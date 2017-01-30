Mohawk Industries - Great Potential For Safe Growth And Returns Over The Long Run

In recent years, the company has had strong and steady growth in sales and profits.

Investment Thesis

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) is a leader in its industry and has had a history of strong and steady organic and acquisition based growth. The company probably can't yield unbelievable returns at its current price, but investors can expect good returns from a company that is stable, good at what it does, and is still growing.

Introduction

Mohawk is the world's largest flooring company, with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Russia, and all of North America. In 2015, 67% of the company's net sales were generated in the U.S. while 33% was generated by sales outside the U.S.

The company reports its results in three categories: Flooring North America (Flooring NA), Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW), and Global Ceramic.

The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic and porcelain tile as well as natural stone products. The Flooring NA and ROW segments sells hardwood, vinyl, and laminate flooring products. The NA segment also sells carpets and rugs whereas the ROW segment also sells roofing products and licenses its products to companies internationally.

The company sells its Global Ceramic products through regional distribution centers, service centers, direct shipping, and customer pick up. The NA segment distributes its products to independent dealers mostly with Mohawk trucks. ROW products are shipped through distribution centers and direct shipping.

All of the company's production for all three segments is vertically integrated, which makes the manufacturing process for secure and less risky for the company. Furthermore, in 2015, no single customer accounted for more than 10% of total net sales and the top 10 customers accounted for less than 20% of net sales, so the loss of a single customer won't hurt the company's bottom line to a worrying degree.

Earnings

The company's net sales have grown consistently over the past few years. From 2014 to 2015, net sales increased from $7.8 billion to $8 billion. Net sales in 2013 were $7.3 billion. Gross profit also increased from $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion and net earnings increased from $615 million to $532 million from 2014 to 2015. As the company explains, they are experiencing growth in the U.S. as the real estate environment continues to improve, experienced growth in the U.K. despite less than ideal macro-economic developments, and are gaining market share in emerging markets like Mexico.

As the chart above shows, the company's net income has also grown over the course of the past few years and through 2016. Since 2013, net income per quarter has increased essentially ten fold.

Cash Flow

Cash flows have increased substantially over the past few years, going from $525 million in 2013 to $662 million in 2014 to $911 million in 2015, a total increase of 73.5%.

The chart above shows that despite having cyclical ups and downs, the company's cash from operations has increased substantially throughout the past five year and grew through 2016.

Book Value

From 2014 to 2015, the company's total assets increased from $8.2 billion to $9.9 billion while total liabilities also increased from $3.8 billion to $5 billion. Overall, total shareholder's equity increased from $4.4 billion to $4.9 billion.

The company's current P/B ratio is a respectable 2.82, especially for its particular industry.

Growth and Acquisitions

The company's plan for growth is centered around organic expansion in all of its markets and in acquisitions. In 2016, it made no acquisitions, but it acquired three main companies in 2015.

It purchased IVC Group, a Luxembourg company that is a global manufacturer of vinyl. It also purchased KAI Group, another Luxembourg company that has a low cost position in the Bulgarian and Romanian markets. Lastly, the company also bought Xtratherm, which manufactures insulation boards in Ireland, the UK, and Belgium.

All the acquisitions serve to expand the company's footprint overseas and introduce new products into its product line.

Price

As the chart above shows, the stock's price has increased substantially over the past 3 years. However, simple measures like P/E - which, at 18, is roughly average for its industry and P/B, which was mentioned above, show that the stock's price is by no means excessively inflated.

Verdict

Mohawk is by no means an extreme bargain stock. But, it is a safe, solid company with limited downside and that has great potential for growth.

The company's earnings have been increasing consistently and substantially over the past few years, as has its book value. The increase in both has been a result of growth and expansion, which is fueled both organically and with acquisitions that seem to be doing a great job of increasing the company's presence worldwide, which only adds to its very strong position as one of the leaders in its industries.

It is reasonable to hope that any investor that buys shares of Mohawk can expect safe and steady growth over the long term.

