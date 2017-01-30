Buy Gold Bull Call Spread For 'Trump Off' Play

I am doubling up my net “RISK OFF” position from -10% to -20%. Call it going from “TRUMP ON” to “TRUMP OFF”.

Yes, it appears the worm is turning.

Trade Alert - (NYSEARCA:GLD)- BUY

Buy the SPDR Gold Shares ETF February, 2017 $108-$111 in-the-money vertical bull call spread at $2.65 or best

Opening Trade

1-30-2017 Expiration Date: February 17, 2017 Portfolio Weighting: 10%

Number of Contracts = 38 contracts

Don't pay more than $2.70 for this position.

It is a bet that GLD won't move below $111 over the next 14 trading days.

If you can't do options buy GLD outright. It is going higher as portfolio managers rush to protect their portfolios.

The reasons are very simple.

When the market believes that the new administration policies will have a positive impact on the economy, such as with tax cuts and deregulation, investors buy stocks and the dollar, and sell bonds, interest rate plays, and the currencies.

When the market believes that the new administration policies will have a negative impact on the economy, such as with trade wars and immigration bans, investors sell stocks and the dollar, and buy bonds, interest rate plays, currencies and gold.

February is setting up to be a really negative month.

There is another new pattern that is establishing itself. The weekends have been packed with arbitrary, out-of-the-blue presidential announcements which have triggered major market sell offs on the following Mondays.

All of a sudden, selling Fridays and covering on Mondays have become the most profitable trade of 2017.

The uneven powers of the presidency mean the near term news flow will be front end loaded with shocks and surprises. A president can launch a trade war with the mere stroke of a pen.

The good news will come from Congress. But tax reform will take six to nine months, and deregulation even longer.

This may give us a year in which the performance is to be found more in the second half than the first. And Congress doesn't work on weekends.

To see how to enter this trade in your online platform, please look at the order ticket below, which I pulled off of OptionsHouse.

If you are uncertain about how to execute an options spread, please watch my training video "How to Execute a Vertical Bull Call Spread".

The best execution can be had by placing your bid for the entire spread in the middle market and waiting for the market to come to you. The difference between the bid and the offer on these deep in-the-money spread trades can be enormous.

Don't execute the legs individually or you will end up losing much of your profit. Spread pricing can be very volatile on expiration months farther out.

Please keep in mind these are ballpark prices at best. After the text alerts go out, prices can be all over the map. There is no telling how much the market will have moved by the time you get this email.

Paid subscribers, be sure you've signed up for our FREE text service for Trade Alerts. When seconds count, this feature offers a definite trading advantage. In today's volatile markets, individual investors need every advantage they can get.

Here Are the Specific Trades You Need to Execute This Position:

Buy 38 February, 2017 GLD $108 calls at………….………$5.70

Sell short 38 February, 2017 GLD $111 calls at..…………. $3.05

Net Cost:…………………………………………..…….….....$2.65

Potential Profit: $3.00 - $2.65 = $0.35

(38 X 100 X $0.35) = $1,330 or 13.20% in 14 trading days.

