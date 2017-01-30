The Center Of My Investment World

In a recent article, I discussed how getting married has affected my long term goals as an investor. The more I thought about those goals, the more I thought about which companies I'd ideally like to partner with to ensure that those long term goals are being met. If you read enough articles on Seeking Alpha you'll know that most authors have different ways of describing each layer of their portfolio. Where I ended up was that our portfolio resembles the world of possible investments, and the companies chosen are each part of the planet that makes up our investment portfolio. In the next couple months I will be putting together the outer three levels of our investing world.

While I was on vacation over the holidays my wife and I spent time discussing how we would like our investments to look going forward. What we settled on is a more holistic approach that can be applied and helpful to our decision making, but also helpful to those looking for different ways to organize their investments. We know what ideas appear right for us today, however those may not be right for us in the future. We also realize that no two investors are the same, so presented here is the first five companies that make up the core that we are building our portfolios around. These are companies that as they approach fair value I find ways to add to them whenever possible. They are the companies that as our portfolio matures I want to see leading my portfolio to its goals. Closer to portfolio maturity I will have some upper limits to control position size, but for now these are companies I wish to build up our positions in.

The Core of Our Portfolio:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) : While there are some risks facing the company as the consumption of sugar based beverages continues to drop in the United States, what I love about Coca-Cola is the distribution lines they've set up and the global footprint they enjoy. While they are not as diversified as Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) is, there is no question that they have a dominant market share. They have added Smart Water, Vitamin Water and Odwalla in recent years. On the investment side, the expansion of the payout ratio in the last couple years has me a bit concerned. I suspect that we will see a bit smaller dividend growth over the next few years as they work to get that payout ratio back in line. My expectations for slower growth keeps me from currently buying, however the 3.38% yield could entice some investors to be interested here. They are currently our 7th largest position.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): This is another company that has faced some risks in the last couple years, but continues to perform. While some investors have little interest in big oil companies, I have a long standing belief that when a form of energy becomes more profitable and less destructive than fossil fuels, this is one of the companies that will lead the way to its success. There was a time when natural gas was going to destroy them. It hasn't, they adjusted and became one of the leaders in that sector also. I believe the same will happen with renewable energy. With a current yield of 3.51% some may be enticed to buy here, I'd be looking for an entry point where the P/E ratio is more in line with its average or lower. With a P/E over 40, I don't see the value to add but I don't believe this is the point in the cycle where you want to sell either. Exxon Mobil is currently our 12th largest position, we added a few shares through 2016 and in hindsight I wish we had added more.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ): This is the company we have been adding to in small increments over the last two months. Overall, Johnson & Johnson has performed well coming out of the great recession and I expect this to continue in the coming years. They've proven to be an incredibly nimble company through the years, and current management seems to adapt well to changing economic and political winds. With a current yield of 2.82% the company is right in line with where you'd find fair value from a yield perspective over the last four years. With a payout ratio of only 53% the company has some flexibility to reward shareholders going forward. There have been a couple opportunities through the years where I could have purchased larger stakes in Johnson & Johnson, each time I have gone in a different direction. One of the questions my wife asked me in the lead up to our wedding was 'If you're so high on Johnson & Johnson, why don't you have any shares?' We've started adding in very small increments and plan to continue this as they remain in fair value territory. They're currently our smallest position, but I expect this to change by the end of the year.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): If there is one technology company I am comfortable holding for the long run its Microsoft. Earnings last week continue to beat estimates and the company's stock price continues to rise. I made two initial purchases in the company in 2012 soon after the release of the Surface product line, the second purchase was made right after the release of the Surface Pro2. Initial financial results were not good for the product line, but what I was interested in was what people were saying regarding its usage. Everything I heard was positive. Fast forward five years and our entire office is run of Surface line of products. It allows our employees to work from home, to take their computers to meetings and to plug in anywhere with the exact same layout as they have in the office. My concern at the time of purchase was how they would combat competitors for their office line of products. I don't dislike the Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) product, but Office365 becomes incredibly difficult to leave once a company becomes entrenched using the products. It's a stable income stream that makes Microsoft much less dependent on releasing updates, than other tech companies are. With a current yield of 2.37% I think the shares are a little overvalued on a backwards look. With the payout ratio approaching 68% I think investors looking at the company are betting on future growth, to date they have continued to show solid results. Microsoft is far and away our largest position. While we have no intention to sell shares, we won't be adding until the rest of the portfolio comes in line.

Realty Income (NYSE:O): Any company that calls themselves the Monthly Dividend Company is one that income investors should keep an eye on. I've written on them twice in the past, once recapping why I thought they were the Number One Stock in the World for a series written by Seeking Alpha Contributor Mike Nadel, the other as a case study to follow the company through the business cycle to see how they perform as interest rates rise. From my perspective the key to buying Realty Income is to do so when value presents itself, and right now I don't see the value there. While the companies dividend has increased by 6% over the last year, I think the price of the stock became so elevated that even with a 15% drop, the shares are still overvalued. While in my case study I will continue to reinvest dividends each month, I am not currently adding to this position and most likely will not be looking to add until there's a further correction. Realty Income is currently our 11th largest position, at its peak value it had climbed into the top eight. We're not in the habit of selling shares unless the business starts to fundamentally break down and the changing share price here has been a function of the market, not necessarily the business. Once value presents itself again, this is a company we'd love to have more shares of.

Conclusion

When investors look to build out a portfolio they need to keep in mind what companies they feel the most secure as stewards of their investment dollar. These five are the ones I feel the most secure in, and with only one exception would look to add to at any point fair value is available in the market. If you are looking at your own portfolio which companies do you consider to be within your core? In a future writing I am going to cover the next six companies which make up the exterior of my core. They help differentiate the portfolios I manage as some lean more towards younger investors while others lean more towards retired investors. Does anyone else look at portfolio building using approaches like this? Am I really overthinking things? The most important part for me is that I continue to enjoy the journey. I wish all readers the best in their investing journey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, O, MSFT, JNJ AND XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All valuation information was gathered from the Seeking Alpha Portfolio Tracker information ending 1/27/2107