The Long Case For FreightCar America

The company is currently trading at 72% of its book value, 1.28 times its net current asset value, with a fair value between $20 and $24, and an upside case of $27-29.

Company Description

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) has been manufacturing railcars since 1901 and is the largest manufacturer of aluminum bodied railroad freight cars used to haul coal in North America. RAIL is now expanding its product line to include a wide variety of freight cars. The company manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts, and leases freight cars. RAIL designs and builds coal cars, bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars and boxcars. The firm's customer base consists mostly of North American railroads, financial institutions, and shippers.

Thesis and Catalyst for FreightCar America

RAIL is currently trading at only 1.28 times its net current asset value (current assets minus total liabilities), has a 2.47% dividend yield, and has an extremely strong balance sheet with a current ratio of 3.65 and no debt. Additionally, the management expected to have between $85 and $90mm cash on hand by year-end 2016, per third-quarter earnings call guidance. That cash figure alone equates to $7 per share and translates to a net current asset value of approximately $16, holding all else equal. RAIL currently represents an opportunity to invest in a company near what its approximate liquidation value is worth, disregarding the value of the company as a going concern.

The third quarter of 2016 saw the third sequential increase in orders, and fiscal-year 2016 deliveries are expected to be between 5,400 and 5,700 units. As of September 30, 2016, the company had a backlog worth approximately $557mm. Per the FTR Rail Equipment Outlook, the industry wide railcar deliveries are expected to fully rebound by 2020 from the current cyclical lows to the 20-year average of 53,000 units delivered, boding well for the company's top line. RAIL has taken steady steps to diversify its product line; coal cars represented 92% of units delivered on average between 2008 and 2012 to representing 38% of the units delivered in 2015 and only 1% of its 2016 backlog. This diversification has shifted the firm to have a much more customer focused approach to meet railcar needs and reduce revenue volatility.

The most notable catalyst to push the stock price up is the Trump administration's proposed infrastructure investment and promise to revive the domestic coal industry, providing a tailwind and direct benefit to demand RAIL'S diversified railcar line. The company has seen insiders scooping up shares at these depressed levels, notably Andrew Schmitt, director, who purchased 10,000 shares last November, sending a positive signal from management in regards to the prospects of the firm going forward. Per management, the firm has engaged in productivity improvements that should translate to $5mm in savings by mid-2017, benefiting the company's bottom line.

Valuation

The company is currently trading at 71% of its book value compared to a median of 2.3 times book value for comparable companies, 1.28 times its net current asset value (as defined above), and has a TTM (trailing 12-month) EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.40 based off the current market price (1.08 EV/EBITDA TTM as of 3Q 2016 earnings) compared to a median 7.76 EV/EBITDA based off comps, making it extremely cheap relative to peers.

To value the company, I utilized a relative valuation approach through multiples and an intrinsic valuation through a discounted cash flow analysis. I applied the 7.76 median TTM EV/EBITDA multiple to the TTM EBITDA of $45mm, giving the company an enterprise value of $351.89 million, an equity value of $306.09 million, and fair value per share $23.82. I applied the median EV/EBIT of 10.68 to RAIL's TTM EBIT of $35.1mm, giving the company an enterprise value of $413.49mm, an equity value of $367.69mm, and fair value per share of $28.61. Similarly, I applied the media P/E multiple of 14.24 to the company's TTM net income and derived an implied price per share of $27.49.

Implied Value Metric Implied Enterprise Value (In Millions) Implied Equity Value (In Millions) Implied Price Per Share EV/EBITDA 351.89 306.09 24.71 EV/EBIT 413.49 367.69 29.69 P/E N/A 340.42 27.49 Comparable Analysis Name Ticker Last Period

End Date EV/EBITDA

TTM EV/EBIT

TTM Price/

Book Value P/E

TTM FREIGHTCAR AMERICA, INC. RAIL-US 09/30/2016 1.08 1.24 0.71 7.61 AMERICAN RAILCAR INDUSTRIES, INC. ARII 09/30/2016 6.01 7.98 1.47 10.69 TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INC. TRN 09/30/2016 5.67 7.33 0.95 9.18 THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. GBX 11/30/2016 3.84 4.59 1.25 10.69 GATX CORPORATION GATX 12/31/2016 8.44 13.96 1.82 9.61 WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION WAB 09/30/2016 13.06 14.63 4.21 21.97 WABCO HOLDINGS, INC. WBC 09/30/2016 13.51 17.34 7.88 24.01 HUB GROUP, INC. HUBG 09/30/2016 9.28 11.77 2.27 19.86 RYDER SYSTEM, INC. R 09/30/2016 5.10 15.81 1.68 14.24 MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. MLR 09/30/2016 7.82 8.99 1.41 16.27 FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION FSS 09/30/2016 11.53 13.87 1.98 22.46 Mean 7.76 10.68 2.33 15.15 Median 7.82 11.77 1.68 14.24 High 13.51 17.34 7.88 24.01 Low 1.08 1.24 0.69 7.61 Interim Key Financial Items TTM (In Millions) 09/30/2016

USD 06/30/2016

USD 03/31/2016

USD 12/31/2015

USD Income Statement Key Items Net Sales or Revenues 591.5 719.2 828.6 772.9 Cost of Goods Sold 520.9 628.4 724.3 680.2 Gross Profit 60.7 80.2 93.9 82.6 Selling, General & Admin Expenses 38.5 41.1 43.4 41.6 EBITDA 45.0 68.6 80.0 56.9 Operating EBITDA 32.1 49.6 61.0 51.0 EBIT 35.1 58.1 69.6 46.9 Operating EBIT 22.2 39.1 50.6 41.0 Pretax Income 35.0 57.9 69.4 46.6 Net Income to Common Shareholders 23.9 38.7 46.5 31.8

For the discounted cash flow analysis, I used a 10-year forecast period utilizing Thomson Reuters consensus earnings and reflected earnings normalizing after 2018 in line with the FTR Rail Equipment Outlook's forecast of deliveries increasing towards the long-term average by 2020. The company currently funds its operations through equity and cash flows generated through its operations, which is not its optimal capital structure. Given this, I applied the median capital structure from the company's comps as a proxy for its optimal capital structure and used these comps to derive an estimated cost of debt, using these assumptions in calculating my discount factor, WACC (weighted average cost of capital). Operating under these assumptions, I derived a fair value of approximately $20 for RAIL. As shown below in the DCF sensitivity analysis, the range for the intrinsic value of the company under various assumptions is $17.40-31.64.

DCF Sensitivity Analysis

Equity value per share Long term growth rate: $20.53 2.0% 2.5% 3.0% 3.5% 4.0% 10.4% 17.40 17.72 18.08 18.50 18.98 9.4% 18.21 18.63 19.12 19.70 20.38 WACC: 8.4% 19.28 19.86 20.56 21.39 22.42 7.4% 20.74 21.60 22.65 23.96 25.67 6.4% 22.88 24.23 25.97 28.32 31.64 Equity value per share Exit EBITDA Multiple $20.37 7.0x 8.0x 9.0x 10.0x 11.0x 10.4% 18.25 19.03 19.82 20.60 21.39 9.4% 18.46 19.27 20.09 20.90 21.72 WACC: 8.4% 18.68 19.53 20.37 21.21 22.06 7.4% 18.91 19.79 20.66 21.54 22.41 6.4% 19.16 20.06 20.97 21.88 22.79

The company currently has net current assets of $161.5 million (defined as current assets minus total liabilities). Per share, the net current asset value is approximately $13, which is a close proxy to the true downside of the business (its approximate liquidation value). At $15 per share, if we hit the low end of our target range of $20, and $13 is our downside risk, this investment currently has a 2.5-to-1 risk-to-reward.

Variant View

Investment risks include the Trump administration unable to pass legislation for infrastructure spending and unable to bolster the coal industry. Continued cyclical contractions to RAIL's industry could adversely affect demand for the company's railcars. Given the nature of the industry, the company has a small number of customers that make up a significant portion of sales; a loss of a significant customer or decrease in demand for any one large customer could impact the firm's profitability.

Conclusion

I believe the case for RAIL to be very bullish and the company to be extremely undervalued relative to its peers. Investors have the opportunity to invest in a company that is trading near its liquidation value, limiting the downside of the investment, with an extremely strong and healthy balance sheet, where the projected cash balance alone for 2016 represents approximately $7 per share. I believe over the next 2-3 years as the industry rebounds off the cyclical lows, industry fundamentals improve, and the benefits of the new administration's infrastructure investments and revitalization of the coal industry are felt, the stock will trade up from its current price to the projected range of $23-28, giving long-term investors an extremely attractive entry price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.