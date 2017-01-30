Will Trump Policies Derail The Market Rally?

The move, on the heels of the skirmish with Mexico over proposed tariffs on imports, makes businesspeople wonder: is President Trump able to keep his eye on the ball?

Small wonder that Silicon Valley, heavily reliant on foreign talent, has almost universally denounced the move. But wait—aren’t their CEOs the same people Trump had been courting?

The “Stop!” sign that now greets travelers from seven Middle Eastern countries may have unintended consequences for the U.S. economy.

By Ali Bakir, Co-founder of Peeptrade

Wall Street thought Donald Trump's No. 1 priority was to kick start the U.S. economy into high gear. Now it is not so sure.

"The market is going to question whether or not he [President Trump] is going to be able to stay on the very pro-growth, pro-business agenda that the market embraced," said Prudential Financial market strategist Quincy Krosby. "If there is deviation from that, yes, the market will have difficulties."

Late Friday, his administration announced it was temporarily barring entry to refugees from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen because of alleged terrorism concerns. The U.S. Refugee Assistance Program is being suspended for 120 days, allowing time for "extreme vetting" measures to be built in. Visas issued to persons from the countries of concern are being suspended for 90 days.

Also suspended is the Visa Interview Waiver Program, which allows foreign citizens to enter the U.S. on temporary visas without formal interviews with U.S. consular officers.

Among the casualties: a Cleveland Clinic physician whose re-entry into the U.S. was barred, as well as Iraqis admitted to the U.S. out of gratitude for their service to the U.S. military. The Department of Homeland Security told reporters that 109 people traveling on airplanes had been (or would be) denied entry; another 173 were stopped from boarding planes overseas.

None of this is good for business: airports in chaos, the fear that the abrupt move does more to recruit jihadists than to make America safer, and tech companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) scrambling to bring home visa-holding employers stranded overseas.

"Donald Trump will make volatility and uncertainty great again," Doug Kass, president of Seabreeze Partners Management, told CNBC.

There was other news last week which could also be bad for business: Trump's verbal tiff with the Mexican president added another distraction. Behind the scenes, while politicians were huffing and puffing, cooler heads were doing the math -- and realizing that a threatened trade war triggered by a 20% "border adjustment" would, well, not be helpful.

Theoretically, no one should be more glad to have a Republican in the White House than the Koch Brothers-backed Americans for Prosperity. That, however, did not stop the group from writing House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, equating the border adjustment with a "whopping tax hike" on American consumers. Club for Growth spokesman Doug Sachtleben said, "We don't think getting the country involved in the trade war is a good idea. The notion that you punch first with a tariff threat is just not good for the economy."

And just when things were going so well! The market really rallied around a Trump presidency, up over 7% between the Election and the Inauguration. But, then, the market thought that growing the economy was President Trump's top priority. Is it? If it is, will he begin to demonstrate the self-restraint needed to pursue it in an orderly fashion?

President Trump may not like free trade deals like NAFTA or the TPP, but the world's nations remain globally interdependent. Take Mexico, whose peso has already lost 20% of its value in response to Trump's election. Further undermine Mexico and what happens? Indirectly, American businesses lose jobs as U.S. products become less affordable; at the same time, the Mexican immigration Trump wants to stop probably accelerates as their economy deteriorates.

As CNBC pointed out, Mexico is either the No. 1 or No. 2 export destination for products from 22 of America's 50 states. Half a trillion dollars in trade between the two countries, and an estimated 14 million American jobs, are at stake. Such global relationships have to be managed thoughtfully.

The market does not like the appearance of trade or foreign policy being made on impulse. Finesse counts for something. If you want to kill flies, you use a fly swatter - not a baseball bat.

