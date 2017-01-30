Macy's: The Graph That Grabbed My Attention

Is the current slump in retail shares as bad as the 2008-09 bear market?

On January 27, Tim Seymour said now is a good time to look at Macy's.

Macy's

CNBC's Fast Money is one of the podcasts I hear when I travel in my work. On Friday, January 27, the panel discussed several retail stocks. Tim Seymour said now is a good time to look at Macy's (M).

Macy's is an iconic U.S. retailer that began as a fancy dry goods store in New York City in 1858, opening with the familiar red star as its logo. By 1877, R.H. Macy & Co. had become a department store occupying the ground space of 11 adjacent buildings.

In November 1902, Macy's moved to its Herald Square location on Broadway and 34th Street, expanding in 1924 to become the "World's Largest Store," with more than 1 million square feet.

(Photo from Webster Apartments)

Macy's went public in 1922 and began to acquire regional stores such companies as Toledo's Lasalle & Koch in 1923; Atlanta's Davison-Paxton in 1924; and Newark's Bamberger's in 1936.

Macy's immigrant employees organized the first Christmas Parade in 1924, now known as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy's was solidified as a North American icon with the 1947 movie, Miracle on 34th Street, starring Maureen O'Hara and John Payne, and in the 1994 re-make, starring Richard Attenborough and Mara Wilson.

In 1945, Macy's purchased San Francisco's O'Connor Moffatt, which launched the first department store flower show in 1946. It has grown into an annual cultural and community spectacle in San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Federated Department Stores operated more than 400 department stores and 157 specialty stores in 37 states when it acquired R.H. Macy and took on the Macy's name.

A&S Department Stores were converted to Macy's in 1995, the same year Federated acquired Broadway, Emporium and Weinstocks stores, as well as six former I. Magnin stores. Jordan Marsh Department Stores of Boston was converted to Macy's in 1996. In 2001, Macy's absorbed 17 Stern's Department Stores located in New York and New Jersey. In June 2001, Federated purchased Liberty House in Hawaii and Guam.

With the conversion of Federated's regional stores in 2005, Macy's grew to about 425 locations across the country. With the acquisition of May Department Stores in 2006, Macy's now operates over 700 stores.

Macy's 10-Year Chart

After listening to Fast Money on Friday, January 27, I clicked on a 10-year chart from Seeking Alpha:

(Graph from Seeking Alpha)

This simple chart says a great deal. At the depth of the Great Recession bear market, Macy's hit a low of $5.07 on November 20, 2008. From that low, Macy's enjoyed a relatively steady up trend through the high of $73.61 on July 17, 2015.

In late 2015 and through 2016, I watched Macy's fluctuate in the $30s and $40s. The recent downturn in retail stocks brought Macy's down from the low $40s to a 52-week low of $28.55 on January 18, 2017.

Tim Seymour sees a buying opportunity, with one of the attractions being Macy's current yield of 5.19%. As a dividend investor, this yield certainly has my attention. I've had a warm spot for Macy's ever since watching televised re-runs of Miracle on 34th Street each Christmas season.

Macy's is a Dividend Challenger, with 6 consecutive years of dividend increases. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 37.5%, but the 1-year growth rate is 9.7%. This merits a look at M on F.A.S.T. Graphs:

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

For consistency with the SA graph, I've reproduced a 12-year F.A.S.T. Graph (10 years of history and 2 years of estimates).

Coming out of the Great Recession, Macy's earnings per share rebounded nicely, but the yearly percentage growth began to decline after 2011. Macy's 2016 fiscal year ends on January 31, 2017:

2009 = $1.41 = 12%

2010 = $2.11 = 50%

2011 = $2.88 = 36%

2012 = $3.46 = 20%

2013 = $4.00 = 16%

2014 = $4.40 = 10%.

2015 was a pivotal year for Macy's, with EPS declining outright to $3.61, an 18% drop. The estimated drop for 2016 is 16% to $3.03. But, F.A.S.T. Graphs anticipates a 5% increase in 2017 and 3% increase in 2018.

On January 4, 2017, Macy's announced the location of 68 of the 100 stores it plans to close:

"As part of a strategy to streamline its portfolio, Macy's moves will save the company an estimated $550 million a year starting in 2017. The company will use these proceeds to invest an additional $250 million in its digital business, as well as the growth of its Bluemercury beauty shops, Macy's Backstage off-price stores, and (an e-commerce initiative in) China."

Here are some questions I'm asking about Macy's:

It's widely known that the U.S. is "over-stored," and can the reduction of Macy's store footprint create a leaner and more profitable company?

Can Macy's ramp up its e-commerce business fast enough and effectively enough to compete with other online vendors such as Amazon (AMZN)?

Should Macy's monetize some or all of the properties they intend to keep long-term by creating a real estate investment trust?

Can Macy's improve its current BBB S&P credit rating?

Is the current dividend realistic and sustainable given the rising payout ratio? (In 2015, it was still relatively low at 43.3%, but this was up from 28.2% in 2014. And, on a 12-month trailing EPS of $2.11, the payout ratio is 71.5%.)

Is Macy's current situation as dire as it was in 2008 when the stock bottomed at $5.07?

The last question (italicized) was my immediate response to Macy's 10-year chart. The stock is off 60% from its $73.61 in July, 2015. Ordinarily, that kind of discount would prompt me to consider a purchase. But, the graph makes it clear that at $29.11, Macy's is nowhere near its 2008 recession bottom of $5.07. I hope the company can adapt and thrive in this challenging environment. If they can do so, it might be remembered as the third installment of a Miracle on 34th Street.

While we're at it, let's look at a chart of the elephant in the room, Amazon.

A few months before Macy's stock price peaked at $73.61 in July, 2015, Amazon hit a low of $285.25 on January 16, 2015. But, from that low, Amazon has seen a very strong advance as Macy's declined. Amazon reached a high of $847.21 on October 6, 2016, and it has recently been approaching that former high.

(Graph from Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

In light of Tim Seymour's comment on CNBC's Fast Money, I wanted to provide this "quick take" on Macy's. I have no position in the stock.

My goal is to produce about one article per week, usually about one of the holdings in my retirement portfolio. You can access previous articles here.

To be notified of future articles on a real time basis, just click "follow" at the top of this article, then choose "follow this author" and "real-time alerts."

Your comments are an important part of my learning process. We are co-learners. I'm grateful for my SA colleagues and friends.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. I offer articles and blogs to provide ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.