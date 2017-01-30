Microsoft Struggles Against Stagnation

Despite its initiatives in commercial cloud and Windows devices, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was mostly running in place in the December quarter. GAAP revenue of $24.1 billion was essentially flat at 1% y/y growth. GAAP operating income only grew 3% y/y to $6.2 billion, and this was due to reduced operating costs from jettisoning the phone business. Investors should question whether Microsoft has a clear path to growth.

Source: Microsoft

Hoped-for Handoff

Microsoft's overall results for its fiscal 2017 Q2 were certainly not bad, with GAAP net income up 4% and diluted earnings per share up 6% y/y. However, when one looks beneath the top level numbers at the segment details, things don't look so great.

This was brought home by a question asked by Walter Pritchard of Citigroup during the conference call:

... we're still seeing the majority or really all the growth in operating profits come from MPC on a year-over-year basis. And I'm wondering how we should think about the factors impacting and the timing in the handoff of profit growth from MPC to IC and PBP, if that's something that you expect. What are the factors and timing there?

Not surprisingly, Pritchard never really gets an answer, although CFO Amy Hood struggled mightily to give him one. When I heard the question during the call, I was genuinely shocked, and I had to go back and double check the segment results. But it's right there in the Microsoft provided spreadsheet:

Despite significant revenue growth in Productivity and Business Processes (PBP) and Intelligent Cloud (IC), the income growth just hasn't been there. Some is due to upfront investment, but some is also due to intense competition in the commercial cloud space from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and even IBM (NYSE:IBM).

And even though cloud revenue has been growing, it's been barely able to keep up with the decline in the Windows-oriented More Personal Computing (MPC) segment. Microsoft claims that the PC market is "stabilizing," but the fact is that both Gartner and IDC showed the PC market declining by about 6% in 2016. The December quarter usually brings some slowdown in the decline, but that's normal seasonality. This can hardly be considered stabilization.

Despite some growth in OEM licensing, (about 6% y/y), MPC Surface revenue was flat y/y at $1.321 billion, and this was particularly disturbing since it seemed that Microsoft had a strong offering for the December quarter in the refreshed Surface Book and new Surface Studio. Also gaming revenue declined 3% y/y due to lower Xbox console revenue and unit volume, despite the new Xbox One S. The hardware growth just hasn't been there, let alone enough growth that would compensate for the 81% y/y decline in phone revenue.

What's particularly scary about the whole situation is that at some point fairly soon, the operating cost benefit from ejecting the phone business will have gone away on a comparison basis. Will operating income growth from IC and PBP be there to compensate? Microsoft could offer no assurance of this.

Where The Cloud Money Is

I think it's highly questionable whether the hoped for hand-off that Pritchard refers to ever happens for Microsoft. We may look back five years hence and realize that the real money in cloud was in retail services, not in commercial cloud services. In commercial cloud services, there's intense competition that eats into the bottom line.

Retail cloud services may well prove the better, more profitable venue by tapping into a captive base of mobile users. This is really the story of Alphabet's continuing success. For the December quarter, Alphabet's revenue grew 22% y/y to $26.064 billion, and operating income 23% y/y to $6.639 billion. Alphabet's revenue growth continues to be fueled by the explosion in the number of Android mobile devices.

It's been Alphabet's commandeering of the commodity PC model for Android that has frustrated Microsoft's mobile ambitions. Microsoft has tried to incorporate many of the features of competing mobile device ecosystems such as Android and Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS into Windows 10, but that lack of a smartphone hardware base has hindered those efforts.

Microsoft's recent announcement of its partnership with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) for ARM-based Windows 10 PCs is a step in the direction of re-establishing a mobile device presence, but it's only a step. It remains to be seen how successful these devices will be.

Part of Microsoft's problem is that it's trying to make a sort of hybrid approach work that's halfway between Apple and Google. Microsoft is designing and building its own devices, much like Apple, but it is also pursuing the OEM licensing model. This means that it is creating competition for itself and its OEMs. This will always serve to constrain sales and profits from its Surface devices.

Investor Takeaway

Lately, I've expressed considerable admiration for CEO Satya Nadella. He's done a marvelous job at Microsoft, given what he inherited. In my recent DIY Investing Summit interview with Brian Bain, I expressed interest in diversifying to a position in Microsoft. I'm still very interested in Microsoft. I believe that an ARM-based Windows 10 2-in-1 device could help jump start Windows mobile devices.

I'm waiting to see how that plays out, but fundamentally, Microsoft needs to show that it can grow before I can recommend it as a buy. Until then, I continue to rate it as a hold.