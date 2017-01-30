Facebook Earnings: Bullish On Video

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to report Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, 2/1. While we have been long-term bulls on Facebook, we think this quarter was quite good and are particularly bullish into the Q4 print. Our research indicates that Facebook did quite a bit over the past several months to "buff up" its Facebook-Instagram-Messenger-WhatsApp ecosystem, particularly on the video front. The valuation remains attractive, and we think shares will move considerably higher on a strong Q4 report.
Facebook management was quite busy during the quarter building out the Facebook ecosystem. Below, we have compiled a list of highlights from the quarter:
- Instagram continued its strong user growth trajectory in the quarter, and management is laying the foundation for Instagram's future in live video. In December, Instagram topped 600 million users only six months after the platform reported it had 500 million users. That means Instagram is adding roughly 17 million new users per month. We believe this strong growth trajectory can and will continue given management's commitment to integrating video into the Instagram ecosystem. For example, Instagram Live debuted in December, and we see live video capability on Instagram as another growth lever to drive continued user growth and engagement.
- Instagram Stories experienced tremendous growth during the quarter, and there are significant growth catalysts on the horizon. Instagram Stories has grown from 100 million daily users in October to 150 million daily users in January, implying 50 million new users in the quarter. This means Instagram Stories already has the same number of daily users as Snapchat. With respect to growth catalysts, management is also rolling out Story ads and expanding the Live Stories functionality globally, which is significant because Snapchat's dominance is largely North America based.
- Enhanced video functionality was incorporated into Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp during the quarter, among other targeted functionalities. Although Instagram Stories came first, the main Facebook app is now diving into Stories, underscoring Facebook's commitment to growth through video. WhatsApp launched video calling in November and Messenger added group video chatting capability in December. Beyond video, management rolled out sponsored Messenger ads in November, Messenger and News Feed gained integrated gaming capabilities in November, and the roll out of Messenger's "Secret Conversations" feature was finished in October.
- Politics may have worked out to Facebook's advantage. The elevated level of interest in the 2016 US Presidential Election translated into increased social media usage. Facebook usage and interaction surged on Election Day. Roughly 115 million users generated more than 715 million likes, posts, comments, and shares on Election Day. More importantly, there were 643 million views of election-related video content, early evidence that Facebook's video-first initiatives are paying off.
On a more long-term note, the company continued its efforts toward greater transparency, which we have highlighted as a long-term tailwind given the trust that transparency builds in advertiser relationships. All together, it looks like Facebook had quite a good quarter as multiple catalysts point to strong user and ARPU growth. At 25.4x forward earnings on earnings growth expectations of 25.6%, the stock still trades at a slight discount to its growth, an anomaly for high-growth tech stocks. As such, we think the valuation still has room to expand and believe estimates are light, a combination which should lead to strong upward price movement in the event the company tops estimates.
