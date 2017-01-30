Information Overload: Forecasting The Path Of The World's Most Important Asset

Do you have any idea how many variables are now included in forecasters' models?

Where are rates headed? That's probably the single most important question across markets.

If someone asked me to list the two most important themes underpinning my recent musings, I would unequivocally respond as follows:

Geopolitical risk is priced most efficiently in currency markets and I think it's just a matter of time before anomalies like record high FX volatility/equity volatility ratios correct as other asset classes begin to reflect what FX has been pricing on a daily basis It is increasingly difficult for the "pros" to forecast because, commensurate with the growing complexity of policymakers' reaction functions, the number of variables analysts are forced to account for has risen exponentially.

On that latter point, I contend that analysts are suffering from a phenomenon called "information toxicity" (more here). As policymakers' reaction functions include more variables, strategists are afforded the opportunity to incorporate those variables into their models.

The problem: studies suggest more variables rarely increases forecast accuracy. But the most pernicious effect of information toxicity (and indeed this is why it's called "toxicity") is that although more variables doesn't equal more accuracy, it does equal more confidence in the predictions. This dynamic has become especially acute in rates forecasting for obvious reasons.

I've argued that information toxicity helps retail investors when it comes to closing the gap with "professional" forecasters.

Ok, so I'm going to give you a textbook example of what I'm talking about here using two of my favorite strategists, Deutsche Bank's Dominic Konstam and Aleksandar Kocic.

Just to be clear, I think their stuff is great and generally speaking, it's the best fixed income research you'll get out of the Street. That said, there's only so much information human beings can process before hitting a threshold beyond which more data is toxic.

Here's Konstam on rates from a note out Sunday evening (I've used bolded type as a sort of pseudo-annotation method to highlight what I mean by an exponential expansion in variables):

Breakevens have quietly led the way higher in yields with real yields stubbornly resilient. What may seem to be a frustrating market for bond bears misses the point of the subtle rotation towards higher inflation expectations, and all that with oil not doing a whole lot. Real yields remain spot on "fair" value reflecting albeit depressed term premium and the onslaught of global QE. We continue to expect yields to grind higher with a modest steepening bias in 5s10s nominals as long as the Fed behaves itself and while the Republican Congress and their President proffer border tax adjustment in a less than stronger dollar world. We target 2½ percent for 10 year breakevens; 3 percent 5y5y. Upon a successful implication of fiscal reform and maybe outright stimulus, scope opens for a rise in real yields that can take us above 3 percent in 10s. This might also come to discount some taper of reinvestments by the Fed as well as a possible ECB taper and, amazingly even a BoJ that might be willing to raise their target. But let's not get too carried away. This is a very delicate process, a needle that very carefully threads its way.

Now clearly that's a valiant effort to eloquently catalogue everything at play when it comes to determining the path for rates, but at the same time, there's no way to synthesize all of the factors (bolded passages) into a coherent framework. It's impossible. There are just too many moving parts there.

We see the same thing when Kocic takes over (all of these excerpts are from the same note):

While consensus is shaping around the view that all paths lead to higher rates and steeper curve, there is little, if any, agreement regarding the possible rates trajectories over different horizons. The main reason is that rates path is loaded with multiple contingencies around every node of the corresponding decision tree at whose origin lies the proposal for border taxes and tariffs. The first unknown is the exact blend - the breakdown of the two (taxes vs. tariffs) as well as its nature (global vs. targeted) could have a vastly different impact on rates. At the next step, the key decision variable for repricing of the nominal curve would be the Fed reaction. A dovish Fed, which ignores the breakevens as one-off event, would lead to unchanged front, while the back end would be pushed higher. However, given that the market is pricing (only) two hikes for 2017 and two for 2018, it is plausible to expect the market to push curve flatter before the Fed announces its intentions. A hawkish Fed would intensify bear flatteners before further steepening resumes. In the third period, market focus would be centered on the interplay between the border tax, Fed and fiscal stimulus. The main dilemma would revolve around the question whether the first stap will be sufficient to finance fiscal easing (corporate tax cuts and possible infrastructure building). All of this will be conditioned on the behavior of USD and at this pint unknown reaction of the currency of the trading partners affected by the border taxes and tariffs.

Yes, "multiple contingencies" - at least Kocic (tacitly) acknowledges the futility of this exercise.

Again, my qualm isn't with the analysis itself. As usual, Konstam and Kocic do an admirable job of taking us through the variables and expounding on how it all fits together - and that's exceptionally valuable. Here's how I put it in "Bentley Mulsannes, Vespers, And Useless Projections," a lengthy post I published Sunday evening:

For me, both writing and reading about markets is about learning how asset classes interact with each other and how they respond to both endogenous and exogenous factors/shocks. That's a lifelong project. That's not to say we should just ignore anyone who puts out research that contains a projection. It's just to say that when we read the analysis and subsequently cite it in our own work, our focus shouldn't be on the projection itself, but rather on the process involved in generating that projection and on what that projection would mean for other assets if (again by some stroke of blind luck) it turns out to be accurate.

In that regard, the analysis cited above is as good as it gets.

Let me close this brief (by Heisenberg standards) post by reinforcing the point I made at the outset about how information overload (toxicity) closes the gap between the pros and retail money when it comes to forecasting something like rates.

This is Kocic's conclusion with regard to the long end:

We see a case for gradual sell off at the back end without a dramatic rise in volatility.

Did you need to go through some kind of painful, week long process to come to the conclusion that 10Y Treasury yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) could head gradually higher?

No?

See, there's my point.

