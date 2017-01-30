Caterpillar Inc: Buy Into The Donald Trump-Fueled Optimism?

Mr. Market is feeling optimistic about the future of heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), which is favored by many dividend investors, particularly following Donald Trump's ascension to the White House. The Peoria, Ill.-based company, however, has been downplaying the impact of President Trump.

Caterpillar dominates the global construction and mining equipments market, but has been struggling with shrinking sales and declining profits for the last few years. It is, however, a cash flow generation machine which has consistently managed to generate enough funds to cover its capital expenditure and dividends.

Last year, for instance, Caterpillar reported $5.6 billion of cash flow from operations, which was enough to fund total capital expenditure of $2.9 billion and dividends of $1.8 billion, leading to excess cash flows of $881 million. It's the company's ability to generate incredibly high levels of cash flows that has allowed it to grow dividends for the last 23 consecutive years.

Now, we have a president who has not only promised to boost infrastructure spending to $500 billion, unleash an energy revolution and revive the flagging coal industry, but also admires Caterpillar. If Trump successfully improves economic growth, then theoretically, that should also lift the demand for Caterpillar's equipment which will be used on various infrastructure, energy and mining projects. Trump is also eager to begin construction of the controversial wall around the Mexican border, which could come with a price tag of $10 billion to $25 billion. Caterpillar could turn out to be a beneficiary of this since the president has said that he would only use equipment from Caterpillar and John Deere (NYSE:DE) on this project.

Wall Street is excited about the future of Caterpillar under President Trump, which is why the stock has gained more than 16% since the US elections, easily outperforming the Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:DIA) and the S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) which have seen gains of 10% and 7.7% in the same period. Shares of Caterpillar, which is a Dow Jones component, settled at $97.22 on Thursday after briefly touching the two-year high of $98.98. But I believe investors shouldn't buy into this optimism.

It is important to remember that the U.S. has been one of the best performing advanced economies, with steady economic growth, rising wages and low levels of unemployment. In fact, the strong jobs reports in the last two months indicate that the US could be approaching full employment. If Trump further accelerates economic growth, then that could strengthen the value of US dollars, which is already hovering near decade highs. This could negatively impact Caterpillar which makes a large chunk of its sales in international markets.

In fact, in the final quarter of last year, the company got almost 60% of its revenues for its core machinery, energy and transportation segment from outside of North America. For a company like Caterpillar, the strength in the value of greenbacks not only translates into foreign exchange losses, but also hurts international demand since its products, which are priced in US currency, become more expensive for foreign buyers.

The company's significant exposure to international market also shows that the company will need more than an uptake in US infrastructure investment for a turnaround. Caterpillar requires an uplift in global economic activity.

Caterpillar's management also does not believe that President Trump can have a major impact on the company, at least in the short term. Although the company finds Trump's economic promises "encouraging", it does not expect to see any meaningful impact "until sometime in 2018." Overall, Caterpillar has said that the economic environment "remains challenging."

Due to persistent weakness in business environment, Caterpillar has projected revenue and sales of between $36 billion to $38 billion for 2017 (mid-point $37Bn), down from last year's $38.5 billion. Adjusted earnings are forecasted to drop to $2.90 per share from $3.42 in 2016. Wall Street, however, was too optimistic about the company's future, which is why Caterpillar ended up missing consensus estimate of a profit of $3.04 per share from revenues of $38 billion.

The current year will mark fifth consecutive drop in revenues for Caterpillar. This will be accompanied by another drop in cash flows, which fell by 16% in 2016. As mentioned earlier, although the company did generate enough cash flows to fund capital expenditure and dividends, the $881 million of excess cash flows were significantly smaller as compared to $1.66 billion in 2015. If the cash flows continue to decline at this rate, then the company might find it difficult to fund all of its dividends in 2017. This reduces the chances of dividend growth in the near future.

Therefore, despite the surge in Caterpillar stock since the US elections and its incredible track record of dividend growth, the company's future outlook continues to look uncertain. There is a real possibility that it might not be able to grow dividends this year, at least not meaningfully. I suggest investors should not buy into the optimism and stay on the sidelines for now.

