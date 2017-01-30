Whirlpool: Buy On The Drop?

WHR is as safe a play as any. Long-term investors might be wise to back up the truck.

Introduction

This article is my 44th installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "Buy on the Drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy and Strong Buy. This is a recurring segment, so if you enjoy the article, "Follow" me to see more. You can read about my previous installment discussing Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) here.

Whirlpool Gets Hammered

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) fell big Thursday following an unimpressive Q4 earnings report to end the 2016 fiscal year. The fourth quarter itself wasn't terrible, but the market was spooked by Whirlpool's fiscal year 2017 guidance, which came in below consensus estimates. This led to a more than 8% drop in share price to knock the stock away from 52-week highs:

WHR data by YCharts

What are investors to make of this dip? That's what we're going to explore and perhaps find an answer to. To start off, I will review the highlights of Q4 and FY2016.

Whirlpool reported quarterly revenue of $5.66 billion, which represents an increase of about 2% year-over-year ("YoY") and beat consensus estimates by $60 million, and EPS of $4.33, 23 cents higher than Q4 2015 but 6 cents lower than consensus estimates. The revenue growth YoY was certainly a promising sight following four quarters of YoY revenue declines, and EPS was also solid though not exactly what analysts were expecting. I think a 6 cent, or 1%, miss on the bottom line for one quarter isn't really significant, and if it did contribute to the sell-off Thursday, it was likely responsible for a small part of it.

Regardless of the drop in share price, one fact is undeniable: Whirlpool is a cash generating machine. The company reported $1.2 billion in cash flow from operations and $630 million in free cash flow in FY2016. Whirlpool also paid out $294 million in dividends, which is easily covered by organically generated cash. In addition to those dividends payments, the company reported it bought back $525 million in common stock in 2016 to end with a cash balance just above $1 billion.

As is evident, Whirlpool isn't exactly limping along here. When I write these "Buy on the Drop?" articles, the first question I ask is whether the reason for the drop in share price materially and significantly impacts the fundamentals of the company. In this case, I think the answer to that question is a resounding "no". But before making that argument, let's first establish what brought the stock down.

Whirlpool provided its outlook for 2017, which estimated FY2017 EPS (non-GAAP) in the range of $15.25 to $16.25, cash flow from operations of about $1.725 billion, and free cash flow of $1 billion. These numbers seem impressive, but raw numbers mean nothing in a vacuum -- all that matters is how reality matches up with market expectations. Consensus estimates, according to Yahoo! Finance, had FY2017 EPS pegged at $15.94, which is about 1.2% higher than the midpoint of Whirlpool management's guidance range.

Recall that I said I don't think a 1.3% miss on quarterly EPS is that significant. However, a miss for the fiscal year is more significant, if still not that big a deal. Whirlpool guided in Q4 2015 for FY2016 EPS of between $14 and $14.75, and ended 2016 with $14.06, near the low end of this guidance. What this demonstrates is that the estimates for FY2017 are evidently not an attempt to sandbag.

However, even with this lackluster outlook on FY2017, WHR is. in my opinion, still a buy. The company has a fairly robust economic moat, is a cash generating machine, is not in a market vulnerable to obsolescence (at least not any time soon), is steadily increasing earnings and cash flow, and is committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividend payout and share repurchases.

If you're an investor looking for a stable stock with upside potential, WHR just might be for you. Assuming the midpoint of FY2017 guidance, WHR currently trades at a forward P/E of about 11, and free cash flow of $1 billion is sure to assuage the market's current uncertainty. The stock is not expensive, and I think this could be a good time for current longs to back up the truck or for prospective investors to open a position. I rate Whirlpool a Buy on the drop.

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.