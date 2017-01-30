Expecting Significant Appreciation For Nektar In 2017

While the company has a catalyst filled 2017, I focus on two key wholly owned assets where I believe maximum value creation is possible.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shareholders have not been rewarded for the patience in recent times. A look at the 3 year chart shows relatively flat performance, along with the usual pops and drops that are inherent in biotech.

It is my view that the big wait is coming to an end, and investors buying the stock at this point could see significant appreciation in the medium term.

For a company valued at almost $2 billion, Nektar's year end cash balance of $386 million is quite significant. In the most recent quarter they reported a net loss of $43.2 million, while year to data revenue came in at $128 million. Research and development costs continue to rise as phase 3 studies continue to progress and more early stage clinical trials are initiated.

Fortunately, as the company's partnered programs continue to grow, revenue generated should partially offset clinical costs.

Figure 2: Revenue from partnered programs (source: corporate presentation)

While the company has data in certain partnered programs and early stage programs coming this year, I'd like to focus on two key wholly owned assets that could drive value creation, NKTR-181 and NKTR-214.

NKTR-181 is a novel opioid that could bring a wave of change to the $20 billion pain market, of which opioids make up over 60% according to the company. As the drug is designed to enter the brain too slowly for the user or patient to experience a high, it represents a different direction from current abuse-resistant pills which can in fact be abused or have their benefits overstated while still suffering from several of the same drawbacks as traditional opioids. NKTR-181 is also designed to cause less sedation and lessen risk of respiratory depression.

In March the company will report topline data for its SUMMIT-07 efficacy study in patients with chronic lower back pain, to be followed by partnering discussions and a possible early new drug application if results are positive. Topline data for the SUMMIT-HAL pivotal abuse liability study should be forthcoming in the middle of the year as well.

As for NKTR-214, which biases signaling to favor the CD122 Receptor (IL- 2Rβγ complex) and eliminates over-activation of the IL-2 pathway, it is designed to activate and increase tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes as well as increase PD-1 expression. The drug is currently part a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), with phase 1/2 development in combination with Opdivo in eight or more oncology indications.

Figure 3: Eight planned expansion cohorts involving NKTR-214 plus Opdivo (source: company presentation)

In the first half of the year we should get a glimpse of data in patients with melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma. In the second half of the year we should continue to receive data in these indications, as well as well as in patients with triple-negative breast cancer and bladder cancer.

Although the above is quite a lot, it's not the end of development for this promising clinical candidate. As part of the terms of the collaboration BMS has first right to negotiate a partnership for the drug candidate, and Nektar can run its own trials or collaborate with other companies (outside of anti-PD1/PDL1 mechanisms).

This year Nektar management has plans to initiate a triplet combination trial with anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 agents, early stage trials in other indications including sarcoma, and initiate a phase 1/2 trial in combination with endogenous T cell regimen in non-small cell lung cancer patients expressing the MAGE-A3 antigen with MD Anderson.

To give readers an idea of what kind of economics could be derived from a deal should BMS choose to negotiate a partnership (or another big pharmaceutical company steps in), Celgene recently paid $300 million upfront and $475 million in milestone payments to acquire Delinia, whose similar compound DEL106 is only at the preclinical stage of testing. DEL106 is an IL-2 mutein fusion protein designed to preferentially up-regulate regulatory T cells.

To date preliminary data is encouraging (see November 9th presentation)- in a dose escalation study in which NKTR-214 is utilized as a single agent in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors, 18 patients were evaluable for anti-tumor activity. A 3+3 dose escalation design was used, and 39% of evaluable patients experienced tumor reduction, and 72% had stable disease at the initial 8 week scan. In 5 patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma who had progressed on one TKI (tyrosine kinase inhibitor) prior, 3 of 5 experienced radiographic reductions in tumor and one had an unconfirmed partial response.

One particular case that stuck out was that of a 59 year old patient with renal cell carcinoma who received 8 cycles of therapy with NKTR-214, which was then followed up one week later with nivolumab. At the first 8 week scan after treatment with nivolumab the patient experienced reduction of tumor burden of greater than 50%, an impressive response. This gives an investors an idea of why Bristol-Myers Squibb saw promise in the drug and are testing it in the combination setting in eight or more indications.

To conclude, I know many shareholders are having their patience tested by management that has failed to deliver. Continued disappointments such as NKTR-102 in advanced breast cancer are part of investing in biotech, although too many trial failures often reflect on management competence.

I believe that the current share price is an attractive buy, with a strong possibility of appreciation throughout 2017 as material catalysts approach.

Main risks include disappointing data and dilution to shareholders in the event of another secondary offering by early 2018 in the absence of non-dilutive funding such as a partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb. Additionally, regulatory risk is a concern as with any biotech company, with a negative outcome resulting in more costly trials to be funded or abandoning programs which may not be economically worth pursuing.

One last thought, remember that NKTR-214 is just the tip of the iceberg. Nektar management is seeking to encompass the entire immunity cycle, targeting as many steps as possible with just a few therapies. NKTR-262 and NKTR-255 are next in the line-up, with the latter purporting to be the first potential medicine to access the IL-15 by preserving receptor binding to IL-15Ra. An IND is expected to be filed by the end of 2017 for NKTR-255.

Also, I haven't touched on NKTR-358, which will be the subject of a future article. The candidate has potential promise in large market opportunities, including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis, to name few. Preclinical results have shown the drug candidate to produce greater Treg expansion than repeat low-dose IL-2. Data in healthy volunteers is expected in the third quarter this year, but the real catalyst is toward year end in 2018 when Wall Street could get a first glimpse of data in lupus patients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.