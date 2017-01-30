Have The Volatility Cows Come Home To Roost?

From the looks of things, it looks like history might not be a good guide going forward.

With the VIX showing signs of life, it's worth looking at some history to try and gauge where volatility might be headed.

Following a decidedly messy weekend on the political front, the market fell sharply on Monday morning.

Well, stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) are down something like 1% as I write this.

First thing Monday morning I warned about the dangers inherent in trying to ascribe a cause to each and every market move. "Because" is a dangerous word and it shouldn't be used as often as it is. Alas, without "because" there's no story. In fact, I doubt if "journalist" would even be an occupation without the luxury of haphazard ascription.

Still - and again, this echoes what I wrote before dawn today - it would be decidedly difficult to ignore the correlation between what we saw on Monday morning in stocks and the chaos that unfolded over the weekend following Donald Trump's controversial immigration order.

How many times over the past several weeks have I warned about complacency in the face of rampant political risk? Indeed it was just Sunday (the post wasn't published until Monday) when I compared the smooth S&P implied volatility term structure to what we're seeing in Europe, where they are apparently better at pricing political upheaval. Compare and contrast:

(Charts: Goldman, Barclays)

Well, the "cows came home to roost" (to quote the late, great Leslie Nielsen) on Monday morning.

I have no idea how we'll close and I frankly don't care. The point is, the 200 point Dow drop (below 20,000 by the way) and concurrent spike in the VIX demonstrates that US markets are not in fact immune to deteriorating political conditions. Imagine that.

"With a few hasty pen scratches, Trump has confirmed that he is impulsive and liable to act without concern for convention or precedent or, it seems, the law," Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore lamented early Monday, adding that "at the margin, the premium for U.S. assets will now be eroded."

"Well, he's certainly not making it easier for investors to stay comfortable with their positions," former FX trader Richard Breslow quipped, around 3 a.m., when it became clear that global markets were not happy with what they were seeing across the US.

In a kind of dubious tribute to the market's rude awakening, let's look at some context for volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX). Consider the following history lesson from Goldman (my highlights):

For historical perspective, we look at the percentage of time the VIX has close at various levels in the past in Exhibit 1.

While most investors think of typical VIX levels being around 20, the distribution of closing VIX levels shows that a large chunk of VIX levels actually occur when the VIX is in the low teens.

If we look at fairly granular one unit increments, we estimate that the VIX has closed between 10 and 11 about 1.7% of the time back to 1990.

The largest bucket in our histogram is the 12-13 range where the VIX has spent 8.6% of its time.

(Chart, tables: Goldman)

So while the 10-11 bucket is exceedingly rare, the 12-13 bucket is exceedingly... well... not.

And while Goldman concedes that "policy uncertainty is high," the bank also notes that the market "seems to be willing, over the short run, to give the new administration some time."

That's pretty amusing given the early action on Monday. But here's the real punch line (my highlights):

Our results indicate that the VIX crossing below 11 tends to be a more meaningful signal about lower-than-usual future S&P 500 volatility rather than an impending market decline. Median S&P 500 returns one-week/one-month/three months after the VIX drops below 11 have been positive at 0.47%/0.65% and 2.25%, respectively.

Let's see how well history holds up this week.

