Furthermore the S1 filing claims directly that none of the funds raised will be used the business but will instead go towards repaying the "CBS Note" an undefined payment which CBS Radio will be making to its parent in the near future. So CBS in the last 6 months has gotten a $1.4B payment from CBS Radio by way have debt financing on CBSR and will get additional funds from whatever it ends up raising in this offering. A very clever method for CBS, and one that shareholders will no doubt be pleased with, but this is not in CBS Radio's interest in the slightest.

Conclusion

After the suggestion of a spin-off one year ago CBS Radio's investment thesis could be supported by three main ideas:

1) Strong base of stations and talent in key markets

2) Established brand name and cross-platform advertising opportunities (supported by CBS)

3) Low debt profile in an overleveraged industry

In the last year most of the support for this investment has been erased by CBS. CBS's treatment of its radio subsidiary in the last year has significantly deteriorated the quality of the company and mired its future in risk. CBS Radio will be in no better position than it was within CBS, and is more likely worse off. CBS Radio, or whatever it will be renamed to (the CBS naming rights expire in six months), will be just another radio player floundering to meet its substantial debt load in the face of flat to declining revenue streams.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.