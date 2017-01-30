Promising REIT Stock Yields 9%, Strong NOI Growth, Low AFFO Valuation, Pays Monthly

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) is a compelling REIT choice for a lot of reasons: The small REIT's strong same-store NOI growth is supported by a highly experienced management team, and the company's shares sell for a moderately low AFFO multiple. Further, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT's shares throw off a 9 percent yield, and the company distributes its dividend monthly.

Buying small real estate investment trusts can make a lot of sense for income investors because they often have much better reward-to-risk ratios than big REITs that have slowly grown their payout for decades. Small REITs tend to not have that kind of payment history and dividend safety, which seems to put them at a disadvantage at first. However, smaller REITs have good total return potential because they can expand their valuation much faster than a mature REIT. Some smaller REITs, such as Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, pay an excellent dividend.

Strong Management Team

When it comes to a REIT's management, we want executives to be highly experienced professionals that have demonstrated they know how to run and grow a real estate firm. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT's management team is very experienced and very much capable of lifting the REIT to new heights.

Source: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Strong Same-Store NOI Growth

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT relies on acquisitions, often off-market and relationship-based, to grow the real estate investment trust's property portfolio. Bluerock has grown assets and revenues fast, and there is no stopping in sight. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has been able to capture strong same-store NOI growth, which adds to the appeal of Bluerock as an income vehicle.

Source: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Compares Favorably With Other REITs

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has had the fastest same-store NOI growth in a group of comparable firms, which in turn makes the real estate investment trust one of the most interesting REITs to invest in.

Source: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Low AFFO Valuation

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT guided for $0.28-$0.30/share in pro forma AFFO in the 3rd quarter, and the company crushed its own guidance by pulling in $0.40/share. However, if we were to assume that Bluerock can pull in ~$0.29/share on a regular pro forma AFFO basis, the real estate investment trust's shares are changing hands for just ~11.3x AFFO.

Buy For Regular Cash Income

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT pays shareholders a total $1.16/share in dividends every year, but the REIT is a monthly dividend payer. Bluerock pays its dividend in equal installments of $0.0967/share every month, which is good for creating stable and regular monthly income. I don't see any change to the dividend rate any time soon, but that shouldn't be a problem at all: Bluerock's shares yield 8.83 percent.

Your Takeaway

No doubt, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT is situated at the higher end of the risk spectrum. The reward-to-risk ratio is still favorable, though, because an investment in Bluerock consolidates fast growth and a high dividend yield. Strong NOI growth and a high dividend of 9 percent make Bluerock a stand-out REIT that is worth considering if you like monthly REIT income. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.