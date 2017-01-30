Is Adocia Dead Forever?

(Editor's Note: Investors should be mindful of the risks of transacting in securities with limited liquidity, such as ADOCF. Adocia's listing in France, A89.FRA, offers stronger liquidity.)

Company overview

Adocia (OTC:ADOCF) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, headquartered in Lyon (France). The company is listed on Euronext Paris, has a market capitalization of roughly € 190m ($ 203m) and employs 125 people. Adocia focus on diabetes treatments, providing innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins. The company has four clinical-stage products and six preclinical programs under development.

Reasons of the stock price decline

The share price decline can be broken down in two movements:

1) The share price decline from €50 to €40 due to capital increase rumors. Indeed, the company has announced its wish to launch 4 preclinical programs into phase 1. Moreover, the company wishes to push all its clinical programs until phase 3 which is a value creative strategy. However, Adocia is now looking for a partner to help pay for all R&D expenses. The capital increase has been denied by an official press release. Our understanding from a meeting with the company is that the capital increase (by private placement) was considered but the strong correction has delayed the plan of the management.

2) The 30% share price correction (from €40 to € 27). This huge negative move comes from the Adocia's announcement concerning the termination of their agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). This agreement was an exclusive licensing agreement on BC Lispro (ultra-rapid insulin based on humalog). Adocia was eligible for $ 570M milestones and tiered royalties on future sales. Moreover, all expense on BC Lispro were fully paid by Eli Lilly. The termination of the agreement means that Adocia needs to find a new partner to initiate the very expensive phase 3. Even though the program is now more advanced than at the time of the agreement with Eli Lilly, we are not sure that a future partner will be ready to pay as much as Eli Lilly for 2 reasons. Firstly, BC Lispro is based on Eli Lilly's Humalog meaning that no additional studies would have been necessary to market the product (if approved by the FDA). Then, Eli Lilly has a large infrastructure in the diabetes market meaning almost no extra costs to market new drugs as well as an ability to sell more than a smaller players.

We have no explanations about the decision of Eli Lilly, but we know that Eli Lilly is developing internally an ultra-rapid formulation of insulin lispro (currently in phase 2). One explanation could be that Eli Lilly's management think that their drug is at least as much effective as BC Lispro. Moreover, the internal ultra-rapid insulin will allow Eli Lilly to save $ 500M potential milestones and tiered royalties on future sales. Finally, the cost of stopping the agreement with Adocia was almost free for a group like Eli Lilly ($ 50M upfront and $ 10M milestones paid).

From this point, this article will start with a focus on the diabetes market (size, drivers, competition and so on) before focusing on Adocia's products. This focus might allow some investors to get more visibility on a potential new partner.

Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic disease whereby the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin or do not produce insulin at all, resulting in an abnormal high level of glucose in the blood (hyperglycemia). There are two types of diabetes:

Type 1: Patients with type 1 diabetes do not produce insulin at all due to pancreas deficiency. It represents roughly 10% of total patients.

Type 2: Patients with type 2 diabetes produce insufficient quantity of insulin to prevent hyperglycemia. It represents the remaining 90% of total patients.

Diabetes is a progressive disease that results also in complications over time affecting not just the pancreas but also many other organs (heart, kidneys, feet, eyes…). The causes of diabetes are not known with certainty but there are some factors that increase the risk of developing diabetes such as obesity, lack of exercise, unhealthy lifestyle.

Diabetes cannot be cured but there are several existing treatments that help patients. Patients with type 1 diabetes require insulin treatment that replace the body insulin and keep the level of glucose at a normal level. There exists combinations of basal insulin (long-acting) with others proteins such as GLP-1 or short-acting insulin to improve the efficacy of the treatment.

Patients with type 2 diabetes do not start their treatment directly with insulin injections. They start with oral medications (Metformin, DPP4) that boost the pancreas to produce the insulin. While the disease progresses, oral medications are not sufficient anymore and patients need insulin injections, before eventually receiving insulin combo.

The diabetes market

In 2015, 415 million of people are estimated to have diabetes across the world and the diabetes pandemic should spread out to reach 642 millions of people by 2020, representing a CAGR of roughly 2% per year, much less than the 7% per year over the period 2000/2015. However, the diabetes care market will keep growing, even though at a slower pace, supported by the obesity pandemic and unhealthy lifestyle (lack of exercise, too much stress, too much junk food). This trend will be worldwide with a larger impact in Asia and Africa due to the westernization of these regions.

OAD (Oral Anti-Diabetic) are the largest product category in terms of volume with approximately 70% of patients receiving OAD treatments. Insulin is the second largest category with 25% of patients and finally, GLP-1 is the smallest category, being administered to only 5% of the diabetes population.

In terms of value, the insulin represents the largest category with roughly 55% of total diabetes drug costs. Then, the OAD category is second, accounting for approximately 35% of the total and finally, GLP-1 treatments amount for roughly 10%.

The injection drugs were growing very quickly in the US over the last decade. The growth was supported by an increase in volume but also by price increases. It is fair to assume that, in the future, companies will not be able to hike prices as they were able to do in the past. However, the market should still grow materially due to the people's unhealthy habits, a larger access to care in emerging countries and the large pool of people taking OAD treatment that will probably need insulin with the progression of the disease.

Delving into the insulin category, we can see that long-acting insulin (also called basal insulin) is the largest category with 38% of total insulin market. Fast-acting insulin (also named prandial insulin) accounts for 34% and Premix insulin (combination of fast- and long acting insulin) represents 28% of the total.

According to the American Diabetes Association ("Economic costs of diabetes in the US in 2012"), the total cost of diagnosed diabetes is estimated at $ 245B. The total cost of antidiabetic agents and diabetes supplies are estimated at $ 21B in the US.

Another study published in 2016 by Harvard T.H Chan School of Public health estimates the worldwide cost of diabetes at $ 825B a year. Assuming the same split between direct and indirect medical costs and the same allocation of costs for the antidiabetic agents and diabetes supplies as the American Diabetes association study, we calculated a cost of worldwide antidiabetic agents and diabetes supplies of $ 71B.

NB: the period of reference is different. The Harvard study is based on 2014 figures while the American Diabetes Association refers to 2012 data.

Assuming that the US market accounts for 50% of global sales (based on Novo Nordisk's sales geographical split), the global cost for antidiabetic agents and diabetes supplies is $ 42B.

Using the split described previously, we obtain the following table (global figures).

The Business Model & Company strategy

Adocia's business model is simple. They develop innovative diabetes formulations based on already-approved therapeutic proteins. Indeed, they have recently decided to focus only on diabetes, which is their core competence, and took the decision to stop other preclinical programs in oncology (DriveIn platform) and in monoclonal antibodies.

This business strategy reduces the development risk for the company because they improve already-approved treatments. Moreover, the use of already-approved drugs reduces the duration of clinical development because the FDA asks for less information (e.g: the FDA does not ask cardiovascular studies because they are already available). Finally, a shorter and simpler clinical development reduces total costs for the company. This business model is also positive for patients because Adocia provides cost-effective innovation due to the use of off-patent insulin combined with a simple chemical process (The Biochaperone molecule just has to be mixed with the insulin during the manufacturing process, requiring no major investment).

The company does not have the ability to fund expensive late-stage development, thus they are licensing their programs for future milestones and royalties. The strategy is to push the clinical programs until the phase 3 in order to maximize the value of the assets. Adocia licensing business model targets diabetes players such as Eli Lilly , Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Merck (NYSE:MRK), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Biocon (OTC:BCNQY).

Adocia's approach fits well in the current healthcare environment, which is price sensitive and requires innovation. Indeed, Diabetes accounts for roughly 8%/10% of US prescription drugs spending and is projected to grow over the next decade. The healthcare system cannot tolerate any more price increases and is pushing for total cost reductions. In this context, the pressure on drug pricing will continue, biosimilars and generics will be developed and gain market share and the healthcare system will shift further towards a value-based model. Adocia seems correctly positioned to face this challenging environment, providing affordable innovation. The real challenge for them is to onboard potential partners.

Partnership possibilities

Looking at the products portfolio of large diabetes players, we can see that except for Novo Nordisk, nobody has a complete offering, therefore other diabetes companies could be interested by a licensing agreement with Adocia to quickly fill a gap in their portfolio.

For example, Eli Lilly has a short-acting insulin which is off-patent and Novo Nordisk has recently obtained the approval of their ultra-rapid insulin Fiasp (fast-acting insulin aspart). This approval could be a risk for Eli Lilly's franchise that could be mitigated with BC Lispro which is a better generation of prandial insulin and could potentially compete against Novo Nordisk's Fiasp.

Sanofi and Novo Nordisk have a combo basal insulin & GLP-1 whereas Merck and Mylan are developing a biosimilar of Lantus. They could be interested in partnering with Adocia to broaden their product portfolio with a combo Glardine insulin (Lantus) & GLP-1 which is currently under preclinical development (phase 1 expected in 2017).

Novo Nordisk could partner with Adocia for the Glucagon program in order to be the leader in this segment and to have a competitive product. Novo Nordisk has the required infrastructure to create a real market for glucagon emergency kit if they have a competitive product. Sanofi could also be interested in such a program to fill the gap in their product portfolio.

From our understanding, Novo Nordisk is not interested in a licensing agreement because they have a complete portfolio and the ability to develop products internally. Sanofi is interested in larger deals in oncology or in rare diseases, thus we do not think that they will partner anytime soon. Eli Lilly could be interested by BC Lispro if their internally developed ultra-rapid insulin fails (does not seem the case following the end of the collaboration on BC Lispro) and by BC Combo to compete against competitors' combo (Again, if Eli Lilly has developed with success an ultra-rapid insulin, we do not think that they will be interested by BC Combo). Finally, generic and biosimilar manufacturers could be interested by almost all the programs in order to benefit from the profitable diabetes market. However we do think it could take time because they may want to wait to have better visibility on biossimilar regulation (Bioequivalence).

The technology: BioChaperone

The BioChaperone technology is a chemistry process based on polymers, oligomers and organic compounds. These compounds are put together in order to create a BioChaperone molecule with specific characteristics. This BioChaperone molecule is combined with the initial protein (hormones such as insulin, GLP-1, glucagon…) to form a physical complex, called BioChaperone Hormone.

This "enhanced hormone" has the potential to enhance the effectiveness of therapeutic proteins by:

- Accelerating the absorption of the protein

- Reducing dosage

- Reducing the frequency of administration

- Improving the stability of the proteins in order to enable combination of "un-combinable" hormones.

Pipeline

Adocia does not have any marketed drug. All its assets are drugs under test and development:

4 clinical developments:

BC Lispro (U100 & U200)

BC lispro is an ultra-rapid insulin (prandial insulin) that patients take just before eating in order to regulate glycaemia after their meal. This insulin could allow patients to take the insulin injection at the beginning of the meal instead of 5/15 minutes before, optimizing glycaemia control as patients know more precisely what they will eat. Moreover, ultra-rapid insulin will allow the development of artificial pancreas (Insulin pumps) because they mimic more closely the insulin production of a human pancreas. Based on already available results, BC Lispro improves the glycemic control as demonstrated by a lower peak of glucose in the blood.

BC Lispro is an ultra-rapid acting formulation of Eli Lilly's insulin Lispro, also named Humalog. These two programs have been licensed to Eli Lilly, which has announced the end of the partnership on January 27th. The reason might be that Eli Lilly is also developing internally an ultra-rapid insulin which could be as effective as the one from Adocia. Eli Lilly could walk away from the deal relatively easily, since the total cost for stopping the partnership was just $ 60M ($ 50M upfront + $ 10M milestones paid).

Adocia was eligible for $ 570M milestones ($ 50M upfront + $ 280M development milestones + $ 240M sales milestones) and tiered royalties on sales. Following the end of the collaboration, Adocia will not receive any money from Eli Lilly.

Eli Lilly had already signed a first exclusive agreement in December 2011 for $ 166M before stopping this program in July 2013 when it was in preclinical development. Then, the company decided to sign a new exclusive agreement in December 2014 on the same program for $ 570M, which was a clear positive for Adocia. According to the management, the decision of Eli Lilly was a pure economical decision (portfolio management) because they were developing Peglispro (basal insulin). The failure of this drug coupled with a more challenging environment and a more advanced BC Lispro program could be the reasons of the new Eli Lilly's decision.

BC lispro U200 is an ultra-rapid concentrated insulin, meaning that you have more active ingredient in a simple dose. This product is potentially important for highly insulin resistant patients who need higher dose of insulin. Currently, higher dose means more numerous injections per day which is uncomfortable for the patient but also increase the risk that the patient doesn't comply with its treatment. Moreover, BC Lispro U200 could be very important for insulin pumps because it might allow miniaturizing them and/or having a longer lasting duration.

BC Hinsbet (U100)

More than 75% of diabetes patients live in low- to middle- income countries (roughly speaking outside of North America and Europe). Due to the cost of diabetes treatment, patients use only human insulin which is less expensive than modern insulin (Modern insulin is 3 times more expensive than human insulin). Prandial insulin treatments are only developed with modern insulin, making this therapy inaccessible to these people. BC Hinsbet is a prandial insulin developed with human insulin, thus potentially an affordable fast-acting insulin, which might open up previously inaccessible markets.

BC Combo (BC Gla Lispro)

Nowadays, roughly 50% of diabetes patients do not reach optimal glycemic control with basal insulin, thus they need more sophisticated treatments. One solution is the combination of prandial and basal insulin. This combination is called the "basal/bolus" regimen. This treatment is complex for patients because it requires several injections per day (3/4 VS 1/2), thus require a lot of attention. For patients wishing a less constraining treatment (but also less effective), premixed insulin is the solution. Premixed insulin is a combination of two insulins: one short-acting and one intermediate-acting (NPH insulin).

The problem with premixed insulin is that the ratio of short-acting and long-acting insulin is fixed, thus does not bode well for everybody. Moreover, premixed insulin leads to hypoglycemia, because NPH insulin peaks every 3 hours, thus if the patient does not eat every 3 hours the required quantity of food, the patient will get hypoglycemia (if patient eat too much, he will get hyperglycemia).

The following slides show clearly the difference between BC Combo and premixed insulin. The peak of insulin, coming from prandial insulin, is more steep and return to its normal level quicker than premix insulin, meaning a better control of glycaemia during meals and less risk of hypoglycemia the rest of the time. BC combo could bring the efficacy of the Basal/Bolus regimen with fewer injections (only the same number of injections than with premixed insulin).

Novo Nordisk's Ryzodeg is the only approved premix insulin with new insulin generation. It mixes basal insulin (Insulin Degludec also called Tresiba) with fast-acting insulin (Insulin Aspart also named Novolog or NovoRapid). BC combo could be more affordable than Ryzodeg, being based on Lantus, which is off-patent.

6 preclinical programs

BC Hinsbet (U500)

BC Hinsbet U500 is a more concentrated formulation of BC Hinbet U100. As explained with BC Lispro, this higher concentration is helpful for insulin-resistant patients. Adocia wishes to target severely insulin resistant diabetes patients in high income countries.

BC Glucagon

Glucagon is a hormone produced by the pancreas. Unlike insulin which reduces the risk of hyperglycemia, this hormone reduces the risk of hypoglycemia. Hypoglycemia is a real risk for patients because patients may lose consciousness, fall into a coma and eventually die. The normal body reaction to fight hypoglycemia is to secrete glucagon which brings the level of glucose back to a normal range.

The only approved therapeutic option for severe hypoglycemia is a recombinant human glucagon. However, these products are difficult to use in the daily life because they require the patient (or a person close to them) to reconstitute a lyophilized recombinant human glucagon before injection. This process requires several steps, which are executed in emergency situation and generally performed by people other than the patients. Therefore, this therapeutic option is not practical for patients.

Glucagon is not stable in aqueous solution, thus cannot be "ready" for injection without the tedious lyophilization process. The biochaperone technology could bring the required stability to human glucagon in order to get a stable ready-to-use aqueous solution of recombinant human glucagon which will be a very effective product in emergency situations.

Moreover, Adocia envisages also the usage of human glucagon in a dual chamber artificial pancreas. The purpose of such combinations (insulin and glucagon) would be to mimic the activity of a healthy pancreas in order to reduce or to eliminate hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia giving patients the chance to live a normal life.

A preclinical study shows that BC Glucagon in an aqueous solution has a similar efficacy profile to Novo Nordisk's Glucagen. The non-competitive environment coupled with proof of efficacy has supported the decision to launch a clinical study for 2017.

BC Gla Lira & BC Gla Dula

As mentioned earlier, a large part of patients using only basal insulin treatment do not reach their glycemic target. In order to improve the treatment, drug makers have developed drugs combining basal insulin with GLP-1. GLP-1 is a hormone produced by intestines which help the body secrete insulin and suppress the glucagon secretion. Two of these drugs (Soliqua and Xultophy) have been recently approved (December 2016).

Adocia has launched two different programs which are currently in preclinical development, with the aim to start phase 1 during 2017.

BC Glardine Dulaglutide is a combination of the insulin glargine (Sanofi Lantus) and GLP-1 Trulicity (Eli Lilly). Lantus is already off-patent and Trulicity is protected until 2024. This program could interest Eli Lilly, in order to combine its GLP-1 Trulicity with its Lantus biosimilar called Abasaglar.

BC Glardine Liraglutide is a combination of the insulin glargine (Sanofi Lantus) and GLP-1 Victoza (Novo Nordisk) which is patent protected until 2023.

BC Lis Pram & BC Lis Exe

Insulin is normally secreted in combination with other hormones such as GLP-1 and amylin. Patients with type 1 diabetes do not produce insulin and amylin. AstraZeneca markets a short-acting amylin analog, called Symlin (Pramlintide) and a short-acting GLP1, named Byetta (Exenatide). Clinical studies have demonstrated that these molecules, in combination with insulin, reduced blood sugar and body weight and improve side effects.

However, the administration of these drugs is a burden for patients. Indeed, these molecules require up to thrice daily injections, which is added to the roughly four injections required by the Basal/Bolus regimen. Adocia is trying to develop a 2-in-1 drug by combining a complementary agent (Exenatide or Pramlintide) with insulin lispro in order to maintain the usual 3/4 daily injections.

Cash position and capital increase

On 31 st December 2016, the cash position was € 58M and the 2015 cash burn was € 14/15M. The management considers that the initiation of the clinical studies will increase the cash burn to roughly € 30M per year, meaning that the company has the required cash for 2 years. My understanding from a meeting with the CFO is that they will try to reach 3 years of required cash, thus it implies a € 30M capital increase.

The board of directors has authorized a capital increase at the last annual shareholders' meeting on May 27th, 2015.

However, in a recent press release,the management stated: "Given its € 58M cash position at the beginning in 2017 and current market conditions, Adocia would like to clarify that no capital increase is being considered".

At the time of writing (before the announcement of Eli Lilly concerning BC Lispro), we thought that the important part of the statement was "current market conditions". Indeed, Adocia has the required cash to run its business in the short term and we don't think that they will proceed to a private placement after a 20% correction. However, we do think that they will increase capital later on.

Following the end of the relationship with Eli Lilly, we think that they will try to find a partner very quickly and this new partner could pay an upfront payment, making the capital increase no longer necessary. We don't think that they will increase capital at these levels in the short term.

Valuations

Valuing a biotech company is a painful task because it requires so many assumptions on binary events. We will not try this impossible exercise but we will just state that if he company is successful in the development of these programs and can find the right partner to market its products, we can easily reach the 60€ per share. We consider that the risk reward is skewed to the upside and supported by the great technology.

Conclusion

We started the writing of this article in order to demonstrate that the company has a promising technology (BioChaperone) that fits very well the new value-based model but that investors should be cautious due to a potential capital increase and the pending decision of Eli Lilly on BC Lispro. Unfortunately, in the meantime, Eli Lilly has announced its decision of stopping it partnership with Adocia.

The recent fall in the share price provides a good entry point for patient investors with low risk aversion believing in this technology. The technology BioChaperone seems very promising and fits perfectly to the new value-based model. The upside is tremendous if BC Lispro reaches the commercialization and the other assets are licensed. However, we believe that it could take time to find a new partner, especially one like Eli Lilly. Finally Adocia could now be a target considering that the previous agreement was worth almost 3 times the current market cap.

Risks

- Partnering risk: The business model relies on partners. If the company does not find a partnership, they will be unable to complete the development of their programs.

- Biosimilar regulation: If regulation eases the approval and the commercialization of biosimilars, it would improve the possibilities of Adocia to partner with biosimilar manufacturers such as Merck and Mylan. Otherwise, it could be a headwind for Adocia.

- Oral insulin: One of the main advantages of Adocia's drugs is to reduce the number of injections, so an affordable and effective oral treatment can be a very strong competitor and a clear negative for Adocia. To our knowledge, Novo Nordisk was the only company to develop this technology and has recently stopped the development, following its profit warning.

- Liquidity: Adocia is a small cap and has a free float of just 40%.