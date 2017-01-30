Users #DeleteUber Over Trump Immigration Order

Uber Ends Up In Hot Seat Over Trump Immigration Order

One of the trending hashtags on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sunday was #DeleteUber, which might be confusing to some who read that Uber (Private:UBER) was one of the tech companies that expressed concern over President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending entry to travelers from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Apparently, the push to boycott Uber started after the New York Taxi Worker's Alliance joined the protest against President Trump at JFK Airport in New York (pictured above), and Uber continued to operate there, suspending its normal surge pricing.

Throughout the weekend, venture capitalists and angel investors such as Chris Sacca, an early investor in Uber, tweeted their campaigns' matching donations to the American Civil Liberties Union, which won a stay on parts of Trump's executive order in federal court.

Uber's chief competitor Lyft (Private:LYFT) cleverly jumped on the bandwagon, donating $1,000,000 to the ACLU, which, per CNN's Brian Stelter, raised more than $24 million over the weekend (versus the $4 million in online donations it collects in a typical year). As a result, the wrath of anti-Trump sentiment ended up focused on Uber, as exemplified by this tweet by liberal activist and former Star Trek star George Takei, which had been shared more than 17,000 times by Sunday night:

In fact, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick called President Trump's executive order "unjust" in a statement on Facebook on Sunday, not something one could accurately characterize as doubling down on "support for Trump." Apparently, Uber has been targeted largely because its CEO is a member of President Trump's Business Advisory Committee, along with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) CEO Indra Nooyi. This raises a few interesting questions:

Will Uber suffer materially from the #DeleteUber movement?

Could Tesla become a target of a boycott by Trump opponents?

If Trump opponents are upset by Uber's CEO being one of the President's business advisors, will Trump supporters be placated by Indra Nooyi being a Trump Advisor (recall that the Trump Train Targeted Pepsi over comments Ms. Nooyi made after the election).

Do Boycotts Work Today?

Before we address those questions, perhaps we ought to address a broader one: do politically-motivated boycotts work today? Perhaps it's too soon to tell definitively, but we have had a few boycotts of publicly traded companies since the election. In addition to the Pepsi, Trump supporters targeted Kellogg (NYSE:K) after that company stopped advertising pro-Trump news site Breitbart. Here's how both stocks have done since the election, relative to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY):

PEP and K have lagged since the election, but there's a counter example that may be more relevant to Uber in the near term as it's also an on-demand service: GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB). Its CEO also raised the ire of Trump supporters after the election, leading to a #BoycottGrubHub hashtag and prompting us to suggest GRUB investors sell. Looks like we got that one wrong:

Other Risks For Uber

Given that GrubHub is the closest analogue to Uber of the three, we're skeptical that Uber will suffer materially from this past weekend's deletion frenzy. It's pretty easy to reinstall a deleted smartphone app. We would be mindful of two other risks for Uber and similar "gig economy" companies though:

Political risk. Last February we wrote that the rise of Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders was inauspicious for Uber in that its exploitative labor model was antithetical to populism. Judging by recent comments from longtime Republican activist Grover Norquist, this realization hasn't quite set in yet among the political establishment.

Bernie Sanders was inauspicious for in that its exploitative labor model was antithetical to populism. Judging by recent comments from longtime Republican activist Grover Norquist, this realization hasn't quite set in yet among the political establishment. Civil unrest. So far, the violence associated with recent anti-Trump protests has been largely one-sided. Evolutionary psychology professor Geoffrey Miller recently noted the danger of assaulting "the kind of guys who own 300 million firearms in the U.S." Let's hope this doesn't escalate.

Robots To The Rescue?

Ultimately, the fate of Uber and Lyft may depend on who among them, the auto companies, and the technology companies wins the race to perfect self-driving cars. That would obviate the issue of exploitative labor, though it would raise other issues, such as what the millions of workers who drive for a living will do and the socioeconomic and political ripples their mass unemployment would trigger.