Global Macroeconomic Analysis And Some ETF Ideas

The weakening of the euro may be a bonus to the export-dependent economies and equities of Germany (where exports are 46.8% of GDP), Italy (30.1% of GDP), and France (30%).

ETF Ideas

Short China - Buy CHAD (Direxion Dly CSI 300 Chn A Shr Br 1X ETF)

Long Europe - Buy IEV (iShares Europe ETF)

Macro Data Outlook - USA

On December 14 the FOMC raised benchmark interest rates to 0.75%, only the second raise of the current decade. Fed Chairman Yellen reiterated her outlook for higher than expected long-term interest rates and potential inflationary pressures from a tighter labour market.

This view was supported by December's generally positive economic data on various measures. Retail sales in December were up 4.1% YOY and 0.6% MOM. December non-farm payrolls increased by 156k, below market expectations of 178k but with unemployment in line with expectations at 4.7%, close to November's 9- year low of 4.6% in November. Inflation as per the CPI perked up slightly to 1.7% in November, with the core figure (ex-energy and food) reaching 1.65%:

The PPI similarly gained 0.3% MOM and 1.6% YOY to 101.3, the largest increase since September 2014, bolstered by rising fuel prices.

The improving of economic data has been accompanied by a general improvement in business sentiment. Then U.S. services sector activity hit a 1-year high in

November, The ISM's Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) continued its positive trend by reaching 2-year high in December at 54.7, up from 53.2 in November.

Similarly, the NFIB index of small business confidence rose to 105.8, its highest since December 2004:

The Dollar

The dollar continues to gain ground against all major currencies, with the USD Index testing and then convincingly breaking the 100 threshold reaching 103 , a value last seen in May 2004. The strong dollar has pressured emerging market equities and bonds but has contributed to limiting inflationary pressures domestically. Part of the buoyancy of the dollar can be attributed to the end of the Fed's expansionary monetary bias and its recent raising of rates. Secondly, political instability in the EU, in addition to weak macro data, continues to weigh on the euro's prospects. Although approximately 50% of the S&P 500's earnings are generated outside the USA, equities have remained strong and close to their all-time highs. The situation replicates that of 1999-Q1 2000, where a rising S&P 500 coincided with increasing interest rates and a strong dollar. Like then, the liquidation of emerging market assets and the relative attractiveness of holding USD assets supports equity valuations despite outflows from treasuries.

Commentary

Despite an initially negative reaction on the part of US equity markets, the election of Donald Trump seems to increasingly have bolstered the sentiment of American businesses on the prospects of the U.S economy. Data indicates there is moderately strong momentum in the U.S. economic on many fronts. On the positive side, inflationary fears remain subdued despite a tightening job market and stronger demand for capital goods. Moderate inflationary expectations are likely to continue in 2017 as the bulk of job growth is concentrated in low-paying retail and food service industries. This should be positive for equities and treasuries, the latter having recently corrected significantly on account of an expectedly more hawkish Fed policy. With an expected core CPI of 1.9% in 2017, close to the 2% target of the Fed, tightening action from the latter is likely to be pushed to not earlier than H2 2017.

Moreover, it has to be noted that prior to the sentiment boost attributed to the incoming Trump administration, the US economy was in fact already a strengthening path. New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods rebounded strongly in October, with shipments of core capital goods up 0.2% after a 0.4% increase in September. This concluded a 5-month period during which core capital goods orders increased in four of these. Housing starts reached a 9-year high in October, the highest figure since August 2007:

The most recent forecast released at the FOMC meeting on December 14, 2016 foresees GDP growth of 2.1% in 2017, on a par with 2015's figure but higher than the 1.9% achieved in 2016. The Fed will restrain from taking action until the 2% figure is reached and there is more consistent evidence of growth in worker productivity, the main driver of wage growth.

On the side of negatives, the main risks going forward are a stronger than expected rise in core CPI, potentially on the back of higher oil prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) predicts crude oil prices will average $50/bbl for the first six months of 2017, which would exclude this scenario. Historically, equity markets rise in tandem with interest rates only for short periods of time, after which equities tend to correct sometimes substantially (as occurred in October 1987, and March 2000 among others). Furthermore, since 1928 post-election years have delivered the weakest equity returns compared to the other 3 years of Presidential administrations. We could therefore witness a year much like 1981, were the enthusiasm for the incoming Reagan presidency, in addition to a significant improvement in economic data, did not convert into a positive stock market performance.

Macro Data Outlook - EU

The EU continues to face the double challenge of increasing political uncertainty, banking sector uncertainty and weak economic performance. However like in the USA both data and sentiment have markedly improved in H2 2016. Eurozone Manufacturing PMI touched 54.9 in December 2016, compared to 53.7 in November. The figure beat expectations and was the strongest performance since April 2011, a 67-month high:

The European Commission's economic sentiment index also rose in November to its second-highest level since the sovereign-debt crisis, at 106.5. Eurozone industrial output surged 1.5% MOM and 3.2% YOY in November, far ahead of expectations, while Q3 GDP growth was 0.3% QOQ, the same as the prior quarter. Germany bested forecasts with a 1.9% expansion in 2016, the fastest in five years. The rise in sentiment portends an acceleration in GDP growth both in Q4 2016 and 2017, with the ECB projecting 1.4% growth for the latter.

Not surprisingly, the stronger economic data has been accompanied by gradually increasing inflation numbers. The recovery in oil prices, coupled with a strong dollar, has pushed Eurozone December CPI to a 39-month high of 1.1% from 0.6% in November and above consensus forecasts of 1.0%:

December was the 7th month of continuously positive and rising inflation numbers, with the last deflationary month being June 2016. At the same time, the bloc's job markets are responding, with unemployment falling from 10.4% in January to 9.8% in October, the lowest rate since July 2009.

The Euro

With inflation starting to manifest itself, albeit not enough for the ECB to reign in its expansionary monetary bias, the Euro continues to remain weak, particularly vis-à- vis the USD:

This adds to the combination of an increasingly restrictive US monetary policy outlook, coupled with doubts on the EU's banking sector and political landscape, which together have pushed the common currency to 1.0352 in December, the lowest level since 2003. Political uncertainty following the Italian referendum, in addition to the ongoing problems in the Italian banking system, have made investors weary of euro-denominated assets. In the first three quarters of 2016 the eurozone suffered net outflows of about €405.4 BLN according to ECB data, the largest ever in the bloc's history.

Commentary

Uncertainty in the Eurozone is unlikely to subdue in 2017, with a potential strong showing of populist political forces in the French Presidential elections of May, the German Federal election in October, Italian parliamentary elections in H1 and Dutch general elections in March. The weakening of the Euro will however continue to be bonus to the export-dependent economies and equities of Germany (where exports are 46.8% of GDP), Italy (30.1% of GDP) and France (30%). At the same time, the ECB will likely continue its expansionary monetary policy, as long as there is no sustained increase in core inflation or the headline rate does not exceed 2.0%. This will likely sustain equities, although the first half of 2017 is likely to be characterized by volatility and lack of a defined trend due to the political situation.

Nevertheless, the Eurostoxx index has lagged US and Japanese indices in 2016, valuations are relatively and historically reasonable and investor sentiment remains very subdued on account of political uncertainty. If the populist threat does not materialize, European equities may well surprise to the upside, particularly in the second half of 2017.

Macro Data Outlook - China

The Chinese economy is continuing on its path of decelerating growth, however with moderate signs of improvement in Q4 2016. China's economy is estimated to have grown 6.7% on 2016, within the government's target of 6.5-7%. GDP growth for the first quarters of 2016 was also 6.7%. Standard Chartered's SME Confidence Index rose to an eight-month high of 56.1 in December from 55 in November.

Inflation has likewise picked up, with the Producer Price Index rising 5.5% YOY in December 2016, beating expectations of 4.6%. For the full year the PPI gave a reading of -1.6%, compared to -5.2% in 2015, as China gradually climbs out of its deflationary condition:



The Consumer Price Index eased to 2.1% YOY in December, slightly below market expectations, indicating that the consumer sector remains subdued and retail margins have remained under pressure.

The Yuan

Like other major currencies the Yuan is suffering versus the USD, having lost 6.5% in 2016 and reaching an 8-year low in December at 6.96:

FX reserves have similarly reached a 6-year low the same month. Exports were down 6.1% YOY in December and 7.7% for 2016, reducing the trade surplus to

$510 BLN from $594.5 BLN in 2015. Market participants see the strength of the USD as a strain to the Yuan-USD peg and to the economy. As China's emerging market competitors have all undergone significant currency depreciations, the Yuan is losing the battle for export competitiveness, an imperative of the Chinese economy where exports represent 22.1% of GDP. The market is likely to further test the resolve of the PBOC in 2017, which has indicated it is comfortable with CPI of up to 3%. With CPI below this target and consumer price growth remaining tepid in December, the Yuan has further space to fall before major any action to support it is taken.

Commentary

Despite the PBOC's official stance for a prudent and neutral monetary policy in 2017, monetary policy remains highly expansive. Growth rate of outstanding loans was 13.1% YOY in 2016 and M2 money supply expanded by 11.5%. Aggregate financing remained robust at 1.63 TLN Yuan in December, handily beating a median estimate of 1.3 TLN yuan in a Bloomberg survey. After a slowdown in loan growth in H1 2016, after a nadir in July it has steadily gained pace:



China's heavy industry remains plague by overcapacity, in particular in the coal and steel sectors, as the cuts implemented have not offset the low capacity utilisation issue. The country's cuts remained behind schedule for most of 2016, with about 95 million metric tons of coal capacity reduced by the end of July, or 38% of the annual target of 250 MT. Steel was reduced by 21 MT, short by 47% of its 45 MT target.

China equities gave a moderately positive performance in 2016, with the Shanghai Composite Stock Exchange Index up approximately 7%. The year 2017 could be more challenging as a combination of a lax monetary policy, strong lending growth, and producer price inflation are likely to put pressure on the Yuan and equities. Furthermore, in 2017 President Xi will name the new Standing Committee of the Politburo, the main policy-making organ of the country. This will make it unlikely for the government to take radical measures to curb growth, a ripening real estate bubble in various markets or business lending, in order to preserve the stability of the transition. If the inflation continues to manifest itself and investors see the PBOC as being behind the curve, both the Yuan and equities will be under significant pressure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHAD, IEV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The use of this article is for educational and informational purposes only. NOT investment advice. The use of this article is for educational and/or informational purposes only. None of the material presented in this article should be construed as investment advice (neither direct, explicit, or implied). It is strongly suggested and recommend that you do your own due diligence and/or consult a qualified financial advisor for any investment advice based on your situation.