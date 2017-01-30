Defense Sector Update January 23-29: Boeing Takes Off On Earnings

There are lots of worthwhile reads from other contributors, please take a look toward the bottom.

Boeing has a lot to look forward to, and investors should keep their eye on the company.

Contracts picked up and we see more of the 2017 NDAA come into play.

The sector saw a volatile week with earnings being released and the future coming into focus just a little bit more.

This was the first full week of the Trump Administration and the President hit the ground running. Amidst the flurry of Executive Orders being signed the defense sector saw lots of activity and earnings gave us a little window into how things are going. Contracts awarded have finally started to pick up and defense firms are starting to see the increase in spending from the 2017 NDAA. First, a look at what our focus companies have been awarded this fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): $14,372,761,284

Boeing (NYSE:BA): $5,620,149,789

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): $3,124,816,152

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): $1,914,580,357

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII): $1,735,800,642

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY): $1,539,910,957

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX): $966,456,180

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): $875,688,083

If you take a look at last week's figures you'll see that only United Tech and Huntington remain unchanged. Boeing, who is the focus of this week's update, got a huge award for their KC-46.

Significant Contracts

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was awarded a $90 million contract (W52P1J-16-C-0003) to manufacture 5.56, 7.62 and .50 caliber ammunition. Part of the 2017 NDAA mentioned additional funds were being set aside to replenish ammunition stockpiles and this is the first clear-cut indication that the DoD is wasting no time.

Raytheon was paid $62 million for the low-rate initial production of 312 small diameter bombs or "SBDII" munitions. Currently Boeing is the manufacturer of the first generation of SBDs which are incredibly popular for use against the Islamic State. In FY16 the US dropped 3,193 SBDs at a cost of $35,000-$45,000 each. Raytheon looks well situated to provide SBDIIs as the US looks to refocus its efforts to destroy ISIS.

Raytheon also received a $12 million contract (W31P4Q-14-C-0093) to provide engineering services to Taiwan, Spain, Kuwait and Israel for the PATRIOT system. The PATRIOT continues to be a major winner for Raytheon.

Gulfstream, a General Dynamics subsidiary, received a $115 million contract (FA8106-13-D-0002) to provide logistics support for the C-20 and C-37 aircraft for the Navy, Army, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.

Weekly Performance

It was a busy week for our followed companies.

LMT Price data by YCharts

Boeing had the banner week with strong earnings and outlook, ending up 5% and beating the S&P by 4%. Huntington had the worst week but has been an outperformer in many weeks prior. The gaps are thanks to the earnings releases. Lockheed, despite double beats, failed to impress the market by forecasting just a little more than 1% EPS growth for 2017. Also reporting were Raytheon, Northrop, United Tech and General Dynamics. Huntington will report their earnings on February 16th with a $2.44 EPS consensus estimate.

Many investors appear concerned with the current valuations. Running the companies through FAST Graphs the concerns seem well founded. If we use the 10 year average P/E the "fair value" of these companies would be as follows:

LMT- $170.25 vs. $253.50 current

BA- $128.11 vs. $167.70 current

RTN- $96.88 vs. $145.88 current

GD- $128.80 vs. $185.14 current

HII- (9 years) $156.51 vs. $191.53 current

BAE- $21.81 vs. $29.88 current

UTX- $106.55 vs. 109.70 current

NOC- $155.06 vs. $229.83 current

Of course there are multiple ways to value these companies and different years to view them from, but just about no matter how you spin it, these companies are expensive from a historical basis. There is also the real possibility that they grow into their valuation with increased earnings from increased defense spending, but we have to remember the nature of the business where the margins are thin and any new program requires a lot of research and development spending.

Boeing And Some Big Catalysts

It is always difficult to look at Boeing, at least from a defense perspective, because defense is not a majority of their business. Boeing is a commercial aircraft company who also has a defense wing, and with the F-35 the defense segment of their business has taken on an even more secondary role. That isn't to say that defense is not a meaningful contributor, and this week investors got two billion more reasons to like Boeing Defense.

On the 27th the company got a $2.1 billion contract award (FA8625-11-C-6600 ) for Lot 3 of the production of the KC-46 aerial refueler. This modification will provide 15 KC-46 aircraft, data, two spare engines and five wing refueling pod kits. The company got the money up front and work is expected to be wrapped up in July of 2019. The aerial refueling tanker is a great asset for the United States, but this program has the potential to go international especially as many nations acquire the F-35. So far the tanker has brought in just about $5 billion to Boeing, and the total value of the contract could exceed $100 billion.

This week there was also some big news concerning the T-X Air Force trainer program. Raytheon was dealt a slight blow as their partner, Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF)(OTCPK:FINMY) pulled out of the partnership they had with Raytheon resulting in Raytheon withdrawing from the competition. This leaves, essentially, two major competitors, Boeing and Lockheed. As I stated in this previous article, I have felt Boeing would be the victor for a little while. Dhierin Bechai, Seeking Alpha's resident Boeing expert, does a great job outlining why he feels Boeing will win in a recent article. This contract, which is valued at a potential $8 billion, would be more great news for the defense segment of this aircraft maker.

Another possible large contract to drive Boeing to new heights is the replacement for the nation's Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, a leg in our nation's nuclear triad. The current Minuteman III variants are getting up there in age, and after deciding on the upgrading of our submarines (Columbia Class to replace Ohio Class) and nuclear bombers (B-21 to replace B-2) the last step is the ICBMs. Right now Lockheed, Northrop and Boeing are in the running, and an argument for Boeing is strong. The company currently holds the Minuteman III contract and has a lot of experience in this area. Many investors even feel it is Boeing's "turn" as Lockheed won the F-35 and Northrop won the B-21. This contract could be worth as much as $62 billion which would be a very long-term win for Boeing since the missiles are scheduled to be in service through 2075 before a replacement is sought.

With strong earnings, strong outlook, and multiple catalysts which have the potential to drive shares even higher, Boeing looks appealing. I'm not sure if paying 24 times earnings is the greatest decision, but the company is strong and offers a wonderful dividend at 3.4% which just got a huge raise.

In Other News

A US Special Operations warrior was killed in a raid on Al-Qaeda.

The push to take West Mosul in Iraq is getting set to kick off.

President Trump is making calls to get other world leaders on board with eradicating Islamic branded terrorism.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced a two-pronged review into the F-35.

The Coming Week

Earnings are by and large behind us, now all that is left is to sift through the filings and see what might be learned. The administration also owes Congress a supplemental request for defense spending, which could drive the entire sector higher. Other than that, I'm hoping contracts pick up this week because that remains a great way to assess the health of the industry.

I appreciate you reading, please leave your thoughts and questions in the comments. If you don't already follow me and would like to receive the (mostly) weekly updates on this sector along with my other posts, please hit "follow."

