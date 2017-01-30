Reinvesting Last Week's Market Liquidations

Some best candidates to do that are explored here.

Our regular 20-stocks a day Market-Maker Intelligence Lists supplied the first 100 issues of the 112 closed out, leaving an additional dozen to be reinvested.

The strong, broad price advances of last week triggered an above average number of sell targets on portfolio holdings positions.

But with the market this high, is now a good time?

If you were an investor following a passive investment strategy, would you be selling core holdings now in a potentially rising market? Why should an active-strategy investor do that? TERMD is an active investment strategy.

They might sell, or not reinvest, if the market was not presenting reward~risk tradeoffs that had a balance which fell within the investor's desired limits. Then an active, reasoned decision, based on presented acceptable opinions from qualified sources, might signal a strategic change. One that would defensively increase the proportion of asset allocations to cash.

But that would be a decision precipitated by analysis and reason, not one made out of fear.

So how might an active-strategy investor approach this situation?

Does the overall market appear overpriced?

Some are fearful that P/E ratios are above "normal". If so, that might signal securities overvaluation. But valuation is not an answer to the boldface question above. Price is how the portfolio capital's score is kept, not "value". The issue really is one of: Will the portfolio's capital be irretrievably damaged by price changes within the time horizon of available forecasts?

A devout passive investment strategy follower might have a forecast time horizon of multiple years, and portfolio contents carrying recovery convictions that are tolerable to him/her, allowing a buy and hold (through thick and thin) decision. Or not, depending on the severity of the interim forecast.

The decision parallel for the TERMD investor involves the probability of a price drawdown on each of the several portfolio holdings, sufficiently large to cause the odds of that security's price recovery in the next 3 months to fall below some investor-set minimum. A decision then is tailored to the specific security, not a judgment on the portfolio at large.

In each case, an evaluation of the credibility of the forecasts, at the end of their time horizons, is the issue. Active investment-strategy followers tend to have categorical concerns about the reliability of multi-year forecasts in a rapidly-advancing technological and internationally-competitive environment where political and sociological upheavals are in process.

That suggests if any strategy-horse-changing might take place by followers of either discipline, as a result of analysis of present circumstances, it may more likely come from some in the passive camp to consider an active approach, rather than in the opposite direction.

Besides, the passive posture and presumptions have been taught and emphasized for decades and are well implanted in investor psychology. The justifications for an active investment strategy have developed strength more recently as the character of markets have evolved along with information technology advances. (For more on this issue, please see here.)

So, how might an active investor address the matter?

First, besides one's own due-diligence forecasts, where can an investor find additional qualified and credible forecasts?

Plenty of disputing opinion exists; no scarcity there. We believe that actions speak louder than words, and self-protection is likely to be of a higher human priority than benevolent charity. So find a forecast source that acts to protect itself while seeking its own advancement.

Our by far best candidate source is the community of volume transaction (block trade) market-makers [MMs]. Their record of win (profit) days to loss days in such trading is incredibly high, but verifiable in public records.

They make it so by astute protection against loss of their own capital. Capital required to be put at risk in the ordinary conduct of their affairs. Hedging transactions are the means of getting that protection, and arbitrage between markets links their hedging actions to expectations (forecasts) of coming price changes in the specific securities being transacted.

Once the forecasts are in hand, there are actuarial records of subsequent market prices. Records on thousands of stocks and ETFs during the past dozen or more years, providing measures of the relative effectiveness of the forecasts. They indicate which securities have had insights by the community which can be helpful to the investing public, and which are of little to no use.

The over a thousand equities and ETFs where forecast benefits are evident also indicate how the effectiveness of those forecasts vary at different levels of the subject's MM-expected price range. Questions of what kinds of interim price drawdown are likely at this price-point, how big a gain within-the-forecast horizon is expected, how much is credible and typical, and what are the odds of a capital loss, are all matters that have a history that becomes relevant to a today-action preference decision.

What do these forecasts look like?

Let's look at a specific example, in today's situation, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). This is not a symbol on our current top20 Market-Maker Intelligence list, but its ranking is not far below that group.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The current MM forecast for NFLX is displayed in the row of data between the two pictures. The vertical bars in the upper picture are a daily 6-month history of the trend of MM price range forecasts. The heavy dot in each range is the end-of-day market quote at the date of the forecast.

That dot splits each forecast range into upside and downside potential price changes. Those proportions have significance in likely coming price realizations. The metric for the proportions is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percentage of the range lies below the market quote at the time of the forecast.

Today's RI is 31. The lower picture in Figure 1 shows the distribution of how NFLX's RIs have appeared over the past 5 years of 1261 market days. A 31 RI is on the less-expensive side of the distribution, but closer to the modal level than a cheap value, say a RI of 16, two sigma off the mean of 34.

The other items in the row between the two pictures tell the history of 239 prior NFLX forecasts with a Range Index of 31. Collectively they had worst-case price drawdowns averaging -10% during the typical 43 market days they were held. 73% of them recovered from the drawdowns to either reach their sell targets, +15% above the market prices at the time of their forecasts, or at least be above the position's cost at a 63 rd day closeout time.

Averaging in the other 27% of unhappier outcomes, a net gain of +11% was achieved by all of the 31 RI positions. Since it took a day longer than two months, on average, the +11% could be reinvested 6 times in a year for a CAGR of +84%.

With a portfolio under TERMD discipline, reinvestments may be called for at any time, so the focus on any stock's CAGR is meaningful without looking for the immediate opportunity to re-utilize the issue that has just liquidated its position. In fact, that is the nature of the reason for this article; 112 prior position liquidations, with 12 not having an immediate selection for reinvestment.

To provide further perspective, Figure 2 lists the data shown in the Block Trader Forecast report for NFLX in Figure 1.

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com

The data from Figure 1 for NFLX is repeated here. Data for the other securities is derived in the same manner as for Netflix.

This table lists a number of issues, some of which have dimensions which may quickly be rejected by experienced or particular investors. Like stocks with single-digit-dollar prices. Or triple leverage short ETFs. Or issues with drawdown experiences larger than their upside prospects. Or . . . you fill in your concerns.

It also contains in the blue rows at its bottom, the summary statistics from today's Market-Maker Intelligence List of the top 20 ranked issues.

To make the risk~reward tradeoff comparisons visual, Figure 3 puts the items from Figure 2 into a map pitting upside prospects against drawdown experiences.

Figure 3

(used with permission)

Percentage price change prospects on the red (risk of drawdown) scale and green (upside forecast reward) scale are the coordinates of location on this tradeoff map.

The issues contained in these Figures are illustrative, not a "must buy" list. They provide alternative choices for investors to draw from, selecting those that may appeal the most to the particular investor's preferences, concerns, and objectives. Many additional alternatives are available every day.

But they are all focused on an intent to gain capital while minimizing capital loss.

Conclusion

The hope is that the very substantial advantages in wealth building by active investing instead of passive investing will draw investors into a fuller and quicker accomplishment of a means to a more satisfying life experience.

Please think it over, particularly if you are becoming confronted with financial objectives increasingly difficult to attain in the remaining time that is available.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.