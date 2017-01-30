CFIUS Wild Card In Ant Financial Acquisition Of MoneyGram

MoneyGram International(NYSE:MGI) has been the subject of merger talks for years. It was subject to an unsolicited bid by Euronet(NASDAQ:EEFT) in 2007, but ultimately got a somewhat Faustian capital injection from Goldman Sachs(NYSE:GS) in 2008. It explored strategic alternatives in 2013, and had bids from Euronet, Carlyle(NASDAQ:CG) and TPG Capital. Rumors of an acquisition by Western Union(NYSE:WU) caused the stock to spike in Summer of 2015, but it never occurred. Now MGI finally entered a material definitive agreement: Ant Financial, the parent company of Alipay is buying MGI for $880 million in cash, or about $13.25 per share. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2017, or April 2018 at the latest.

Strategic Implications

Ant Financial is a financial technology company that was spun out of Alibaba(NYSE:BABA), and still controlled by Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of BABA. Notable investors in the privately held Ant Financial include several state owned banks and insurance companies in China.

This acquisition is a large step in Ant Financial's global expansion plans. Alipay's goal is to have 60% of transaction volume overseas by 2024. Ant Financial's recently raised $4.5 billion as part of s strategy to expand overseas. This acquisition fits with the multiple partnerships with foreign(non-Chinese) companies such as Ingenico in France, Concardis and Wirecard in Germany, Zapper in Britain, Ascend in SE Asia, Recruit in Japan, and KICC in Korea, etc etc. These prior partnerships mainly focused on Chinese abroad, the MoneyGram deal will provide them with much greater reach among non-Chinese consumers. Access to key remittance corridors such as US, India, Mexico, and Philippines is also valuable for Ant Financial. MGI is the second largest remittance company with has 350,000 physical locations, and 2.4 billion accounts. Bloomberg pointed out that a solid payments infrastructure is necessary for Ali Baba to expand, and Ali Pay provides the payment infrastructure for Ali Baba Spending $880 million to buy into MoneyGram's network is small cost, high impact.

From MoneyGram's perspective the deal offers the opportunity to expand its digital payments, which accounted for only 13% of revenue in the most recent fiscal year. Its business is primarily based on physical locations, and its digital growth has slowed down in recent years. A mergerallows MGI to drastically improve its digital reach. MoneyGram's CEO previously told FT " "We want to plug in to every mobile wallet, every bank for direct deposits," and this deal is a move in that direction. Alipay's mobile wallet already has ~450 million users. Western Union will need to respond with more aggressive digital investment or strategic partnerships in order to counter MGI. Overall, this acquisition is likely to significantly alter the global payments markets, and with intensifying competition in the payments space, the strategic reasons for the deal are unlikely to go away

Valuation and No Shop Restrictions

The $13.25 price is only a 11.5% premium to the $11.88 closing price on the day before the merger announcement, but about 20% above the 3 month volume weighted moving average price. Many shareholders may be disappointed with the low price. The price values MGI at around 7x EBITDA. For comparison purposes, Western Union(WU), its closest peer, trades at about 8.5x EBITDA, and Euronet , trades at about 11x EBITDA.

Of course, there is intensifying competition in the remittance space. As I discussed in an article on Western Union, traditional remittance companies that fail to adapt to digital landscape face serious risk of decline. Merging with a large digital player may be more sensible than developing all the capabilities in house. This could theoretically impact negotiations, but its not like Alipay would be the only potential buyer. We won't know until the proxy comes out how well shopped the deal was, but given MGI's history, its likely that a lot of other potential bidders have considered it. How hard would it be for another tech company in the payments space to bid a higher amount than Alipay?

Quite difficult, it turns out. The merger agreement has a pretty strict "no shop" clause, with a small "fiduciary out". The company can't solicit a superior proposal, and if it receives an unsolicited offer it has to inform the Alipay within two days who made the offer and what the exact terms were. Then Ant Financial gets four days to match the offer. Its certainly possible for a better offer to come through, but the merger agreement makes it difficult to pursue.

The Merger Agreement

Overall, the merger agreement is pretty tight. Alipay is serious about buying MGI.

Conditions

There is no financing condition on the deal. Citibank has committed financing, but the "specific performance"section of the deal makes it clear that even if that falls through, the parent of Alipay is still required to close the deal.

Antitrust is unlikely to be an issue given how fragmented the money transfer market is.

CFIUS Approval is expressly required, and the parties are going to submit a voluntary notice of transaction to get approval from CFIUS.

Dealing with all the money transfer licenses around the world will probably take a few months, but this is unlikely to be an issue.

Approval by a majority of the outstanding shares is required, although holders of 46% of the outstanding shares have entered into an agreement to vote in vote in favor of the merger.

Definition of Efforts

The agreement specifies both companies must use "reasonable best efforts" to get the deal done. This is not as strong as "best efforts."

Material Adverse Effects

As is customary the merger agreement contains a clause that allows the buyer to walk away if there is a "black swan" type negative event. The definition of material adverse effect does not contain anything unusual. In fact, the carve out is longer and more detailed than the definition of material adverse effect. Notably, changes in political, tax, and business conditions, and even war are explicitly excluded as reasons for either party to not fulfill its obligations under the deal.

Termination

Termination fees are slightly favorable to MGI If Ant breaks the deal, then they have to pay $60 million to MGI, which is a relatively high ~7% of the deal value. Ant is effectively taking key regulatory risk, because if CFIUS blocks the deal it has to pay $17 million(~2%) to MGI. If MGI breaks the deal, they have to pay $30 million(~3.5% of the deal value) to Ant.

The CFIUS Issue

Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States(CFIUS) is an inter agency government committee that has the power to and investigate and recommend that the president block basically any foreign investment that could impact national security. Its deliberations are secret, its actions are not subject to court review, and it never releases its reasoning for approving or disapproving a deal. All of the key decision makers are political appointees. Consequently, the president has broad authority to reshape the CFIUS process.

In most cases, CFIUS reviews are quick, creating more headline than actual deal risk. Bloomberg argued that its unlikely the takeover of MoneyGram by a Chinese company would be viewed as impacting national security. Nonetheless, CFIUS has often defined national security extremely broadly, especially when Chinese buyers are involved. In the past they have impacted transactions involving wind farms and pork, for example. President Trump has been highly critical of the Chinese. Before the inaguration he criticized the approval of Chongqing Casin Enterprise Group's acquisition of the Chicago Stock Exchange, which handles ~1% of US securities trading, and hardly seems like a national security issue. The National Law Review stated that CFIUS reviews are highly likely to be more stringent under Trump. He does appear to have a good relationship with Jack Ma, and this deal could be considered part of Jack Ma's job creation promise because Ant Financial is critical to Ali Baba's online sales, which can be used by US companies to generate revenue. Nonetheless, this relationship could change.

Overall, CFIUS is a wild card in this merger deal. Its not a massive risk, but its more nuanced than some people may believe. Anyone with a position in this deal will need to monitor the new administrations approach to Chinese acquisitions of foreign companies.

Positioning

In spite of my relatively bearish outlook for traditional remittance companies, I wouldn't rule out putting a bit of capital into a merger arbitrage play under the right circumstances.

Assuming that $10.60(approximately the 3 month moving average prior to announcement) is the downside, then Friday's closing price implies a 80% probability of the deal closing, using a simple back of the envelope calculation. The current merger spread is nothing to get excited about, unless one is convinced that there is a high probability of someone coming in and bidding over the top. The IRR if the deal closes at $13.25 at the end of the third quarter is only around 7%. Its possible that the spread could widen, especially if there is a geopolitical disruption, or CFIUS blocks an unrelated deal. I'll keep this on my watch list in case the spread offers a better annualized return relative to the risk later in the year.