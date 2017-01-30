The Biggest Flaw In Tesla's Cars

Introduction

In my last Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) article, I advanced what proved to be a very controversial idea: that the problem with Tesla was not getting its batteries big enough, but rather that they were far too big already. The idea received quite a lot of pushback, to say the least. I always prefer to let constructive criticism sort of bounce around in my head before replying, to get some perspective and see if I have misjudged things. So I have been absent from the Tesla conversation for a few months now.

I respect the arguments put forward, but nothing I have heard has changed my mind. I know it has been a few months, but I want to return to the subject of EV batteries and, by extension, EV range. I believe the evidence is very strong that EV customers are being fundamentally misunderstood. And the reason that matters so much is that the first company to address it will probably gain a considerable advantage in the EV market. I am not a Tesla bear, but if someone beats Tesla to a right-sized battery design I may become one.

Misunderstood Customers

My thesis remains basically the same: that not just Tesla but most EV makers are making cars with batteries too big. One of the biggest critical comments I got repeatedly was that my article had failed to articulate an alternative. I must say I thought the alternative was sort of implied: to build cars with smaller batteries. There are two ways of doing so already being demonstrated in the market:

First, to build extended range cars. These are cars which have a small, 20-40 mile battery onboard and also have a backup gasoline generator for when the battery runs out.

Second, to simply build an all-Electric Vehicle with a shorter range.

Extended-range vehicles do have a lot of advantages, but they also have some trade-offs. They also don't fundamentally pertain to the argument in this article, that consumer preferences for pure EVs do not necessarily demand batteries of Tesla's large and wasteful size. So I'm going to put ER vehicles to one side for today and focus on shorter-range EVs. I plan to return to the ER subject soon.

The criticism leveled at my original thesis was that customers won't buy short-range cars, even if they should. So Tesla's approach is the only way.

Let's just test that.

The EV Market

To get a sense of the current state of the EV market, I took a look at insideevs, which tracks monthly sales figures for EVs. Tesla is indeed at the top. But remember, Tesla does not have a short-range option or an extended-range option. So how much of that is Tesla's batteries, and how much is the Tesla brand, which people associate with luxury, performance, and American-made as well as with range?

It's impossible to know for sure, of course, but it's interesting what the rest of the board looks like. Of the top five, two of the spots belong to Model S and Model X. Another two belong to extended-range vehicles, GM's (NYSE:GM) Chevy Volt and Ford's (NYSE:F) Fusion Energy. The fifth belongs to the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANF) (OTCPK:NSANY) LEAF, a sub-100 mile electric car which is outselling even BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) i3. And while everyone says that lower range hurts sales, Nissan's Leaf is actually the best selling all electric-car since 2010, including Tesla. Though of course Tesla didn't have the S and X models in 2010.

In other words, right off the bat, we can see that three of the top five EV spots beyond to non-long range EVs, with smaller batteries. While Tesla doesn't build anything smaller than a 60 kWh today, none of the other three have batteries larger than 30 kWh. And even the LEAF's 30 kWh model has sold less than its 24 kWh model. The Fusion and the Volt both have batteries below 20 kWh. And the superior position of the top five is considerable. The fifth, Nissan LEAF, has sales more than twice that of the No. 6 player. So the top five are in a clear leadership position.

Of course, no one besides Tesla has really put a true long-range, 200-mile plus car on the road. So maybe everyone is falling behind because their ranges are too short? But if that's true, why is the LEAF outperforming cars with superior, plus-100 mile range characteristics? This is the opposite of what we would expect range-obsessed consumers to do.

Historical Retrospective

The LEAF's performance is especially interesting considering its aged design. Car models, like anything, tend to see falling sales as they age. Nissan has in fact already announced that a new LEAF design is coming, which we would expect to make everyone think its better to wait for the new design. But the LEAF still managed to outperform every non-Tesla EV on the road.

To get a better sense of how short-range cars compare to long-range cars, it might be more fair to compare how Nissan LEAF performed in its prime with how Tesla Model S is performing now. 2015 sales were little different from 2016, with Tesla Model S in first place and LEAF trailing behind. Although LEAF did beat the ER vehicles that year to take second place.

Before that, however, things get more interesting. Nissan LEAF beats Model S in every previous year, including 2014 when it outsold Tesla almost 2-1 to take the top spot. Smaller victories also were observed in 2013 and 4Q2012, when Tesla Model S was first hitting the market in large numbers.

Admittedly, Tesla's manufacturing delays might account for some of this. But LEAF also takes one last prize. It's best year, 2014, saw more LEAF sales than Tesla's best year in 2016, 30,200 to 29,400. A narrow victory, to be sure. But it seems noteworthy that the highest sales record for EVs in America belongs to a short-range vehicle, not a long-range one.

Customer Experience And Needs

Nissan LEAF's sales show clearly that consumers are in fact willing to purchase a shorter range vehicle. In fact, if the name Tesla is not on the car, they would sooner buy a short-range vehicle than anyone else's long-range vehicle, even in 2016. So while EV customers clearly prefer Tesla cars, its not clear if they prefer them for their range or for the other positive characteristics. The closest test we have is, what do non-Tesla customers buy? And the answer, we find, is that they buy short-range. LEAF outperforms every non-Tesla EV handsomely in every year, 2012-2016. Would Tesla's customers really refuse to do the same if Tesla gave them the option?

The argument against short-range has long been two-fold, anxiety and versatility. The anxiety argument is simply that owners want to know they can drive long-range, even if they never will need to. The versatility argument is that even cars which usually only take short trips on a daily basis will probably be used for long-range travel at least occasionally, so they need to be equipped for it.

The versatility argument is easiest to address because it rarely conforms to how Americans actually own cars today. The versatility argument basically comes down to someone who only owns one car and needs it to do everything. But in fact, 74% of US households own two or more cars. So most consumers already have a long-range option available when they need one. Even for the rest, an occasional car rental fee is far cheaper than the tens of thousands of extra dollars a Tesla Model S requires over a Nissan LEAF.

As for the anxiety argument, perhaps some people are so afraid of forgetting to charge their vehicle that they just won't buy a car without a lot of range. But that hardly answers the question of what Tesla's most efficient course of action is. Almost any car has characteristics that lead some customers to categorically rule out buying it. But with EVs still making up such a small share of the car market, a short-range Tesla would probably have all the customers it needed for the foreseeable future.

Battery Life Concerns

One last issue that comes up repeatedly is the issue of longevity. The argument goes that even if you don't need all that range today, you'll need it later when the battery starts to decay and each cell packs fewer miles.

Let me just point out first that even this concern, while perfectly valid, is not beyond all question. Analysis of EV battery depletion remains a work in progress, since we have such a short track record to examine. Preliminary research suggests that Tesla's Roadster kept 80%-85% of its capacity after 100,000 miles, but of course the fact that its battery was so much bigger helps. Bigger batteries can go the same distance with fewer cycles than smaller batteries. So smaller batteries will definitely wear out faster, and it is possible that smaller batteries would wear out before the car reached the end of its useful life.

The question is, however, would that really destroy the car's utility? Even the LEAF's range is excessive for many families needs, meaning that battery depletion will not leave them with a car they cannot use. In fact, even the first-generation Nissan Leaf's small 24 kWh battery (84-mile range) can continue to serve the daily driving needs of 60% of consumers after losing 70% of its capacity. The larger, 30 kWh model being sold now would last even longer.

So while some battery depletion might happen, it is unlikely to leave a customer with a vehicle they cannot use. And the vast majority may simply never notice the difference at all.

Investment Implications

We will never know for sure unless Tesla actually builds one, but the evidence available suggests that the common perception that Tesla succeeds because it doesn't build short-range vehicles is probably wrong. In fact, Tesla is probably missing a substantial opportunity by sitting out the short-range market. Tesla is associated not just with long range, but also with great performance, strong customer service, social responsibility, and American production. I believe these are its real strengths.

Meanwhile, by extension, if there are more short-range customers out there then Tesla's battery design needlessly inflates costs and prices many would be buyers out of the market. If GM or Ford, which are both racing to catch up in the EV space, figure this out first, they may tap into a large pool of under-served customers. Nissan LEAF sells because of its lower price and Tesla's sell for their high brand appeal. Imagine if Ford or GM manages to offer a strong brand attached to a reasonably-priced EV.

Conclusion

Tesla is still the leader in the EV market today, as the sales data clearly shows. But I believe it is approaching the limits of its current strategy. And everyone seems to me to underestimate how much its expensive batteries hurt its appeal with less wealthy consumers. I believe consumers are waiting for an affordable short-range EV with just a little more brand cache than Nissan, and the first company that gives it to them may well take the lead in the EV space.