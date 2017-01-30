Key FDA Decision And Trial Dates In February

Here is what I watching across the biotech sector on the calendar in February.

As we head into February, there are several important PDUFA dates and a couple of important trial disclosures ahead.

All biotech investors should be aware of upcoming catalysts like FDA decision dates and trial milestones as they are evaluating investments in the sector.

Note: We are going to do something a little bit different today in lieu of the usually scheduled Biotech Forum Daily Digest this Monday. Look for this synopsis to be a regular event near the end of the month as I think it provides value on what important catalysts are coming for numerous small and large biotech concerns in the month ahead.

One of the key things investors in biotech concerns need to be aware of is the timing of trial milestones and key FDA decisions. These can be critical especially to the direction of any "Tier 4" stock in this industry. Not knowing when these crucial catalysts should occur is like going hunting in the dark with a pellet gun.

One thing all biotech investors should have in their arsenal is a good calendar of upcoming PDUFA dates the FDA has scheduled as well as when pivotal trial data will be likely announced. There are numerous free calendars available on the web for this. Here is the one I have found to be the most comprehensive and use often.

After a slow start in January, the pace picks up some in February for numerous biotech concerns. Let's look at some the key FDA dates and trial milestones that should hit in February.

PDUFA Dates:

Parsabiv from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) could get the "green light" from the FDA on February 9th to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism. This could add to the recent momentum of this biotech pioneer which was buoyed in the market last week by the European Ad Comm panel recommended its biosimilar for the blockbuster drug Humira.

Brodalumab from Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) for psoriasis has a scheduled PFUDA date of February 16th. The beaten down "pariah" of the drug industry could use any good news at the moment.

In addition, blockbuster blood cancer drug Revlimid is expected to be approved for Multiple myeloma in autologous stem cell transplant. I expect a "go" decision on this indication and just one more reason Celgene is a core "buy and hold" stock within any well-managed biotech portfolio. The European Ad Comm panel just recommend approval for this indication last week.

Among the smaller names that will see much more volatility based on scheduled FDA decisions than the large cap concerns highlighted above; Amphastar (NASDAQ:AMPH) has its intranasal version of naxolone for opioid overdose up for review on February 19th. I know little of the company but another SA contributor has a bearish view on the company right now. Also after getting burned by the recent FDA labeling decision on the intranasal version of ARYMO ER from Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT), I would be somewhat leery of the stock and the upcoming FDA decision.

To close out the calendar in February, Telotristat etiprate has a February 28th PDUFA date for the treatmen of Carcinoid Syndrome. Based on trial results, I view the approval as likely and recently highlighted why I like the maker of this compound, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) as an investment right now.

There are a couple of key trial results that should hit sometime in February I am watching currently.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) released preliminary positive data from a Phase 1/2 trial for its compound ATB200 for the treatment of the rare indication of Pompe Disease early in December. Additional data from that trial is due out at the 13th Annual WORLD Symposium February 13-17, 2017. I think Amicus is undervalued just based on its approved compound galafold for the treatment of Fabry Disease outside the United States. Investors are basically getting ATB200 and one other late stage compound free at current trading levels in my opinion. Another article went into some detail of the company's pipeline and upcoming catalysts last month and reached the same conclusion.

Axovant Sciences (NYSE:AXON) should announce Phase II data for its compound Nelotanserin to treat visual hallucinations in subjects with Lewy body dementia. It is busy year for the company's pipeline development. The key catalyst will be for Phase III data for its compound Intepirdine aimed at Alzheimer's Disease. This is due out in the third quarter and most likely to cause at least a 50% move in either direction when released depending on the results.

Thank You and Happy Hunting

Bret Jensen

Founder, Biotech Forum

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN, EGLT, FOLD,LXRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.