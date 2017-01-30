Facebook Earnings: Bullish On Video

Instagram continued its strong user growth trajectory in the quarter, and management is laying the foundation for Instagram's future in live video.

Instagram Stories experienced tremendous growth during the quarter, and there are significant growth catalysts on the horizon.

Enhanced video functionality was incorporated into Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp during the quarter, among other targeted functionalities.

Politics may have worked out to Facebook's advantage.

The stock continues to trade at a discount to its growth, and we see significant upside in both the near and long term.