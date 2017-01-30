Should You Own Target With A 'Record' Yield?

As I write this today, shares of Minneapolis-based retailer Target (NYSE:TGT) trade hands just under $64 per share. The quarterly dividend - which has been increasing for decades now - sits at $0.60, good for a "current" yield of nearly 3.8%.

And if I told you that from 2000 to 2016 shares of Target traded with an average dividend yield of less than 1.5%, today's "record" mark might appear especially appealing. This could very well be true, however, I also find it prudent to see how this yield got to where it is.

Here's a look at Target's annual dividend payment dating back to the turn of the century:

This is a nice reference point to confirm the company's record of increasing its dividend year-after-year, but it doesn't yet tell us about whether or not today's payout is indeed compelling. (Also note that the actual payment for 2017 is apt to be higher than the current annualized number, which is used above as a placeholder.)

A more telling set of information might look like this:

Here I used the same dividend per share information as shared above, but I also added earnings-per-share and share price to the mix. Specifically, I used the lowest share price each year - which in turn gives us the lowest earnings multiple and the highest dividend yield that the security had for each period as well.

On the right-hand side you can see the dividend yield through the years. And when you see 2017's mark of 3.8%, especially in comparison to the other years, today's yield looks particularly attractive. However, there are three mitigating factors that ought to be considered: the payout ratio, valuation and future growth possibilities.

One reason today's yield is higher than in year's past relates to the payout ratio. Target grew per share earnings by an impressive 8% annually dating back to 2008. However, the dividend grew by over 15% per year. As such, you see this material increase in the payout ratio: from 15% all the way up to 45%.

So that's one factor as to why Target's dividend yield is much higher today. Just to give you a comparison, if Target was still paying out 15% of its profits as cash dividends the security would presently be trading with a yield of about ~1.3%. This is a great example as to why dividend yields are not necessarily comparable over longer periods.

In conjunction with the payout ratio, you have the valuation. While Target's anticipated earnings multiple is comparatively low - near 12 times earnings - this certainly hasn't been the low valuation mark. Despite lower starting yields in 2012, 2009 and 2008, the valuation was more compelling in those years. A "record" dividend yield, does not simultaneously indicate a "record" valuation.

And finally, the impressive dividend growth of the past is apt to be a whole lot less impressive going forward. Management is still providing 5% to 10% annual dividend growth guidance, but I have previously illustrated that a more cautious 0% to 5% expectation could be a more realistic anticipation.

So when you look at Target's ~3.8% starting yield, I think it's important to point out what it may or may not mean. For starters, this aspect alone is not an absolute valuation guide. As we saw above, the payout ratio has been increasing materially. So today's 3.8% yield isn't exactly comparable to say 2009's 2.6% yield. Indeed, the logic carries through to all investments: despite one's instincts, a higher yield does not necessitate a better investment.

Moreover, the rapid growth of the past is now inhibited a bit. Not only has management indicated that it wants to get the payout ratio down, but this also leaves less room for "organic" share repurchases. There's a push and pull to the underlying growth rate of the firm in the way of capital allocation decisions.

Those are the downsides: Target's "record" yield may not mean a better value proposition and indeed could indicate slower growth to come. The potential upside is that the higher the (sustainable) yield, the lower the investment bar. If Target maintains and grows the 3.8% yield from here, you don't need spectacular business results to provide a reasonable investment thesis.

For instance, suppose Target "only" grows by 4% annually (half the rate achieved in the last 16 years) and later trades at "only" 13 times earnings - both marks well below where the security used to be.

Under those circumstances you might suppose a future per share earnings number of about $6.50 after five years, a share price near $85 and collecting $13.50 in cash dividends. Put together that would indicate a total value of $98 (remembering that this is simply a baseline) or a compound annual return of about 9% per annum.

In short, it's important to remember what a "record" dividend yield may or may not imply. As we saw above, the dividend yield is much higher than where it has been, but this was attributable to a large degree to the increase in the payout ratio. (And to a smaller degree the decline in the share price.) It's not enough to see a higher yield and automatically presume you're now looking at a more compelling investment. On the other hand, today's yield does lower the "investment bar" moving forward. So, does Target now look more attractive to you?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.