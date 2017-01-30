Keysight Will Acquire Ixia For Network Testing Offerings

The deal should be a strong positive for Keysight, as it broadens their offerings to take advantage of rapidly growing networking markets.

Ixia will provide significant software capabilities to enable Keysight to 'move up the stack' of higher margin offerings.

Keysight announced an agreement to acquire network testing company Ixia for $1.6 billion in cash.

Quick Take

EDA technology company Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) has announced an agreement to acquire network testing company Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) for $1.6 billion in an all-cash transaction.

The amount represents approximately a 7% premium to XXIA's share price immediately preceding the acquisition announcement.

The combination will enable Keysight to more effectively compete in global EDA and network testing, visibility and assessment markets by providing it with a 'full stack' of hardware and software offerings.

Target Company

Calabasas, California-based Ixia was founded in 1997 by Chairman Errol Ginsberg and is headed by CEO Bethany Mayer.

The company provides a range of 'testing, visibility and security solutions to strengthen applications across physical and virtual networks.'

Below is a company explainer video:

(Source: Ixia YouTube)

Ixia has developed both a hardware platform and software applications that improve organization network visibility into their physical and virtual networks.

Competitors to Ixia in the network monitoring space include:

Netscout (NASDAQ:NTCT)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO)

Spirent (LSE: SPT.L)

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

The all-cash deal price of $1.6 billion was highlighted by Keysight as a 'premium of approximately 45 percent to Ixia's unaffected closing stock price on Dec. 1, 2016, the last trading day prior to media reports that Ixia was considering strategic alternatives.'

Keysight says they will fund the deal through an as-yet-undetermined combination of cash on hand, debt and/or equity.

As of October 31, 2016, KEYS had $783 million in cash on hand and long-term debt of $1.1 billion, so it is likely that the deal will require a significant increase in debt.

Keysight has a history of generating positive cash flow from operations:

2016: $416 million

2015: $376 million

2014: $563 million

So, the company appears to have a healthy balance sheet in which to close the deal but intends to suspend its share repurchase program to free up cash for the de-levering process.

In its deal presentation (PDF), management says they expect to de-lever to approximately 2x leverage within 24 months.

Indeed, the deal announcement detailed a number of rationales for the combination, the first of which relates to mobile technologies:

Accelerates Keysight's Growth - Enables a unique combination of Layer 1 through 7 end-to-end solutions for assessing performance from the mobile device to the data center and the cloud Enhances Scale, Expands SAM - increases Keysight's SAM by approximately $2.5 billion. Combines Global Talent, Compelling Financial Profile Immediately Accretive - annual cost synergies of $60 million, revenue synergies are expected to be in excess of $50 million by year three and $100 million by year five.

Management also says the deal 'accelerates Keysight's strategy to move up the stack with [Ixia's] software-centric solutions.'

Keysight management appears to be positioning the company to as a vertically-oriented testing and EDA solution as the wireless industry begins the transition to 5G technologies and as other chip-based technology sector begin or continue their growth trajectories, such as IoT (Internet of Things).

Ixia's stock XXIA rose 7% to $19.45 on the deal announcement, just shy of the acquisition price.

KEYS stock was down only slightly, $0.35, so it appears the broader market is neutral on the deal.

I'm positive about the combination, as the ability to provide a more comprehensive set of offerings to the rapidly growing network visibility markets for wireless, enterprise and other nascent technologies will be a critical competitive differentiator.

The deal will enable Keysight to both broaden and deepen its penetration into these markets, where operational size and scope is important to global customers.

