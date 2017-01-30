American Electric Power, An Update On 'Trump's Utility'

Back on December 6th I very unofficially christened American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) as 'Trump's Utility,' due to the high exposure this company has to both shale drilling areas and to 'rust belt' industrial areas, both of which Trump has deliberately singled out as a priority for his presidency.

In their fourth-quarter conference call, management seemed to echo that sentiment. I was pretty encouraged. Have a look.

President Trump's focus on enhancing the ability for manufacturing industries to thrive and produce jobs, well that's AEP's service territory. His focus on a balanced portfolio of energy resources including fossil fuels? That's also AEP's service territory.

I continue to believe that if Trump is able to make due on creating a better environment for both manufacturing and energy, through a combination of lower corporate taxes, lesser regulatory burden and the exit of disadvantageous trade deals, then 'rust belt' and shale oil-producing areas of the US are going to do well. For AEP, this will likely start with higher industrial load demand, which should be followed by higher residential load demand in the intermediate future. This is a classic reason to invest in a given utility.

With that in mind, let's take a look at AEP's full-year results and updated expectations for 2017.

Base expectations

The fourth quarter was the first time in over a year that retail sales were positive. On the year, operating earnings per share increased from $3.69 in 2015 to $3.94 last year, an increase of about 6.8%. This performance is in line with the company's long-term expectation to grow earnings by between 5% and 7%.

Perhaps more importantly, management gave some nice expectations for 2017: Load growth in residential should tick upwards by 0.2%, commercial by 0.3%, and AEP Industrial is to increase 1.5%, leading to a total norm of 0.7% load growth in 2017. I believe that these predictions will be revised upward as the economy improves this year.

The economies of AEP's service areas have continued to improve, from a low point seeming to be Q2 of 2016. Courtesy of AEP Investor Relations.

I expect several trends to drive growth in 2017. In addition to load demand growth, AEP is investing heavily in new wires and other distribution infrastructure throughout its service area. It is doing this partially from new debt, and partially from the sale of four power plants, a business AEP is looking to exit for more regulated fields (such as distribution). Here is a look at the company's expansive investments, much of which is in wires.

Courtesy of AEP Investor Relations. AEP will continue investing in much-needed distribution infrastructure through 2019, driving growth in each of these years.

So, AEP's three-year plan is for 5%-7% growth in operating EPS. It is difficult to extrapolate how that plan might be changed from the possibility of an accelerated economy in Trump's America, but I believe that there will be some kind of upward revision over the years. It's important for investors to remember that Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia have been economically weak for quite some time. Any improvement to economies there will result in an improvement for AEP, and those improvements do not have to be great. These areas do not need to become boomtowns for this thesis to work.

Is AEP a buy?

Courtesy of Google Finance.

I continue to believe that AEP is a 'buy.' As the chart above implies (in my opinion), shares have yet to really price in a strong economic recovery in AEP's core service areas. Sure, shares are up a little bit from the middle of last year, but not nearly enough to reflect a better economy in the coming years. While Trump's election has been good for some of the more cyclical stocks, the market is still looking at this one like it is a slow-and-steady utility that will only benefit marginally. I believe that investors can profit from this "oversight."

Valuation wise, AEP is still reasonable. According to data from FAST Graphs, AEP has averaged 14.2 times earnings over the last ten years. As of today, shares trade at 16.1 times. That's a 13% premium to its average valuation, but I think that's quite a reasonable price to pay given the circumstances.

Here's what you'll get with AEP: A solid, 3.7% dividend that is slated to grow by between 4% and 6% per annum at least. That kind of growth differentiates this stock from fixed income. This is also a highly regulated business. I believe there will be additional growth in that dividend, or additional capital expenditure projects as the result of a rebounding economy. In any case, I am in.

While the prospect of higher rates have to be on the mind of anyone looking into utilities, AEP will be in a prime spot for growth in a successful Trump administration. Load demand growth and price increases could result in solid organic growth which would protect AEP from higher interest rates which typically go along with a stronger economy.

If you're interested in AEP, feel free to follow me on Seeking Alpha. I have written about this stock previously, and follow it frequently. I will continue to provide updates on this one when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.