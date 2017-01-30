A Warning For Facebook Longs

Because FB options are highly overpriced according to implied volatility vs. statistical volatility, I recommend selling call options for holders and waiting for the pullback for potential buyers.

The crazy thing about trading for a living is relying on public information to make money. It's not like traders have access to any secret documents - just that we are willing to apply the trends we see in the data. My followers and I have been rewarded many times following the somewhat limited seasonal data on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and now, it's time for another update on how we should be positioning ourselves for the months to come.

Facebook saw peak return on investment (ROI) in 2016, meaning that ROI is currently trending down. Here, I'm referring to the EBITDA-to-EV ratio. This metric is showing a drop in the return on investment of FB's assets:

This ratio is one of the few fundamental metrics acting as a statistically significant leading indicator of stock price. However, seasonality tends to be a stronger momentum catalyst in the short-term. If we are in a strong season, we should hold off on considering a cease in the recent violent tear in FB:

The speed at which FB has rallied is unsustainable. Indeed, we are seeing signs of a top. All good things must come to an end, and this article is here for warning you of this point.

This is not to say that FB is done growing but that it merely needs a rest. All good stocks become overbought and experience a pullback, allowing investors to cool down. FB's stochastic indicators are pointing to a strong sell signal - the sign of an overbought stock:

It's when the %D fast stochastic line begins tilting downward that we have reason to believe momentum is about to change course. George Lane, the creator of the stochastic indictors used the %D line, a 3-day simple moving average of the %K line as his buy/sell signal. The %K line, by the way, is given by:

(Current Close - Lowest Low in 14 days)/(Highest High in 14 days - Lowest Low in 14 days) * 100

The volume, too, is simply not there to sustain this rally:

Of course, this is all technical mumbo-jumbo. It has a fundamental basis in the psychology of the market, but has little meaning for FB as a stock. However, seasonality is important. After all, FB is a marketing company, which itself is a seasonal, cyclic industry.

An "unfounded" pullback - in other words, a pullback not as a result of fundamental changes in the company but seemingly for no reason - comes from two sources: cyclical seasonality and the self-fulfilling prophecy of technical indicators. For the first, certain businesses lose momentum during certain seasons. Advertising heats up around the holiday season and dies down afterward, which is likely what we see in the seasonality of Facebook.

The self-fulfilling prophecy impetus for a pullback refers to technical indicators pointing to a pullback and therefore causing a pullback. We have to remember that many of the trades in the market are from high-frequency trading algorithms, which rely not on fundamental data but on price movement and the technical indicators that stem from it. Thus, when technicals point to a stock being oversold, the algorithms spring into motion, fundamentals be damned.

For the reason of finding the most likely cyclical pullback, I often bring up seasonal charts to help investors pinpoint entry and exit points for enhanced cost-averaging strategies. But unlike dollar cost averaging, here, we do not buy at random times, but at times more likely to give us lower buying prices; buying at these times beats dollar-cost-averaging strategies, which likely beat buy-and-hold.

To keep you up-to-date, I must point out that FB is about to head into its weakest season, from March to May:

April is not down because April covers FB's earnings, which are usually impressive and cause rallies. But February and March are lackluster. It's tempting to think of FB as a year-round grower, releasing new technical innovations but, the fact most important to the fundamental investor, should be that FB is an advertising company, drawing revenue from businesses, not tech-hungry consumers.

So in this state of a possibly overvalued FB, I warn investors that we are heading into FB's least glamorous month. I encourage you to leverage FB's volatility and violent swings while you hold the stock. As I mention in this article, FB's stock always drops, and it's a fact we - at least - must accept if not leverage for value.

Those claiming FB is too expensive or overvalued are correct for the short-term:

In the future, $130 will appear cheap. But for now, it's an opportunity cost. Time works like that.

I trust seasonality because I've seen it work. When a pullback is warranted, but we have no real catalyst for a selloff, a bear season is enough. Thus, I'm going to call a relative top and predict a pullback of $10 to $15.

Here's how I'd play this:

Sell Mar17 $130 call

Buy Mar17 $140 call

Because FB options are highly overpriced according to implied volatility vs. statistical volatility, we want to be selling, not buying options. If you are holding stock, you don't need the protective $140 call above. Each call contract sold should bring you between $350 and $400 in profit if FB is trading below $130 in March.

Notes:

Note: All unlabeled figures were created by me from data pulled from Yahoo and ADVN through R. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.

