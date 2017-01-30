A Look At U.S. Markets: A Historical Analysis, Different Forms Of Valuing The Market And 3 Large Concerns

A Historical Analysis

November, December, and January have historically been the best performing months for equities, and January is often used as a barometer for how the rest of the year is going to play out. January is almost over and the one month performance on the Standard & Poor's 500(NYSEARCA: SPY) is up 2.5%. Large up months, of 2 percent or greater, in January typically leads to consolidation or corrections in February. Jeffery Hirsch's analysis suggest that a large up month in January is followed by either consolidation or a correction 70.4% of the time. Even more interesting is that February's post-election year performance fares much worse. For example, February is the worst post-election month for the NASDAQ (NASDAQ: QQQ), which has historically posted an average loss of 4.4%. However, if the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA: DIA) gains 5% or more for the combined months of January and February than historically there is an 80% chance that the market will post a 5% or better gain from March till year end. This percentage was derived from looking at every year since 1900 and shows that this is true 16 out of 20 times. Furthermore, 3 out of the 4 times that early in the year strength hasn't led to this sort of appreciation into year's end, 5% or greater performance when you combine January and February, is due to bear markets occurring. I think that February will likely be a month of consolidation.

Valuing The Market

The S&P 500 appears to be fairly valued. In fact, I consider the market to be slightly undervalued. This assertion is primarily driven by my favorite manner of valuing the market. Jeremy Siegel, who is the Russel E. Palmer Professor of Finance at the Wharton School of Business, adds the 30 years TIPS rate to the historical equity risk premium to determine the fair value earnings yield of the market. Jeremy Siegel utilizes 30yr TIPS as a proxy for the risk free rate, instead of the typical 10yr bond rate, because it's the only true risk free rate that exists since TIPS eliminates inflation risk. Thus, when you add 3%, the historical equity risk premium, and the 30yr TIPS rate, 0.94%, you derive an earrings yield of 3.94%. This implies that the market could support a forward P/E of 25.38, which is 38% higher than the current forward P/E. I like this particular way of valuing the market, even over the CAPE ratio, because of the relationship between fixed income and equities; as the risk free rate decreases the net present value of equities can rise due to cash flows being discounted less, and vice versa.

Forward P/E: 18.35

(25 year average= 15.9)

P/B: 2.94

(25 year average= 2.9)

CAPE: 28.44

(25 year average= 26)

Dividend yield: 1.99%

(25 year average= 2%)

Price/Cash Flow: 12.17

(20 year average= 11.4)

(Price to cash flow includes the 20 year average, instead of the 25 year average, due lack of available data)

The Bottom Line

I have positive expectations for 2017, but let me leave you with my three largest concerns.

Firstly, inflation and inflation expectations have been low for so long that it's time for a mean reversion back to "normal" levels. Rising inflation is potentially a real threat to earnings growth, which as Larry Kudlow is known for saying, "earnings growth is the mother's milk of stocks". Wage increases, rising input costs, and consumers facing higher average prices could all play a role in lowering earnings growth.

Secondly, I am concerned about the political environment because the market is pricing in policies that have profound effects on the earning power of equities, which may not materialize, such as tax cuts. Furthermore, some of the things that may materialize could be deleterious to the US economy. For example, protectionist trade policies are nothing more than a tax on US citizens. A company will pass as much of the tariff onto the end consumer as they can, which will depend on the price elasticity of the goods being sold. It does not matter that other countries do not want to play "fair" when it comes to trade. For example, we should be glad that China subsidizes certain industries and pursues a weak currency policy because it provides us with goods at a cheaper price than would otherwise be available. Thus, your standard of living is going up incrementally because for every dollar you didn't spend you now have to spend on something else. Trade deficits are an inevitable consequence of a country's preference regarding saving, borrowing or lending and the productivity of its capital investments. There is no causal relationship between trade deficits/surpluses and GDP growth, and in fact there is a stronger association between trade deficits and GDP growth than there is trade surpluses and GDP growth.

The most important result of an economy is not jobs! What we care about is the goods and services that are produced in an economy. We forever want more goods and services, an ever increasing diversity of alternatives, higher quality, and at the lowest possible prices. Everybody understands this at some level because if jobs were the primary objective of an economy then we would create a government program that hires people to dig holes in the Mojave Desert for $70,000 a year, but we don't do this because there would be no real gain to society. The only thing that would have happened was a transfer of money from one party to another. There are other reasons to reject protectionist trade policies, but I need not belabor the point. It was poor economics when Alexander Hamilton argued in favor of protectionism in his Report on Manufactures and nothing has changed.

Thirdly, the music is going to stop on the infinite cheap money and there is going to be serious ramifications. There are a myriad of factors that contributed to the 2008 financial crisis. Everything from the perverted incentive structure of the securitization food chain, to the repeal of Glass-Steagall act in 1999, to consumers making ridiculous decisions, and who can forget how the government pushed for the easing of underwriting standards. However, the primary etiology of the financial crisis of 2008 was cheap money, which fueled insane amounts of leverage. Global debt has increased by $57 trillion since 2007, which has outpaced global GDP growth. The world cannot get away with this forever.

Certainly the "reflation" motif suggests that we are starting a new period of growth, but I'm not so sure. You have governments that are absolutely inept; central banks that have already used every trick in the book; massive amounts of leverage; and rising inflation is only going to make the hurled rate of new projects even higher, which implies a more difficult environment to grow because the weighted average cost of capital will increase. Furthermore, the banks are bigger than ever before and a strong US dollar is a potential headwind due to 48% of S&P 500 revenues coming from oversees. Not to mention the madness that is occurring in the Chinese economy with bridges that lead to nowhere and whole cities that have been resurrected, but which don't have anybody actually living in!

This isn't a perfect example because of how the actual physics would play out, but play along for the sake of an example. Imagine an oil tanker that did not have oil compartmentalized, but instead let it slosh around the full length of the oil tanker. Perhaps, the ship could get along okay under the calmest of seas, but the slightest shock to the boat will cause the ship to capsize. Well, the boat is the world economy and the ocean is a black swan event. The boat in this example clearly has major structural weaknesses in design that will inevitably be exposed, and so does the world economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.