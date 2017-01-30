What's Driving Clean Energy's Growth In Fuel Sales?

Fuel sold per vehicle accounts for this growth, and is likely driven by the company's focus on heavy-duty trucking.

Recently, I showed that Clean Energy Fuels' (NASDAQ:CLNE) sales were not only growing, but the average fuel sales per station were growing. Anyway you cut it, this is good news for the company, because it can sell more product for a given amount of infrastructure and associated costs. But that opens up the obvious next question: How is CLNE achieving that growth? Is it attracting more fleets or more customers to their stations? Are those vehicles driving more? Is there a different customer mix?

I will try to answer those questions using the numbers reported by the company in their quarterly reports. I will dig all the way back to late 2010 for some of this analysis, but I will concentrate on the last ~2 years (since Q4 2014) because the company underwent a pretty substantial transformation with the buildout of its "America's Natural Gas Highway" fueling network and growing focus on heavy-duty trucking. This expansion of its fueling network slowed after 2013, and over the last two years its station count has been fairly constant, growing at only 3% CAGR (Figure 1). This gives us a window in which to examine Clean Energy's sales without the confounding effect of a rapidly growing station count.

During the huge station buildout in 2013, the fuel sold per station dropped, which one might expect as the company built new stations that take some time to attract customers. But over the last 2 years, the average fuel sold per station has increased (8% CAGR), despite some small growth (3% CAGR) in number of stations operated by the company (Figure 1).

Is Clean Energy Fuels growing the number of fleets using their stations?

The company grew its number of fleet customers steadily, at about 14% CAGR since 2010 (Figure 2). The number of fleet customers per station has dropped since 2010; my guess is this reflects the changing customer mix. For example, airport stations may have many fleets fueling every day, whereas trucking and refuse stations may be anchored by a single fleet customer. In the last two years, growth in number of fleets has tracked the growth in the number of stations that the company operates (Figure 2). That is, the number of fleet customers per station has been flat for the last 2 years. This suggests that the company is not attracting new customers to existing stations.

Is Clean Energy fueling more vehicles per station?

Even if the number of fleets per station stays constant, fleets could be putting more vehicles into service at those stations. The numbers don't bear this out however. Although Clean Energy is fueling many more vehicles than six years ago, the number of vehicles per station has dropped over that time (Figure 3). Again, I think this can be attributed to a changing customer mix, as the company moves toward trucking, where a small fleet of vehicles can support a station because they use as much fuel as say, a large fleet of airport shuttles. Over the last two years, the average number of vehicles fueled per station has been essentially flat (Figure 3).

So if Clean Energy Fuels is not attracting more fleet customers to existing stations, and those fleets are not putting into service more vehicles at each station, how has the company been growing its fuel sales per station in the last two years?

Fuel sales per vehicle is on the rise

The quantity of fuel sold per vehicle has risen at 7% CAGR over the last two years (Figure 4). This basically accounts for the entire growth in fuel sales per station over the same time period.

How should we interpret this? One possibility is that existing vehicles are actually driving more miles. As the natural gas fueling network has expanded, fleets have gained the ability to drive longer routes. If they drive those routes consistently with natural gas trucks, they could be buying more fuel from Clean Energy.

Another possibility I find more likely is that the company's changing customer mix is driving this trend. As the company targets fuel-guzzling heavy-duty trucking, the average fuel per vehicle should increase. The rise in fuel sales per vehicle is occurring at the same time that growth in their station count has been slow, but not entirely flat (3% CAGR). If most of those new stations are for trucking, this could account for the rise in the average fuel-per-vehicle metric.

Bulls, bears, and the future

So where does Clean Energy Fuels go from here? That is the question that ultimately divides the bulls and the bears. Bears will probably focus on the lack of per-station growth in fleets and vehicles. This will be interpreted as a failure to attract new business to existing stations. Bulls, by contrast, will focus on the growing fuel sales per vehicle, which will be interpreted as a vindication of the company's strategy to target heavy-duty trucking and expand their fueling network.

Personally, I am cautiously optimistic. The lack of per-station growth in fleets or vehicles is a red flag, but it might simply be another indicator that the conversion to natural gas trucking is still in its infancy, which is no grand revelation. As more of the trucking industry adopts natural gas engines, many new fleets will use existing stations and we will see these metrics rise. The rise in fuel sales per station is encouraging, and will be a metric worth watching closely in future earnings seasons.

Note: I discussed this data with an online discussion group; user anthonyms provided helpful comments on increasing haulage miles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.