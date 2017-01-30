General Electric: How Bad Is Its Oil And Gas Unit?

The Oil and Gas segment's results have been materially impacted by the downturn in the industry, but things may soon be getting better.

GE has had to contend with significant headwinds in the oil and gas industry since mid-2014.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been in the news a lot lately, and the buzz has mostly been about the company's mixed Q4 2016 results. The company missed the Q4 2016 top-line estimate ($33.1b vs. $33.6b) but was able to report an inline bottom-line number (adjusted EPS of $0.46). I covered GE's Q4 2016 earnings in a recent article and my main takeaway was that the company's long-term story was still intact, even with all of the noise in the numbers.

However, this does not mean that all is well with the company because GE's consolidated operating results were again negatively impacted by the company's Oil and Gas ("O&G") segment, which has been a hot topic since the Q4 2016 earnings report was released.

A Hot Topic For A Good Reason, The O&G Results Were Bad From Top To Bottom

The O&G segment saw its revenue and operating profit fall 22% and 43%, respectively, which makes this the seven consecutive quarter that the segment reported double-digit top- and bottom-line declines.

There were, however, some glimmers of hope in the latest results, which management highlighted during the Q4 2016 conference call:

"Oil and gas orders grew by 2% organically, our first growth in two years. We see some firming in the market; this includes 42% orders growth in Turbomachinery. Oil and gas equipment grew by 10% with services down slightly. And for the year, oil and gas digital orders grew by 30%."

Investors should be encouraged by the improvement in the segment's order numbers, especially the digital orders, but the market will likely continue to view the O&G segment in a negative light over the next quarter or two, if not longer. This is, however, nothing new because this has been the case since mid-2014.

How Bad Has It Been Since Mid-2014? Bad.

The O&G segment went from one of the priced operating units (for example, read management's comments about the segment in GE's 2013 10-k) to a business that has been a major focus, and not in a good way, for the financial community since mid-2014. The oil and gas business has been significantly impacted by the downturn in the industry that started around the July/August 2014 time frame. The graph below shows the steep decline in the price of WTI Crude Oil from its highs in mid-2014 to the lows of early 2016.

(Source: Bloomberg)

There should be no questions about what type of impact this downturn had on GE's operating segment, right? The company recently provided an Oil And Gas Supplemental report, and this report shows the fact that the segment's results closely followed the downward trend of the price of WTI Crude Oil.

(Source: Data from GE's Q4 2016 Oil And Gas Supplemental Report; graph created by WG Investment Research)

The segment's revenue and profit declined by ~30% and ~50%, respectively, over this period of time. More importantly, the segment's results have suffered across the board from the downturn --the profit margin shrank from 14.5% in 2014 to just above 10% by 2016, orders fell from 20.1b to 11.1b, and the backlog went from $25.0b to $20.8b.

As you might expect, the poor operating results have created a lot of uncertainty over the O&G segment's long-term business prospects, which has had a direct impact on GE's stock price. So, simply put, it has been a challenging period of time for the O&G segment (and GE) since mid-2014.

Rest Easy Because The Path Forward Looks Brighter

The O&G segment's prospects are more and more attractive the further that you look out, in my opinion, especially if the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) transaction is approved. If the BHI-GE tie-up is approved, General Electric will maintain a majority stake in the newly created entity, which will allow for management to have the option to either (1) split-off the ownership position, similar to a Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) type transaction, and greatly reduce the company's total share count or (2) maintain the ownership position over the long-term and enjoy the recovery in the oil and gas industry, if signs of a real recovery begin to flash before 2018.

In "GE: I Too Still Believe In The Oil (And Gas) Business", I am on the record for stating that GE should invest (yes, invest) in the oil and gas industry during this extended downturn because, in my opinion, these commodities will be important to global energy consumption for at least the next three-to-four decades. As such, I believe that Mr. Jeffrey Immelt and company will be able to create value with the O&G assets whether the Baker Hughes transaction is approved or not, but I do believe that the most value will be created if the tie-up receives regulatory approval.

Bottom Line

The takeaway that investors should have is that GE's once darling operating unit, which quickly became the company's "problem child", should now be viewed as a collective of assets that will provide the management team with a great deal of flexibility in the years ahead. The segment's results will likely create further downward pressure on GE's stock price throughout 2017 but this should be considered a short-term headwind.

GE shares are trading at ~18x 2017E operating earnings (based on the low-end of management's guidance) and I am still a believer in GE's long-term business prospects, so any significant pullbacks, especially if it is related to the oil and gas concerns, should be considered buying opportunities.

