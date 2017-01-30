Why You Should Hold Minimum Cash

In this way, they will reduce their drawdown in the event of a market sell-off while they will also take advantage of the bargains that will show up.

Numerous analysts and SA authors advise investors to hold a great amount of cash in their portfolios. In this way, they will reduce their drawdown in the event of a market sell-off while they will also take advantage of the bargains that will show up in such an event. Unfortunately, while many investors have been convinced on the merits of holding ample cash, the truth is that they significantly hurt their returns by following this strategy. In this article, I will analyze why investors should hold minimum cash.

To be clear, I am not referring to the cash that sits idle in a bank account and is kept for living expenses and emergency needs. Of course all individuals should have ample cash in their bank account for their living expenses and any emergencies that may arise. On the other hand, some investors hold excessive cash in their investment account for the sole purpose of purchasing a stock when it incurs a steep correction. This is the cash that should be kept at a minimum, at least in my opinion.

First of all, by keeping ample cash on the sidelines, investors do not allow compounding to do its miracle. As Einstein said, compounding is the 8th wonder of this world. That's why investors should start saving as early as possible and let compounding do its magic. Most investors start saving meaningful amounts much later than they should, so they have to struggle in order to reach their retirement goal. Therefore, if they also keep ample cash on the sidelines, they make their goal even harder to achieve. Even for the few investors who start saving early enough, it would be a shame to make their task more difficult by remaining underinvested most of the time.

Investors should also keep in mind the exceptional historical returns of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). The S&P has grown its earnings and dividends with a unique consistency for several decades. More specifically, its earnings per share have grown at a compounded 8.6% rate while its dividend has grown at a compounded 7.0% rate. At this rate, the dividend doubles every 10 years on average. Nevertheless, this exceptional growth has not been achieved in a straight line. Instead there have been great rallies and marked drawdowns on the way. Therefore, investors should do their best to be invested in the market for as long as possible. If cash comprises a large portion of their portfolio, investors essentially reduce the drawdowns of their portfolios but they also reduce their exposure to the exceptional long-term returns of the market. To make a long story short, ample cash reduces the risk of a portfolio, but it also reduces its expected returns.

Investors who hold ample cash should also note that they miss dividends from stocks and interest income from bonds while they wait for a bargain to show up. Therefore, the longer they wait for a correction, the less likely they are to be sufficiently rewarded. Of course a correction will certainly materialize at some point, as the market cannot go up in a straight line. However, when the correction materializes, it may start from a much higher level. Investors who have been waiting on the sidelines during the ongoing 8-year bull market have greatly regretted their stance.

The strategy of holding ample cash to take advantage of a potential future correction is essentially an attempt to time the market. As experience has proved beyond any doubt, no one can consistently time the market. Even legendary investors Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch have admitted that they cannot time the market. In addition, there have been numerous "experts" who have been calling the top of this 8-year bull market since its very beginning. All in all, market timing is a losing strategy in the long term, and hence investors should not waste their time on this losing endeavor. Instead they should remain invested for as long as possible in order to reach their retirement goal.

Of course this does not mean that every dividend received should be invested right way. As the commissions and fees are remarkably high for low-volume transactions, investors should reinvest their dividends and interest income whenever their accumulated cash exceeds an appropriate threshold. For instance, they may consider investing their cash whenever it reaches a level of $10,000-$20,000. Of course the range may differ depending on the individual, but overall it is worth avoiding too high commissions due to low-volume purchases.

To sum up, while I have heard numerous "experts" advising investors to hold ample cash to take advantage of potential bargains, I have hardly heard anyone advising the opposite. However, investors who hold ample cash waiting for a correction essentially miss a portion of the exceptional long-term returns of the S&P. Moreover, they do not let compounding do its miracle. As most investors start saving for retirement much later than they should, they should at least provide maximum time to let their portfolio grow as much as possible.

