Papa Murphy's Presents The Second Worst Plan I've Heard

Instead of using that logical business plan, management is turning the franchising model on its head by paying franchisees. No joke, this plan is terrible.

Researching Papa Murphy's (NASDAQ:FRSH) was a bit of a strange mistake. The company makes an excellent pizza and prices it at an exceptional value. This is the opinion of a frequent customer (once per month, sometimes twice). The stores offer a great value with fresh ingredients, but the shares are very different. The company trades at an incredible value despite the P/E ratio, but the business plan is anything other than fresh. This is a case where the company could take off, but some mind-boggling decisions are holding the company back. The value is so compelling, I was about to come out with a solid bull rating until seeing how the company plans to establish growth.

Where is the Value?

This is effectively a restaurant, so I use EV to EBITDA as the primary ratio for evaluating it.

The company is trading at about 8.5x EBITDA. This is despite EBITDA being weakened by a few fundamental issues. I'll go into those soon. The point I want to make here is that Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) and Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) are trading at about 22 and 18x EBITDA respectively. Overall, for the restaurant sector I consider those valuations rich. On the other hand, 8.5 is just exceptionally cheap.

So why does Papa Murphy's trade at such a weak valuation when the competitors are demanding massive multiples?

The Numbers

There are plenty of numbers investors could look through, but there are a couple that really tell the tale. FRSH was buying back franchise locations, which is usually a bad sign. When the franchisees feel they have a poor investment, that is a huge red flag. So why are franchisees unhappy?

I pulled the numbers for the trailing 3 quarters of 2016 and compared it to the same 3 quarters of 2015 to establish restaurant level margins. For the franchisee, this represents the expected business performance. However, Papa Murphy's locations owned by the company are not paying franchising fees so their margins are artificially stronger.

Below, you'll see the values I ran through a simple spreadsheet:

Allow me to put this simply: 5.7% for restaurant margins is exceptionally weak. Even 11.37% isn't very good. 13% to 20% is normal for a franchise-worthy restaurant. The simple (and stupid) response to this problem would be to target the relatively high cost of food and packaging which was running around 35%. Normal is a bit lower (around 30%), but Papa Murphy's is a lower cost store that prides themselves on fresh and natural ingredients. If they compromise on the quality of the ingredients, they would irreparably damage their brand. I speak as both an analyst and a frequent customer.

Their labor is a little bit on the expensive side as well, but I don't think their paying high wages. I didn't see any employees driving sports cars. The problem is lack of leverage on the fixed costs here. How do they get higher leverage? They need to be able to drive sales higher at the stores. A little expansion in their business volume would dramatically improve those numbers. With the advertising costs, I would like to see Papa Murphy's squeezing a little more value out of their advertising dollars.

Two Ways to Improve Advertising Effectiveness

The first option I would suggest is looking at what Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) can offer. Facebook does an incredible job of delivering extremely targeted advertisements. This would be a great way for the company to work on getting the most out of each advertising dollar. Papa Murphy's should really strive to maximize their advertising and it wouldn't be hard for Facebook to deliver the advertisements to people who have posted things containing "fresh ingredients" or "pizza". To be clear, Facebook is quite arguably the best "advertising" company we have ever seen. Too bad the market is completely aware of Facebook's excellence and priced it accordingly. Regardless, Facebook would be a great partner for delivering their advertisements.

The second option would be to refine their direct mailing campaign. They mail a ton of coupons. Trust me, I get more than I could possibly use. Those coupons are expensive to mail, but they contain tracking numbers. Since I have a small drawer where all the food coupons go (tricks I learned before I had money), I went and pulled out some old ones. The tracking numbers didn't include a consistent number or even a consistent organizational scheme. That is unfortunate. When Papa Murphy's is going to hit literally 100,000 homes with these coupons, they could devise unique identifiers for each residence. Since the mailers include the customer residence, they could be efficiently tracking which coupons show up in the store. If you've sent a house 25 coupon mailers and they have not used a single one, is it really worth mailing them frequently? This is a simple enough method to track and the unique residence code (don't tell the customer what the code means) can be entered whenever the store is slow. The marginal cost should be extremely low.

A Really Terrible Strategy

Rather than using those strategies, Papa Murphy's had their own plan to expand sales. It is terrible. They will waive all franchisee fees for 3 years to encourage qualified applicants to sign up as new franchisees. When the product is good, you don't give it away for 3 years. You can give a taste, but you don't expect McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to do this. Remarkably, the plan then goes on to include paying the franchisee (what the heck?) up to $35,000 to help with opening costs. Then, they can receive a $1,500 per month rebate for each store opened during the first 3 years…

This isn't a bad plan, it is arguably the single worst plan I've ever heard. Let me assure you, I've heard some terrible plans. I have a friend that moved to Iowa (You're welcome Joe). Okay, so this is the second worst plan I've ever heard.

Management can justify this plan on the premise that stores do significantly better when they have more locations because they need to reach a "critical mass" so local advertising budgets are large enough to build consumer awareness. The solution to that is to stop expanding into new markets. Just stop. Fix the business that exists. They have 1,541 locations (166 company-owned, rest franchised), and if most of those restaurants were consistently showing margins around 15% this stock would be worth vastly more. Franchisees would happily come to the business because they could make money from selling a great product at an attractive price. Instead, Papa Murphy's wants to pay the franchisees. No royalty fees and Papa Murphy's pays them…

This stock should've been a great buy. The valuations are insane (on the attractive side), but they aren't quite as insane as the plan for growth. This is not how to run a restaurant or how to run a franchising business. If they get a new CEO (currently have an interim CEO) and he establishes some intelligent plans, this could become an extremely attractive stock. For now, I'll keep sitting on the sidelines and waiting for the board to realize they are supposed to be running a business.

